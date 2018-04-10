1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was probably one of my worst car buying experiences ever. I understand that the car salesman need to make a sale however, what that person did was unacceptable. First, we asked to see a listing of mini van that they had in the lot by models and colors. Instead of doing that, he brought out the first car he could find that is actually running. By that I mean, has gas and a working battery because I went on to the website and saw several other colors... Second, he was really aggressive, we told him that we would come back the next day because it was getting late and we had our newborn with us. Keep in mind that it was almost 10pm. Instead he gave us some B's excuse, if a person leave the lot, theres a 90 percent chance they would not come back. Third, he left before we did which doesn't make sense while telling us to not to leave. Forth we finally did purchase a vehicle and I really regret the purchase because when we were doing the paper work. We were told that the car was in back for "detailing". I'm sure that was not the case because they were probably jumping the car and letting it run so the battery's core would be charged. The car came back to us uncleaned after two hours which came out to be almost midnight!!! We got home and the car died and we couldn't open the doors to get our newborn out. So we had to climb around the car to get him out. I would tell everyone reading this to avoid this place and visit other Honda dealership. Read more