4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The salesman was probably the only minor downfall, he really didn't know anything about the cars he was selling other than the make and models! The finance guy(Duane) was great, he explained everything to me very well there was no question what I was signing and receiving! The sales manager(Logan) was the best, I had one major concern about the car and he went out of his way to personally look into the problem and he found a solution that worked for everyone! Thank you everyone at Lithia Toyota for all your help, you were all so kind and personal, you guys really made this buying experience so easy for me!! Read more