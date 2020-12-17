1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our RSM experience was a scene out a horror movie. It started out all nice and professional. Our first encounter was with Pablo (General Sales Manager). He came out and quickly shook our hand and then disappeared. We were sat down with Victor Ashna, who took a while to type things. But we were patient. He asked for my wife's social and I inquired as to why. He said oh after 9/11 we need to do this. I told him, OK. But do not run her credit. We have been pre-approved from Schools First FCU. He promised that no credit would be run. After half an hour of Victor going and coming from his desk, we were told to go to Reza Zenjani. This is where the real nightmare began. Instead of welcoming us, he acted as if we were bothering him. He is starting the finance paperwork and said to my wife, that here is a copy of your credit score. I being the dotting husband interrupted as to why did you run her credit score as we did not want a hard inquiry on her report. She has excellent credit by the way. I told Reza that "I am confused." He gave me an angry and a domineering glare stating "You should not be confused." I told him to bring Pablo in the room so that we can clear it up. When Pablo came in, he said that we run the credit as a backup so that we have a second contract in place in case the first one falls through. I told him that we did not request nor authorized to run her credit as we already had secured our finance through our credit union. He said, oh sorry for any misunderstanding. He left swiftly as he came in Reza called in Victor and said he needs to have us fill out a credit card application with both of our information since our credit union pre-approval was under both of our names. I did not understand why, but I complied. In order to speed up the process, Victor had me doing his job part-time and type for him the application sitting in his chair while he watched me fill it out. While I was filling it out, the horror continued with my wife and Reza. He told her to verify her birth date, she said it is incorrect on the form he typed. He stated "It is?" in a loud voice. Then he corrected it and then had her verify my birthday, which was also incorrect. My wife was thinking at that point, why is this guy pounding on his key and why does he have the information incorrect when he has a copy of our diver license in front of him. At this point, my wife went to look for Pablo. All this time, my father-in-law is sitting in there watching the whole situation. Reza asks him in a loud voice "Where is that girl with the credit card"? We were going to put 3,000 of our purchase on the card. It seemed like all this time, we were working for Reza instead of the other way around. My wife by this time found Pablo and told him that we are walking out because we do not want to work with Reza. He swiftly got out of this chair and said he will handle the paperwork. Pablo quickly had us sign all the paperwork and had us out the door. However, in the almost two hours we spent here, the car did not have the gas filled up. So I ended up waiting an extra 15 minutes while Victor brought the car with a full gas tank. I was left in the parking by myself waiting for the car. No one congratulated on our purchased or offered us any package deals that we have been interested in. No one called us the next day to apologize for this horrible service. I had even mentioned to Pablo in the passing that maybe we should get a few free car washes for this terrible service, but it fell on deaf years. We were replacing a 14-year-old with a brand new car and no one at RSM including Victor, Pablo or anyone else went through all the features of the car. We are reviewing the manual and going through the features that way. We were not expecting to treated like stars, but neither we were expecting to be treated as if we were going to go pick up a used car from a mechanic. As we look back on the experience, we have no idea how we survived this horrible and horrid event. My wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law have lost any faith that they had at the beginning of the transaction with RSM Honda. This is one dealership we will not recommend to our friends, family and anyone who is willing to listen to our horror story. We even sent an email to Bob (the owner) of the company, but I am sure he has other people who reply for him. We are just one voice and they sell hundreds of cars a year. But I tell other people to pick up the fight, find their voice, and share your experience so future customers do not suffer such atrocity. Who knew that spending almost 20,000 does not come with respectable, honest, fair and good customer service? I guess we had to learn it this way. Read more