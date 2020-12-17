Rancho Santa Margarita Honda
Customer Reviews of Rancho Santa Margarita Honda
Great Dealership!
by 12/17/2020on
Love the experience at the store! They were very helpful & treated my family well!
Great Dealership!
by 12/17/2020on
Love the experience at the store! They were very helpful & treated my family well!
Worst deceptive dealer ever
by 05/30/2018on
Will woo you in with false quotes and false matches only to give you a higher price as you are about to sign the dotted line-if you question it then Anthony goes ballistic and acts like a 2 year old throwing a temper tantrum. Total [non-permissible content removed].
Misuse of personal information and aggressive sales tactics
by 01/30/2018on
The reason I am writing such a detailed review is to save other buyers like me from the ordeal of stress, and disappointment from dealing with this dealership. RSMHonda misused my personal information, and didnÃ¢ÂÂt honor their committed price. The dealership originally quoted and confirmed a lease price for 2018 Oddysey EXL via email, phone and in-person; then jacked up the price owing to Ã¢ÂÂmanual errorÃ¢ÂÂ, after getting my personal details (address, salary, etc.) and after checking my credit score. As a customer, I did my diligence and confirmed the car and deal nearly 6 times - in writing, over the phone, and in person. The deal has been reviewed by three different people (Internet Sales Manager, Internet Sales Consultant, and Sales Manager) Ã¢ÂÂ two of them are managers. Considering all this, it is difficult to believe this was a genuine mistake. It seems like a sales tactics to get the customer into the dealership and apply high pressure sales tactics to sell them at a different price. I am also disappointed that they found the price mistake, immediately after taking down my personal details (Salary info) and running my credit check (4 hours after I reached the dealership) in person. I strongly believe they customize the deal based on the customerÃ¢ÂÂs salary and credit rating, which is against fair and transparent pricing for all customers. Now I am left with a hard inquiry that will stay in my credit history for 2 years and lower my credit score by a few points. The dealership used high-pressure sales strategy, aggressive provoking language and negotiation to lead me into a sale on the new price. My suggestions for fellow car buyers: Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Avoid this dealership. I am not concluding other dealerships are better, but this one is not. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ If you really have to go to this dealership, go with friends and do not take family. It is a highly male-dominated not family salesman, who are acting and strategizing to extract the most money from you. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Do your research and go equipped with facts. Do not walk in hoping to get honest details (For example, they said they will throw in Gap insurance which would otherwise be $800 at other Honda dealers. Later I understand it is a standard in all Honda dealership). Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Do not expect fair pricing. Be ready negotiate. Summary of events: Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 18th Ã¢ÂÂ Filled out an internet inquiry requesting specifically for 2018 Oddysey EXL on lease for 3 years, $2000 down, and 12K miles per year. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 19th Ã¢ÂÂ Internet Sales Consultant, Mr. David Stalter, replies back asking me to come for a test drive. I respond back requesting a quote for 2018 Oddysey EXL on lease for 3 years, $2000 down, and 12K miles per year. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 20th Ã¢ÂÂ Responds back with a monthly lease price of $357.39. The exact email response was, Ã¢ÂÂThe monthly price for the Honda Odyssey EX-L with $2,000 down is $357.39 per month. That's a 3 year 12,000 mile per year leaseÃ¢ÂÂ. You will notice that the request and response is very clear. No room for miscommunication or confusion. FIRST CONFIRMATION. I responded back inquiring if the price offered included tax. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 20th Ã¢ÂÂ At 6PM, Mr. Anthony Lucero, Sales Manager intercepted my email conversation with the Sales consultant and offered to provide a discount if I came in the same night. He should have reviewed the deal price as he sees the email trail, since he responded back to my price question The exact email response was, Ã¢ÂÂIf you can come in tonight I will give you an additional $250.00Ã¢ÂÂ. SECOND CONFIRMATION. I checked emails later night that day and indicated I cannot come in the same day, but offered to come in during the week day. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 21st Ã¢ÂÂ Mr. David Stalter replied back my inquiry that the price included tax. The exact email response was, Ã¢ÂÂthe prices I quoted you INCLUDE all taxes and fees. That's the total payment each month. Nothing additional.Ã¢ÂÂ THIRD CONFIRMATION. