1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worst Acura dealership in the bay area. I went there to checkout the Acura TSX 2010 . My sales guy was Michael Andrews. He didn't even put any effort in trying to make me a sale. Didnt even ask me if I needed a test drive. He kind of looked at me as if I couldn't afford the car . What a [violative content deleted] !!! Too bad for you Mr Andrews I bought a a brand new Acura TSX 2010 with Tech Package from Sunnyvale Acura. I paid full cash too. I live in San Mateo but I went all the way down to Sunnyvale to buy my car , this should tell you the impression I got of Hopkins Acura. The sales people are so friendly in Sunnyvale and the price they gave me was $500 less than what Hopkins was quoting. Read more