Customer Reviews of Tom Bell Chevrolet
Great service
by 04/18/2022on
Great help from sales and finance. I couldn't decide between which model I wanted to get and they were great with helping me look at them. James and kofi were great and gave me plenty of time to decide between models. Defitnely recommend coming here for your car buying needs.
Great service
by 04/18/2022on
Great help from sales and finance. I couldn't decide between which model I wanted to get and they were great with helping me look at them. James and kofi were great and gave me plenty of time to decide between models. Defitnely recommend coming here for your car buying needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 12/30/2021on
Took 2021 1500 Silverado in for 1000 mile service torque also requested tires be checked and adjusted to proper psi and it wasn’t done. Damon Chero was very professional and helpful I don’t fault him for the failure of the service department..
Routine maintenance
by 10/27/2021on
No appointment Oil change, sevice completed in less than 2 hours from handing over my keys to getting them back. The coffee was free & was pretty good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase a car during Covid shortage...great service
by 07/14/2021on
I purchased a SUV in June 2021 when there were basically no cars anywhere. I was able to get the car I wanted that hasn't been delivered yet. I did the paperwork and picked up the car a couple of weeks later as soon as it came in. The Internet Fleet Manager, Stevan, provided great service and was honest along the whole process. I was very happy with him and the dealership and highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 07/08/2021on
Everybody that I dealt with was outstanding. From Stephen Wilkerson, Dan Burress, Paul the mechanic we’re great. They explained everything to me. I was happy with their consultation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales team quick on and out
by 06/14/2021on
Great experience highly recommend to anyone looking for a vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Dan is great!!!
by 06/05/2021on
No hassle service for my Silverado.
Nico is amazing!
by 05/09/2021on
All of the staff made us feel at home, they offered us water right away. Nico, Mark & Johnathan are they guys to see!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easiest process
by 05/06/2021on
Simple, fast and honest
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I love my dealership!
by 02/16/2021on
As always, I received excellent service! Dan is my service advisor and he is always friendly, helpful and reliable! I dropped my car off around 2:15 yesterday and wasn’t even thinking about it when I went out of the area with my husband so I was so grateful that Dan allowed me to leave my car until the morning because I was unable to get there before closing. This morning, picking up my vehicle was so easy and simple! I honestly love my dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I'm getting covid19 test
by 11/30/2020on
I do not recommend this dealership GM GM Derek Hanson does not enforce covid19 mask rules per general motors. I observed many employees not wearing or practicing proper mask nose mouth and no social distancing I will contact general motors with my concerns. I will not do business here again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Best dealership from sales to financing
by 10/08/2020on
GO TO ESAU RODRIGUEZ. He has called me every week to ensure everything is all good with my purchase. I have never met a sales person that satisfied my every need and has gone further than my expectations. Knowing he is available anytime I need him (has answered everytime I have called him) is amazing. I will take the extra drive just to go to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First service and breaks squealing
by 09/08/2020on
The truck only has 5300 mile and I set appt for breaks squealing and first service all under warranty. They did the first service which includes oil change tire rotation lube vehicle all done great. I asked about the brakes and I was told the break pads were good they did not drive to check the squealing. I asked why he said I would have to make another appointment for just the brakes. I left irritated because I made the initial appointment and took time off of work to get it taken care in one day what a fail . I have take a second day off to address the breaks. The worst customer service you can experience.
Service at Tom Bell
by 08/18/2020on
Annette was extremely knowledgeable, professional, gave good advice, and constantly followed up with my concerns from start to finish! I definitely will return to Tom Bell for future service needs! Dale Ellison
Collision repair
by 07/11/2020on
My car was in accident. Took it to tom bell collision. My car looks just like before accident. Great. Chad kept me informed on status and I appreciated it. Thank you.
Recent visit
by 04/29/2020on
Annette was very knowledgeable and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A very pleasant experience
by 03/17/2020on
I was in a time constrained situation and they gave me a timely appointment. Everyone from the intake of the car to the ride to and from home while they worked on the car was friendly yet professional. The waiting area was very nice. Overall a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Poor service
by 12/31/2019on
Went in for a coolant leak and oil change they suggested I replace a hose bill almost $500. They said I no longer had warranty coverage which I know I paid for extended but I lost the paperwork and they didn't show it in their system. I took the car home it started leaking coolant again and oil. I took it back they said the service advisor noted Irefused to repair oil leak the 1st time. I was never told there was a leak, why would I get an oil change and not repair a leak? So blah blah blah thing after thing another almost $400 and i get in the car after "it was ready for pickup" and the car had check engine light on. The service manager said something was unplugged?? How is this possible people pay good money to go to the dealer and receive horrible service. And the worst part no apologies whatsoever from anyone about all the issues. I will never buy a car or take my car for service there again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome service
by 03/04/2019on
I brought my truck To Dan the service manager in hopes he would help me. I had taken my truck into Rotolo Chevrolet where I bought it and explained what was going on. So let me say I have a brand new Chevrolet Silverado and was having suspension issues. I took it there explaining everything and both times they said nothing was wrong. When I came to Dan he had his Lead suspension guy take a ride with me so I could show him. They went forward and diagnosed the problem. They literally took it apart and torqued down everything and made some adjustments. So to say the least. These guys are so awesome. They have a new customer!!!!! Thanks Dan and your awesome crew of workers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tom bell
by 12/30/2018on
Great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleasant experience
by 05/15/2018on
This is a trustworthy dealership who obviously wants to sell you cars for the rest of your life and not one transaction. I appreciated the honest and upfront approach without any nonsense that you see in many dealerships. I will definitely be back soon and recommend to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Our goal is to become the first and last stop for people in the IE who are in the market to buy, repair, maintain or upgrade their automobile. For future and current customers to recognize Tom Bell Chevrolet as a family dealer that they can count on for a great Experience.
It is anchored by our people, whom are courteous, knowledgeable, trustworthy, capable and solution oriented.
It is reflected in the pride we have in ourselves, Tom Bell Chevrolet, and the products and services we represent.
Come in and experience the difference - Our award winning Sales and Internet Staff will welcome you with a smile and handshake.https://www.tombellchevrolet.com/
1 Comments