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 22nd Ã¢ÂÂ I called Mr. David Stalter to setup an appointment time. Left VM and sent a follow-up email. Mr. David Stalter responded to the email suggesting that he will call back on Jan 23rd. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 23rd - Mr. David Stalter emailed back and I called him back. During the call, I verified the vehicle, model, price, tax inclusion again verbally. FOURTH CONFIRMATION. Subsequently, I setup time at 6PM later that day and confirmed via email. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 23rd Ã¢ÂÂ 5:30PM: A few friends and I arrived at the Dealership and reviewed the car, colors, and picked the only available color in the first one and half hour. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 23rd Ã¢ÂÂ 7PM: Subsequently, I went into Mr. David Stalter office, where he went through the deal, and provided a pricing sheet. We noticed that the pricing sheet has Ã¢ÂÂ72 monthsÃ¢ÂÂ instead of Ã¢ÂÂ36 monthsÃ¢ÂÂ. Mr. David Stalter indicated that it was a printing mistake and that it is correctly mentioned as Ã¢ÂÂ36 monthsÃ¢ÂÂ in the system. FIFTH CONFIRMATION. I demanded that he show me a new pricing sheet with the correction. He responded back that he will now take me to Mr. Anthony Lucero, Sales Manager, who will print me a new pricing sheet anyways. I took the pricing sheet and corrected the number of months manually. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 23rd Ã¢ÂÂ 8PM: Mr. David Stalter took me to Mr. Anthony LuceroÃ¢ÂÂs office which was in the front of building. Mr. Anthony Lucero reviewed the pricing sheet and indicated that one Mr. Mike (Internal Sales Manager) has put this deal together. SIXTH CONFIRMATION. He acknowledged that the deal is aggressive and that everything looks well. I asked and he confirmed that the lease tenure is 36 months. He remembered our email conversation on Jan 20th and offered the same additional discount of $250. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 23rd Ã¢ÂÂ 9PM: Mr. David Stalter had me sign a few documents. He also took my personal details including address, salary and SSN, now that the car and deal has been finalized. He took those documents to the back-office for processing. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 23rd Ã¢ÂÂ 9:30PM: Mr. David Stalter took me to Mr. Anthony LuceroÃ¢ÂÂs office. Mr. Anthony Lucero informed me that a mistake was made in the lease price calculation. Mr. Mike had apparently used Ã¢ÂÂ72 monthsÃ¢ÂÂ as the parameter for lease price calculation, but such a lease term does not even exist. He apologized for the Ã¢ÂÂmanualÃ¢ÂÂ error and offered a new Ã¢ÂÂcompetitiveÃ¢ÂÂ price at $529 per month (a 48% increase). o I referred him to the numerous email and phone communications where the deal price was confirmed. He simply responded that email and phone confirmations are not legal documents and that the customers should not trust communication from any other employee other than him at that dealership. o We inquired and he confirmed that they have already run a credit check on my file before finding the mistake. Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Jan 23rd Ã¢ÂÂ 10pm: At that time, another new person walked in. He was introduced as a new Sales manager who came from Norm Reeves Honda. He started negotiating down from $529. I told him I was not there to negotiate. He asked me for the bottom price and I said it was $400 max. He dropped the monthly price to $440 within minutes and suggested that I take it. At this time, Mr. Anthony Lucero started using aggressive language in front of my friends and his colleagues. We were shocked and disappointed with the high-pressure tactics and we decided to leave.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bought Honda Civic Ex sedan
by 12/22/2017on
We had an excellent experience purchasing a new car for my daughter, it was her graduation gift!! Amir gave us exceptional service, very nice to work with and he made our experience very smooth! Manager Anthony also is very nice and guided us for the right deal! Overall great experience and this is our 2nd car from RSM Honda! I think they are the best!! Amir also gave detail explanation about the car operation to my daughter! Would highly recommend him.
Excellent experience
by 10/19/2017on
Today I leased my 6th car from this dealer. As usual excellent experience. Thank you Pablo and JayZ. I will always go back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest dealership
by 01/21/2017on
Maybe it is just my bad luck but avoid this dishonest dealership if you can. I was working with internet sales Michelle Edelstein who emailed me a fair quote for a new civic. I confirmed the quote with her multiple times through the phone and set up an appointment to make a deposit. But when I drove all the way up there, her sales manager all of sudden marked it up over $1500 than the quoted price and giving it is what it is attitude (this sales manager is sitting at his desk and not even offering me a seat to sit down to discuss so I was standing looking at his screen the whole time). Do not waste your time here unless you want to play games with them.
