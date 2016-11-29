Santa Margarita Ford
Customer Reviews of Santa Margarita Ford
Great service
by 11/29/2016on
Pre-qualified before going down to Ford. Easiest car buying experience within two hours done. The sales staff were great. Scott was friendly and delivered just what I wanted. I have purchased 5 Fords and this is by far the best buying experience I have had anywhere.
Great People
by 07/25/2016on
This is just one more of several opportunities we have had to work with the team at Santa Margarita Ford. They always come through for us. Thanks again guys ! ! !
Very satisfied with sales experience, disappointed in "Certified Used Car"
by 07/01/2016on
Sales experience was good. Need to return to address two scratches and replace a decorative wheel cover. When I got home from the initiate sale I checked all the fluids and found the brake fluid below the "min" line. I also thought the brakes felt a little funny. Went back at schedule time to address scratches and wheel cover. The Service Department determine the wheel with the bad wheel cover need to be replaced plus on their test drive also determined a front rotor needed to be turned and pads de-glazed. They also fixed the scratches and add brake fluid. So what happened during the used car Certification process? They missed a damaged wheel, brake issue and fluid. Love the car but they miss my expectations about a trouble free used car.
Honest and efficient
by 06/28/2016on
These folks were very upfront regarding every part of the transaction. Good trade value and very competitive new car pricing. Never felt pressured. Costco deal.
Great service...friendly salesmen
by 06/24/2016on
Everyone that helped us at Santa Margarita Ford made our car buying experience enjoyable. We love our new Explorer!
Great Service, Great Car
by 05/16/2016on
Santa Margarita Ford is that old town charm and down home feel of a place that cares about your experience. My sales counselor Drazen hustled his butt off to make things smooth. It was a weird rush of sales in the afternoon of a random Thursday, and although they were a bit shorthanded, they got me and the other customers handled and out the door. Got a great deal on my 2016 Ford Fusion Energi, love the car and love Santa Margarita Ford.
Great Experience
by 05/11/2016on
Just purchased a 2016 Ford Explorer through Tony Merten at RSM Ford. Tony took the time to help us decide on the vehicle we wanted. When RSM Ford did not have the vehicle in stock he arranged to get the vehicle in a timely manner. He handled all the details for us and made the process easy. We had an issue with some paint scratches after we got the car home, but RSM Ford took care of the problem quickly and worked hard to make sure we were happy. We had a long relationship with another dealer that ended when our sales guy retired. It's never easy to make a change but, I can easily say that RSM Ford and Tony have earned our business.
Got the car I wanted and very pleased
by 05/08/2016on
Very pleased with my experience at Santa Margarita Ford. Not to say it was totally smooth, but after expressing dissatisfaction, the Sales team was responsive and acted quickly to resolve my problem. I felt I got a fair and reasonable price and the vehicle I wanted without having to compromise. I look forward to doing future business with Santa Margarita Ford. I'm also extremely pleased with my Ford Focus ST.... Perfect car for me and I looked at ALL makes and models available today! Thank you!
Rancho Santa Margarita Ford
by 05/05/2016on
We have purchased several cars from this dealership. Amazing service, knowledgeable (and willing to answer all questions!) staff. Tom Glockner reflects the welcoming family atmosphere at Santa Margarita Ford. Duane, our service agent assures reliable, prompt action. It's worth a trip to go to this dealership. Friendliness, dependability and honesty....always!
4th vehicle purchased at SM Ford
by 04/28/2016on
This was the 4th vehicle that I have purchased from Santa Margarita Ford and every experience has been a positive one.
Exceptional car-buing experience
by 04/26/2016on
The team at Santa Margarita Ford made our car purchase exceptional. Their prices are extremely competitive, and their customer care is top of the line. We purchased a certified pre-owned 2015 Ford Focus and it's like brand new. The team made us feel like we were buying the most expensive car on the lot.
Awesome dealer
by 12/30/2015on
Service was awesome. Ryan Goulding sales representative very nice worked with us a lot. Courteous. Got the numbers I wanted finished the paper work in 15 min.
I love Rancho Santa Margarita Ford!
by 10/06/2015on
From start to finish and even after arranging LoJack, protective paint, etc, Tom and Jon were incredible. Because of their diligence and constant communication, I waited almost 14 weeks for my Edge even with manufacture delays. Although the wait for my Edge was frustrating, I felt a loyalty to Tom and trusted he was on our side. We will be back to Tom in a couple years to purchase a truck for my husband even though we live all the way in Brea.
Felt comfortable
by 09/16/2015on
I did not feel pressured by the sales person. I had already seen the 3 vehicles i wanted to drive on the website and those were the ones I took out. I bought the one I ranked as my #1 choice
Love the 2015 C-MAX Energi
by 08/30/2015on
2015 Ford C-MAX Energi Love the car. We filled the gas tank on the first day. After 1 month, we drove over 1000 miles. We still have not been to the gas station. The car still has the original gas from the first day. Our electric bill is up about $30 for the month. We really like this car, and we appreciate not having to buy gas.
Great dealer
by 08/27/2015on
Excellent service, excellent experience and no hard sell. I highly recommend them to anyone looking for a new car!
Great Experience
by 08/21/2015on
I purchased a 2016 Escape Titanium. It was my first car purchase as a single person, and was very nervous. The staff answered all of my questions and was very helpful. After the purchase I was given a full lesson on how the car worked including the SYNC3. Charlie was very patient and went over everything until I understood everything. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a Ford. Thank you Rancho Santa Margarita ford.
A comfortable environment
by 07/31/2015on
Santa Margarita Ford is a laid-back, customer-friendly environment. While perhaps a little too laid-back at times, the staff are very helpful (John in finance especially! Blake waited patiently for over an hour as I debated leather colors, and Charlie has been good about following-up to see if I have questions).
Great customer service!
by 05/26/2015on
Great customer service! No high pressure. Great pricing. Thanks!
Buying experience
by 05/25/2015on
I actually just went to your dealership to look at the new Fusion and wound up buying one. The salesman - Robbie Moore - was very good and didn't pressure me at all. He answered all my questions and I took a test drive. Once I decided to buy the car, the finance guy was very good and very quick. That is usually the most trying part of buying a car. The next test, the service area. I am holding my breath. John Morrell
My buying experience.
by 05/25/2015on
Robbie was fantastic. Made the buying experience a pleasure. He's an asset to the dealership. Rick Ferguson.
