Got a great deal and dealer had excellent attention to detail!
by 08/07/2016on
I wanted a new 2016 GTI with very specific options. No dealer in the USA had one in stock configured the way I wanted it. I visited the local dealers in the south bay first asking about the special ordering process and pricing. Sunnyvale VW had zero interest in a deal and only offered MSRP for ordered cars along with a $2k deposit. Capital VW was helpful (the typical quality DGDG experience) and after negotiation offered a deal of $500 over dealer invoice with a minimal deposit. Boardwalk VW was exceptionally professional and went the extra mile to get me a great deal under dealer invoice. Where Boardwalk went above and beyond my expectations was once I had placed my order with $0 deposit, I received email updates every 2 weeks from my salesperson about the progress on my special vehicle order. Specific action items I sent to the dealer via email while out of the country were followed precisely. I was such a pleasure to receive the exact car I wanted with the delivery experience I required and no hassles at the dealership. Even the finance guy finished all the paperwork in 15 minutes. FYI, I'm used to negotiating great deals on my new cars. This time however the Edmunds Price Promise deal was substantially lower than dealer invoice and I feel I got a really great deal. Thank you Boardwalk VW!
by 05/03/2015on
Dealership does not maintain listings to accurately reflect their inventory. They have listings displayed in the Edmunds system that are no longer (if they ever were) available. Big time waster and unethical.
Buying from across the US
by 11/14/2013on
I helped my daughter as she purchased a new Jetta from Denis K. at Boardwalk VW as she moved across the country for graduate school. Both the Internet sales agent and the dealership in general were very helpful in working through the process and provided a very competitive price for the car. My daughter knew the model and color she wanted. Boardwalk provided a quote for exactly the car she was looking for, adn negotiated a price that was agreeable to both sides. The car was exactly as described on arrival in California, in perfect condition, and ready to go as scheduled. There were no attempts to sell extra items or services at delivery. All DMV issues were taken care of in advance. Completely painless, surprise-free process. Could not have gone smoother. Would recommend the dealership in a second.
Great team, very honest and appreciative of your time
by 10/18/2010on
The internet sales manager JD is very proffessional and goes straight to the point to make the experience pleasant and your car purchase very quick. I got a great price for my trade in and we felt they were not trying to take advantage of us. The 2008 Touareg we purchased was given to us with a great price, they worked with us to give us a significant discount on it. We even won a flat screen on a roullette game they have after you get a vehicle from them.