Best Horror Movie(Reality) ever
by 08/03/2016on
Our RSM experience was a scene out a horror movie. It started out all nice and professional. Our first encounter was with Pablo (General Sales Manager). He came out and quickly shook our hand and then disappeared. We were sat down with Victor Ashna, who took a while to type things. But we were patient. He asked for my wife's social and I inquired as to why. He said oh after 9/11 we need to do this. I told him, OK. But do not run her credit. We have been pre-approved from Schools First FCU. He promised that no credit would be run. After half an hour of Victor going and coming from his desk, we were told to go to Reza Zenjani. This is where the real nightmare began. Instead of welcoming us, he acted as if we were bothering him. He is starting the finance paperwork and said to my wife, that here is a copy of your credit score. I being the dotting husband interrupted as to why did you run her credit score as we did not want a hard inquiry on her report. She has excellent credit by the way. I told Reza that "I am confused." He gave me an angry and a domineering glare stating "You should not be confused." I told him to bring Pablo in the room so that we can clear it up. When Pablo came in, he said that we run the credit as a backup so that we have a second contract in place in case the first one falls through. I told him that we did not request nor authorized to run her credit as we already had secured our finance through our credit union. He said, oh sorry for any misunderstanding. He left swiftly as he came in Reza called in Victor and said he needs to have us fill out a credit card application with both of our information since our credit union pre-approval was under both of our names. I did not understand why, but I complied. In order to speed up the process, Victor had me doing his job part-time and type for him the application sitting in his chair while he watched me fill it out. While I was filling it out, the horror continued with my wife and Reza. He told her to verify her birth date, she said it is incorrect on the form he typed. He stated "It is?" in a loud voice. Then he corrected it and then had her verify my birthday, which was also incorrect. My wife was thinking at that point, why is this guy pounding on his key and why does he have the information incorrect when he has a copy of our diver license in front of him. At this point, my wife went to look for Pablo. All this time, my father-in-law is sitting in there watching the whole situation. Reza asks him in a loud voice "Where is that girl with the credit card"? We were going to put 3,000 of our purchase on the card. It seemed like all this time, we were working for Reza instead of the other way around. My wife by this time found Pablo and told him that we are walking out because we do not want to work with Reza. He swiftly got out of this chair and said he will handle the paperwork. Pablo quickly had us sign all the paperwork and had us out the door. However, in the almost two hours we spent here, the car did not have the gas filled up. So I ended up waiting an extra 15 minutes while Victor brought the car with a full gas tank. I was left in the parking by myself waiting for the car. No one congratulated on our purchased or offered us any package deals that we have been interested in. No one called us the next day to apologize for this horrible service. I had even mentioned to Pablo in the passing that maybe we should get a few free car washes for this terrible service, but it fell on deaf years. We were replacing a 14-year-old with a brand new car and no one at RSM including Victor, Pablo or anyone else went through all the features of the car. We are reviewing the manual and going through the features that way. We were not expecting to treated like stars, but neither we were expecting to be treated as if we were going to go pick up a used car from a mechanic. As we look back on the experience, we have no idea how we survived this horrible and horrid event. My wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law have lost any faith that they had at the beginning of the transaction with RSM Honda. This is one dealership we will not recommend to our friends, family and anyone who is willing to listen to our horror story. We even sent an email to Bob (the owner) of the company, but I am sure he has other people who reply for him. We are just one voice and they sell hundreds of cars a year. But I tell other people to pick up the fight, find their voice, and share your experience so future customers do not suffer such atrocity. Who knew that spending almost 20,000 does not come with respectable, honest, fair and good customer service? I guess we had to learn it this way.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience overall
by 04/11/2016on
Thanks to Lance C. one of the internet sales reps there from beginning and he has been very helpful ever since. Answered every question we had and give us the right direction where we wanted. The paperwork is brief, all the way to their finance. We came in late but not a single sign of rushing us at all, thank you again RSM Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Eleven Hondas and Running
by 12/10/2015on
My family's experience with RSM Honda as been so outstanding that we sing their praises every chance we get. This has been even more so since Robert Carmendy has taken the helm at the dealership. He's a man of integrity and honor and the people he employees represent his character. We are always treated with respect and care and we always feel that they have our best interests at heart. The facility itself is clean and contemporary and is equipped with all the amenities one could ask for. We could not be any more happy with RSM Honda and will soon be purchasing our 12th Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Remarkable & Caring Service
by 12/10/2015on
We've had all eleven of our Honda's serviced at Rancho Santa Margarita Honda and could not be any more elated. You name it, RSM Honda does it right. They're east to make an appointment, their service agents are genuinely friendly and caring, they're timely and fair in cost, and they have a 20 year record doing it right the first time. My family of five loves RSM Honda Service and we will continue using them as long as we own Hondas!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2nd Car From RSM Honda
by 11/06/2015on
Just got my 2nd Civic from RSM Honda. Like the first transaction, this one was super easy. Contacted the internet department, was given a lease quote (lower than what I was paying), got there, drove the car, signed the papers, and away I drove. Love the new features on the Civic and really enjoyed working with RSM Honda. Will recommend to friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 CR-V Vibration Issues
by 05/27/2015on
I purchased a 2015 CR-V EX on Memorial Day and only one day after owning it I am now experiencing the infamous vibration issues (here is a link to the problem posted by Honda on their YouTube page - youtu.be/a6K6JPh7zak). Clearly, Honda has known about this problem for a while (the video was posted in April) and yet they continue to sell the car. They say they don't quite know what the problem is but are confident that there is no operational hazard! Unfortunately for me, I didn't know about this problem until after I bought the car or else I wouldn't have purchased it. I spoke to the Sales Manager and Salesperson at the dealership and both say that there is no "cooling off" period in California. They also said that the problem is only there for some of the CR-V models. Now, I understand that legally they aren't obligated to take the vehicle back but it's the right thing to do for them to at least swap it for the one that doesn't have the issue. I have been a loyal Honda customer (I have owned 4 cars total from them) and I am very disappointed with this most recent experience. I am still hopeful that someone from the dealership will do the right thing and offer to swap the vehicle for another one. Very disappointed!
