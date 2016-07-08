5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I wanted a new 2016 GTI with very specific options. No dealer in the USA had one in stock configured the way I wanted it. I visited the local dealers in the south bay first asking about the special ordering process and pricing. Sunnyvale VW had zero interest in a deal and only offered MSRP for ordered cars along with a $2k deposit. Capital VW was helpful (the typical quality DGDG experience) and after negotiation offered a deal of $500 over dealer invoice with a minimal deposit. Boardwalk VW was exceptionally professional and went the extra mile to get me a great deal under dealer invoice. Where Boardwalk went above and beyond my expectations was once I had placed my order with $0 deposit, I received email updates every 2 weeks from my salesperson about the progress on my special vehicle order. Specific action items I sent to the dealer via email while out of the country were followed precisely. I was such a pleasure to receive the exact car I wanted with the delivery experience I required and no hassles at the dealership. Even the finance guy finished all the paperwork in 15 minutes. FYI, I'm used to negotiating great deals on my new cars. This time however the Edmunds Price Promise deal was substantially lower than dealer invoice and I feel I got a really great deal. Thank you Boardwalk VW! Read more