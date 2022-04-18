1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Went in for a coolant leak and oil change they suggested I replace a hose bill almost $500. They said I no longer had warranty coverage which I know I paid for extended but I lost the paperwork and they didn't show it in their system. I took the car home it started leaking coolant again and oil. I took it back they said the service advisor noted Irefused to repair oil leak the 1st time. I was never told there was a leak, why would I get an oil change and not repair a leak? So blah blah blah thing after thing another almost $400 and i get in the car after "it was ready for pickup" and the car had check engine light on. The service manager said something was unplugged?? How is this possible people pay good money to go to the dealer and receive horrible service. And the worst part no apologies whatsoever from anyone about all the issues. I will never buy a car or take my car for service there again. Read more