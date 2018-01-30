4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I had set up an appointment to test drive and possibly purchase a new car. The car was waiting for the test drive, which we took with a friendly sales representative. Loved the car, but wanted to check out some of the upgraded features. I had done my home work, calling other dealers in the Southern California area. We decided to go with the upgraded model of the car, but they dealer did not have the color we desired in the make and model. They gave us an offer for the premier model, but it was too expensive. When I showed them the price of the model we wanted and told them they had the car available, they came back with a price that was over two thousand dollars less. Even though we didn't need these features, the price was a great deal. The only negative was that the experience took over 7 hours, so we were tried and very hungry after buying the car. If is was a Lexus or Infiniti dealer they would have taken a little more interest in our creature comforts. Read more