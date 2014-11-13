Carlsen Subaru
Customer Reviews of Carlsen Subaru
Carlsen Subaru excels
by 11/13/2014on
Awesome knowledge of Sam Levy on the whole product line, about the Forester specifically. He was direct, honest, offered me a good price, and a fair trade-in value for my used Subaru Legacy. He also had great insights on the accessories.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
internet manager doesn't know the brand
by 12/27/2013on
Had an appointment w/internet manager. Not only did he leave us waiting for what seemed to be no apparent reason, but as soon as we had his attention to ask questions, turned out he "was just here one week" and didn't know anything about their #1 best selling car! He gave us over to an experienced sales person, who was great, but be warned if you don't want to waste your time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great service, no hassle, stress free purchase
by 09/09/2013on
Worked with Felix O. who was very honest from the beginning. Highlighted the pros and cons, discussed options, and was never pushy. Steve W., the Financial manager, also thorough, great/responsive demeanor, and also not pushy. I never felt pressured to pick one option vs. another. The whole process went smoothly, and when an issue came up regarding the delivery of the car, the management addressed the problem immediately and to the client's favor. I think this shows great professionalism and would definitely recommend this place to my friends and colleagues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Experience
by 01/30/2013on
I have to say that for something which could be as pressured as buying a new car, these folks are quite relaxed and friendly. Kind of "old School", even though dealing with new Cars. Chris B. was the gentleman who handled the sales. He must have spent two hours with me delivering the car and answering all my questions. Ron in financing was also low key. These are good people to deal with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The car you want for a great price!
by 08/03/2012on
We've purchased 3 new vehicles through this dealer over many years. Never are you pressured into a car or package you do not want. I went in to look into how luxurious current Legacy models are, before I knew it I was test driving a 2012 and then purchasing a 2013 model that they were doing a dealer swap for - all for a price at a healthy margin below MSRP. They worked with us to allow waiting on an insurance check for a large down payment that I will be paying next week - after having been driving the car for a week. If you are interested in a Subaru or any of the used cars they have on lot, I highly recommend you call/go see Alan at Carlsen Subaru!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 01/28/2008on
Negotiated internet price for brand new 2005 Legacy with fleet sales manager. He gave us an extended opportunity to look at the car and test drive and otherwise decide if we were sure we wanted the car. No tricks or add-ons to the pre negotiated price, we just signed the papers and drove away.