Great experience, thanks to Justin and Nema.
by 12/29/2014on
Justin and Nema made buying my accord a breeze. Straightforward and easy, fair, and no run-around. Best auto buying experience ever. I would refer my family and friends here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/23/2014on
Everyone buys their car from the internet today but even that process isn't always so simple as you hope. After contacting a couple of dealers, I found Justin and the Process was very simple and straightforward. The car and deal were exactly as described when I picked up the car. I highly recommend this dealer if you are looking for a new Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unprofessional
by 12/13/2014on
I drove from Las Vegas to RSM Honda to buy a pre-owned certified 2012 Honda Odyssey. A day before I exchanged e-mails and phone calls with Ed Foutch, their Internet Manager and he secured me that the car is in a great condition, just a few minor scratches but ready to go. I drove 270 miles to the dealer and I noticed the car was extremely dirty on exterior and interior. I found inside the car leftovers, spilled drinks on the seats, floor and ceiling, ants everywhere. The front tires were in a very bad shape even if they claimed they are reached the minimum standards, big scratches on the hood. The car, by that time, was for 48 days out for sale. This Honda Certified 2012, 25k miles was a lease return but it looked like a 10 years old car on inside. They didn't even bothered themselves to clean up the car. It was a big disrespect for a costumer who wanted to make a deal that day. I agreed to wait a couples of hours for detailing but after all this the car had a strong horrible odor inside and I refused to make the deal. How is possible to certify so easy a car like this? The car should be spotless, even it has 2 years old. Mr. Ed Foutch, the Internet Manager was a very pleasant person at the phone and when I met him early in the morning. After a few hours he became pushy, irritated to any questions I asked about car condition and at the end he was rude and angry. He didn't even apologied for all this mess. I left saying good-bye but he didn't get time to answer me back. Mr. George Hogan, the General Sales Manager tried to fix the issues, he was nice and polite but he looked like he really doesn't want to sell this car. Everything and everybody looked very unprofessional and having no interest in selling the car. I'm extremely disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wow - Wonderful
by 12/12/2014on
Couldn't have asked for a better car buying experience. Obtained my price ahead of time, was picked up at my house, was walked thru every step of the process, car was ready at completion. Thank you RSM team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No hassle, great deal, highly recommend!
by 08/09/2014on
Shelly immediately contacted us after our inquiry and was extremely helpful and responsive. We are very number and detail oriented and she answered all of our questions thoroughly and promptly and gave us an incredible deal on a new Honda Accord. We couldn't be happier with our purchase experience and genuinely would recommend anyone to purchase a vehicle from RSM Honda without hesitation. They really are that great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleasant buying experience
by 01/29/2014on
I hate going to car dealers to buy a car. Everyone has had bad experiences that puts getting teeth pulled just above buying a new car. That being said, our experience at RSM Honda couldn't have been better. We negotiated a very fair price and was treated with respect all the way through the process. There was no hard sell tactics, no bate-and-switch. As usual, you should know what a reasonable price should be going in. I would highly recommend this dealership to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just the way we like it!
by 07/17/2013on
Mark H. provided excellent service when we bought our new Crosstour last week. Price negotiations were pleasant and quickly concluded. Manny in finance was great, as well. We highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Beware of their poor business practices
by 11/08/2012on
Both the salesman and I have agreed on a cash purchase price and colors (ext & int) via emails, and also have scheduled a date/time to buy the car. When I arrived at the dealership, I was told by the salesman that they have the color of the car I want w/ leather seats. Therefore, it is additional $1650 to the agreed price. I told the salesman that I only want the car with the price we both agreed on. So now the salesman engaged the manager, and the manager insisted that I put $500 as down-payment so that they can get the car I want. I said "NO" immediately to the manager, and walked away. I am extremely disappointed with this dealership's business practices.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Rancho Santa Margarita Honda - Best New Car Experience Ever!
by 12/19/2011on
Over the years we have purchased or leased new cars from quality South County dealers such as Lexus, Saab, Ford and VW. Rancho Santa Margarita Honda was by far the best new car experience ever. Internet Manager Jenna and Senior Sales Representative Robert were polite and professional. We agreed upon our acquistion cost with no hassle and no haggling. Finance Manager Frank was also great. Excellent experience. Highly recommend Rancho Santa Margarita Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments