5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had an amazing experience at Putman Lexus with sales manager Patrick Castano. I went to Putnam after having a bad experience at a different Lexus dealership in the bay area. Before going, I called to make sure they had the car I was interested in; Patrick answered the phone and I could tell right away that he was a super nice guy. So when I went in, I asked for him. He's a great guy and he doesn't put on any pressure or try to pull any tricks. I highly recommend working with him. Afterward, we worked with Joe Ja'Bari on negotiations. It was a pretty intense negotiation (in a good way). Joe was very fair and he's a really nice guy. Joe worked with me to get a great price! Patrick then helped me through the rest of the purchasing experience and it went really smoothly. My good experience continued into the finance department where I was helped by Bruce Clark. Bruce was a super nice guy. He got me through quickly and he was really honest. When it came time to take possession of the car (a new IS 350 F-Sport), Andres Ortiz helped me as the delivery specialist. Andres got me super pumped about the new car and walked me through all the features. He was a really sweet guy and even helped me move stuff from my trade-in into my new car, despite the heavy rain. Overall, I highly recommend Putnam Lexus. Patrick, my sales manager, was amazing. Everyone else I worked with were great! It was one of the nicest car-buying experiences I've had. The team is all really nice and honest. Highly recommended! Read more