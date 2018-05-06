Lithia Toyota of Redding
Customer Reviews of Lithia Toyota of Redding
Best sales experience
by 06/05/2018on
Casey was an awesome salesman for us . Got us the deal we wanted with little pressure as far as sales are concerned. I would consider buying from Lithia Toyota again .
Nice transaction
by 04/05/2018on
Very happy to have had the pleasure of working with Trevor. Pleased with the transaction and consideration of our needs and eants.
2018 toyota colla
by 03/26/2018on
We bought a toyota corolla in retirement to have a economical car to run around town. We purchased a Tundra pickup to pull our RV from Lirhia last year and have been pleased with both vehicles. Friendly sales and service and finance depts keep us coming back to Lithia.
Excellent service with experienced staff
by 03/11/2018on
This dealership had great staff that was experienced and knowledgeable. Mike (Hammy) was great to work with. This dealership also had unbeatable prices. I had looked all the way down in Sacramento and all the way up in Oregon and the 2018 vehicle I bought was $3000 less than everywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike H
by 03/01/2018on
Mike knew what he was taking about when it came to the car he was selling me. He believes in the Toyota products so much that he owns one himself. He shares his enthusiasm of his product and his job and it shows.
Excellent experience with Tracy
by 02/28/2018on
Tracy was very professional and easy to work with during the whole experience.
Love the car, and love the dealer!
by 09/28/2017on
The entire experiencing of purchasing our new car through Lithia Toyota of Redding was positive from the very beginning. We worked equally with Trevor and Dan, and found both of them to be helpful, friendly, courteous, and knowledgeable. As for the car, we purchased a Toyota Prius V and we LOVE it! It is absolutely the perfect car for us. Fun and easy to drive, comfortable, incredibly roomy, and fabulous gas mileage. We highly recommend both the Prius V and Lithia Toyota, Redding.
Venza purchase
by 09/17/2017on
Jim Eddy was the perfect match for me. I really appreciated the fact that he didn't try to pressure me into spending more than I wanted to. He worked with what I told him that I was looking for and my budget and came up with the perfect match...After a high pressure attempt to get me to commit to way more than I wanted to by another dealership, I was very leery about trying again... I am happy and will come back...I have already recommended to several friends looking for cars.
2017 Camry
by 07/25/2017on
Dan Richelieu was very informative and willing to let us test drive several models. When we arrived, we were unsure about choosing the Camry over the Corolla, and even the possibility of an Suv.caRs
How car deals should be...
by 07/16/2017on
When my lease was up, I wanted to bring back my current vehicle and get a new one. I met Michael Gerosin online, very easy to communicate with. Had my deal in place before I got there. The whole thing was easy & relaxed.
Highlander purchase
by 07/14/2017on
Sale person was great. He ordered a highlander for us and kelp us informed of the order. Sale price was great with Costco pricing.
My first buy
by 06/21/2017on
Had a great experience buying my first vehicle. My salesman manlio was very knowledgeable and really had a way of connecting with me. He's a keeper
Buying Pre-owned Vehicle from Dealership
by 05/21/2017on
Buying a pre-owned vehicle from dealership was a much more pleasing experience than I had anticipated. At the time of my purchase I had no transportation available to get to the dealership so the salesman picked me up from my residence in the car I wanted to test drive. On the way back to the dealership we stopped by my mechanic's shop and he did a pre-purchase inspection for me-no problems/issues found. When we got back to the dealership I was able to negotiate a better price for the vehicle based on my Kelley Blue Book research. All of the "legalities" took some time, but at the end of the day I drove myself home in my new (to me) Honda Civic with a complimentary FULL TANK of gas!!! It is a gorgeous car and am a happy gal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing team, more than willing to help!
by 03/31/2017on
The salesman was probably the only minor downfall, he really didn't know anything about the cars he was selling other than the make and models! The finance guy(Duane) was great, he explained everything to me very well there was no question what I was signing and receiving! The sales manager(Logan) was the best, I had one major concern about the car and he went out of his way to personally look into the problem and he found a solution that worked for everyone! Thank you everyone at Lithia Toyota for all your help, you were all so kind and personal, you guys really made this buying experience so easy for me!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best ever
by 03/27/2017on
I loved the way he did not push us. He treated us with so much respect. Very knowledgeable and paid attention to details.
A great experience
by 12/02/2016on
Our car buying experience with Lithia Toyota was great. They had a car that perfectly suited our needs and at a price we could afford. The service department checked the car out, and it was in good shape. Brady Kopack, our sales rep, came 60 miles to Dunsmuir to get us because the weather was horrid, and it made the difference in getting the car. Thank you.
prius v
by 12/01/2016on
We did our research of price and availability of what was on the lot. The sales staff was friendly and professional. They answered all of our questions and looked it up if they weren't sure. Overall it was a pleasant experience and we highly recommend Redding Lithia Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lithia Toyota of Redding Ca. Highly Recommended!!!
by 11/23/2016on
Lithia Toyota of Redding Ca. is the Place to buy your next vehicle. Knowledgeable, Friendly and Courteous staff with no high pressure sales tactics. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Camry
by 09/15/2016on
Over the years I've bought many cars. This was the easiest purchase of all. I didn't spend hours and hours there. Nice change! I love my Camry!
Very Friendly ... No Pressure
by 08/15/2016on
I worked with Jeff Lovett. Everyone I spoke with was friendly and helpful. Jeff was informative and patient in the selection of the purchase of my new to me vehicle. He listened to my needs and concerns, did not try and up sale past my comfort zone. He even understood how I felt about trading in my Pearl. All around great experience. Made the stress of buying a vehicle less stressful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership in Northstate!
by 08/12/2016on
I recently purchased a new 2016 Toyota Camry. I have purchased several vehicles from this dealership over the past 10 years. As soon as I walk in to the dealership, I locate my old salesperson, Corey Kersten, who is a Sale Manager now. He, in turn, directs me to one of his best sales staff to find the right vehicle for me. In this case , it was "Jim". Within minutes, my wife and I select the right vehicle for us. Also, we receive the right price within minutes as well. I never leave this dealership with a big smile on my face, knowing that I received the best deal for my new vehicle. The sales staff and management always treat us with respect and gratitude for our business. I have been to other dealerships in the area and honestly, they cannot hold a candle to Redding Toyota. I wholeheartly recommend this dealership over all the others for their sincere desire to serve their customers with the best product, best price and service. Thank you, Corey and Jim.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes