Internet Sales
by 10/04/2018on
I am writing this review for the lack of, non-existent customer service the "Internet Sales" team has online. My goal was to purchase a car, but there must be lack of training on the other end of Internet Sales. I'm all for customer service and how well they deliver their sale towards a customer. Therefore, I will not move-forward with purchasing a car at Folsom Lake Honda.
Shop else where
by 07/27/2018on
This was probably one of my worst car buying experiences ever. I understand that the car salesman need to make a sale however, what that person did was unacceptable. First, we asked to see a listing of mini van that they had in the lot by models and colors. Instead of doing that, he brought out the first car he could find that is actually running. By that I mean, has gas and a working battery because I went on to the website and saw several other colors... Second, he was really aggressive, we told him that we would come back the next day because it was getting late and we had our newborn with us. Keep in mind that it was almost 10pm. Instead he gave us some B's excuse, if a person leave the lot, theres a 90 percent chance they would not come back. Third, he left before we did which doesn't make sense while telling us to not to leave. Forth we finally did purchase a vehicle and I really regret the purchase because when we were doing the paper work. We were told that the car was in back for "detailing". I'm sure that was not the case because they were probably jumping the car and letting it run so the battery's core would be charged. The car came back to us uncleaned after two hours which came out to be almost midnight!!! We got home and the car died and we couldn't open the doors to get our newborn out. So we had to climb around the car to get him out. I would tell everyone reading this to avoid this place and visit other Honda dealership.
Exceptional Service
by 12/03/2017on
I helped my sister-in-law purchase a HR-V here. The staff made the process easy for my sister-in-law. I mainly worked with Stephanie P. and Tara F. on the price. They were both professional, helpful and responsive. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this dealership to my friends and families.
Good Buying Experience
by 06/28/2017on
We are in search for a good deal last week and talked over the phone with Henry (Sales representative). Invited us to see their inventory and the good experience began....went through with the usual process and it was quick..... Henry got us what we wanted and the guys from finance helped wrapped the deal and next thing you know we are driving home with our new 2017 Honda Accord. (Henry even help us set up our lock and phone system in the car) . All thumbs up for you guys especially Henry. Thank you.
BEST SERVICE
by 05/15/2017on
When i went in to look at cars Ben Henry showed me exactly what i wanted. Not only did Ben help me pick out a new car but he helped get a great deal on it. I can now say that Folsom Lake Honda is a great place to shop for a new car. Thank you Ben and other staff :)
Excellent Customer Service
by 04/26/2017on
My wife and I recently needed to upgrade our family vehicle for a growing family (and because our current family vehicle was really old). We hauled all three kids (8, 4, and 4 months - all girls) to the Folsom Lake Honda after checking out a few dealerships online. What a great experience! They were very understanding of the girls and did everything they could to make us comfortable during the waits that happen when buying a vehicle. They were more than fair on the trade-in and really worked with us to get us into just the right vehicle at a price we could afford. Our Sales Consultant, Ben Henry (Little Ben), was great and never pushy or trying to up-sell us. We ended up with Ben (Big Ben) for our Finance Manager and he was very honest about the offers given at closing, discussed the reasoning and laid out all the options very nicely. We declined a couple and signed up for the maintenance plan. The Sales Manager takes the cake though...Mike was absolutely awesome during the negotiation process and even handled the ribbing and stubbornness of my wife with ease. Super cool guy to work with. All in all we were very pleased with our experience. So much so that I went back the next day and traded in my truck for a new car!!! Well done guys.
Awesome Car Buying Experience
by 08/15/2016on
I went to Autonation, Elk Grove and Folsom Lake Honda this week and I was treated with respect and courtesy at FL Honda. I will only send my referrals there!
Very pleasant experience
by 12/27/2014on
I was in contact with Cherie Anderson over email who was very prompt and courteous. She was even more pleasant to deal with in person when we got to the dealership to test drive the new Civic. We then met with Cameron Perry who made financing a pain-free process. I am a very happy customer and I will definitely refer my friends and family here for the amazing customer service!
Excellent customer service !
by 01/26/2014on
After attempting to buy a car at our local dealership and not feeling like they were very interested in selling us a car I researched edmunds.com. Found the car I was looking for and was quoted an internet price that I thought was too cheap and had to be a scam. I was contacted by Folsom lake honda and drove almost 2 hours in hopes of them really having the car and honoring the edmunds price. So worth the drive - they stood by everything they promised and more ! No bait and switch just a pleasant experience with no hidden agenda. Beautiful dealership with a sales team who is willing to go the extra mile to make sure you are satisfied with your buying experience. If you are looking for a Honda this is the dealership to shop !
Excellent Purchase Experience
by 08/26/2013on
After being low balled on our trade in by another dealer we called Don P. to see if FLH could give us a better offer. Not only did they give us a better offer on our trade in they even gave us a better price under the Costco Auto Program. Don and Clay "Action" J. were great to work with and genuinely appreciated the opportunity to do business with us. We are delighted with our experience and highly recommend this dealership to others.
