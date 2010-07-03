Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hopkins Acura

Hopkins Acura

Visit dealer’s website 
1555 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94063
Today 9:00 AM - 7:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hopkins Acura

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst Acura dealership in the bay area

by tsx_2010_dude on 03/07/2010

Worst Acura dealership in the bay area. I went there to checkout the Acura TSX 2010 . My sales guy was Michael Andrews. He didn't even put any effort in trying to make me a sale. Didnt even ask me if I needed a test drive. He kind of looked at me as if I couldn't afford the car . What a [violative content deleted] !!! Too bad for you Mr Andrews I bought a a brand new Acura TSX 2010 with Tech Package from Sunnyvale Acura. I paid full cash too. I live in San Mateo but I went all the way down to Sunnyvale to buy my car , this should tell you the impression I got of Hopkins Acura. The sales people are so friendly in Sunnyvale and the price they gave me was $500 less than what Hopkins was quoting.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
36 cars in stock
0 new33 used3 certified pre-owned
Acura RDX
Acura RDX
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for