5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just purchased a 2016 Ford Explorer through Tony Merten at RSM Ford. Tony took the time to help us decide on the vehicle we wanted. When RSM Ford did not have the vehicle in stock he arranged to get the vehicle in a timely manner. He handled all the details for us and made the process easy. We had an issue with some paint scratches after we got the car home, but RSM Ford took care of the problem quickly and worked hard to make sure we were happy. We had a long relationship with another dealer that ended when our sales guy retired. It's never easy to make a change but, I can easily say that RSM Ford and Tony have earned our business. Read more