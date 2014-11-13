5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We've purchased 3 new vehicles through this dealer over many years. Never are you pressured into a car or package you do not want. I went in to look into how luxurious current Legacy models are, before I knew it I was test driving a 2012 and then purchasing a 2013 model that they were doing a dealer swap for - all for a price at a healthy margin below MSRP. They worked with us to allow waiting on an insurance check for a large down payment that I will be paying next week - after having been driving the car for a week. If you are interested in a Subaru or any of the used cars they have on lot, I highly recommend you call/go see Alan at Carlsen Subaru! Read more