Treated With Uncharacteristic Respect
by 11/14/2012on
At Last, a Dealership that really "gets it". Having been a Professional Realtor in the Folsom Lake Area for over 30 years, I really appreciate attentiveness, common courtesy, and product knowledge. In other words:attitude, attitude, attitude! They not only understand the importance of treating people as they would themselves like to be treated, but they excel at being great "Matchmakers". Finally, a place where a women by herself can feel empowered, with all the advantages a Honda store stocked with genuine professional people can offer...and where a woman can feel confident that she will surely drive out with exactly what she wanted, for what she wanted to pay. To be sure, I will not hesitate to recommend Folsom Lake Honda to friends, colleagues, and all 3 generations of my "Honda buying" family
Awesome dealer!!!
by 08/27/2012on
Bought my 2012 Civic today. Sales team (Greg) was exceptional. Finance dept was fast and efficient with no hard sell on add -ons I didn't need. The best car buying experience I have ever had. A well run and professional family owned business. Was a real pleasure doing business there!!!
Love the One Stop Honda Shop
by 07/28/2011on
I wanted to share my second excellent experience with Folsom Lake Honda; I am so excited with my new 2011 Honda Civic SI I cannot thank them enough! My first Civic was bought at FLH in 2009 and I was able to trade it in, get my new Civic, and because of the excellent customer service I received, my payment was lowered by $85.00 a month!! So I THANK YOU FOLOM LAKE HONDA for getting me my dream car! P.S. By the way... ... I named my care Trixie (same name as Speed Racer's girlfriend!) :) Love these guys!!
Poor customer service, and negotiations
by 07/22/2011on
I gave them a fair offer on the car, and fair offer on my trade in. They kept the value at MSRP + accessories I didn't want, and offered 3,000 less than what my trade-in was worth. I thought we could negotiate and find a common ground, but I was wrong. I kept trying to get them to talk about the price of the car and the price of the trade in, but all they wanted to talk about was the monthly payment and push me out to a 7 year loan even though I expressed REPEATEDLY that I will not go beyond a 5 year. After hours of this they never went down on the car and never increased what they would offer me on my trade-in claiming they were a "no-hassle" dealer... I hate being treated like an idiot. I understand that a dealer needs to make money, but if you have to lie to your customers to make money then you're not going to be in business very long. In the end I was introduced to the owner who was noticeably upset that I wasn't going to let him rip me off so he quickly said, "Ok, good luck, bye". After he left the manager and salesman tried to convince me what a nice guy he was. Yeah, I'm sure he's real nice... This is the 2nd time I've been treated like garbage there. I will not be going back.
Bait and Switch
by 05/01/2011on
To facilitate purchase we and the dealer agreed on a price over the phone, Dealer agreed with trade-in value and so we had a oral agreement over phone. When we got to the store to what we thought was just to sign papers, the manager changed the pricing. So we walked out. We WASTED an entire day on these folks, will never visit this store again and will not recommend them to anyone
absolutely the best car buying experience ever!
by 07/03/2009on
I shopped around at different auto dealerships like I usually do. I never have felt like a place I've bought from in the past gave me a good enough experience to ever go back, so I never do. After going to a few I decided to go over to Folsom Lake Honda. I immediately noticed that this dealership is different, and in a good way, I was treated with respect from the moment I arrived by the salesman, staff, and even the owner. They were very helpful in answering all of my questions, they worked with me on the financing and took the time with me to go over all the numbers, and they gave me a fair price for my trade-in - which, by the way, none of the other dealerships were willing to do. These guys were on the ball and I was able to drive away in my new Honda Civic within hours! And this car is wonderful! I don't believe I will ever go to a different dealership again! Folsom Lake Honda was the best car buying experience I've ever had. I'm finally happy with the entire process and highly recommend Folsom Lake Honda to everyone!
Don't Go Here!
by 06/13/2009on
I went to Folsom Lake Honda to buy my first car, a Honda Fit. Our salesperson Greg, was great but the person we dealt with for the loan, and the person who we agreed to with a price were not very knowledgeable. The guy who was helping us with our loan did not know what some of the charges were, and was very rude to me when I called to verify that he had received my fax the next day with my insurance information (they would not let me take my car home that night, saying that my insurance did not cover a new car; it did). Also, when I was reviewing the loan, they tried to get me to rush though it. Why? Because apparently they had made the loan for a different price then we had agreed upon. If you do go here, I would take my time and double check all the numbers. They will add in extra costs that you did not agree to, and then tell you that you need it (I do not need $500 mud flaps). Also, they do not like to be questioned. Whenever I would ask about something, they would tell me that I didn't need to worry about that. Also, they do not carry stick shifts, if that is what you are looking for.
