Mossy Nissan Poway
Customer Reviews of Mossy Nissan Poway
Great Experience! coming out of a dark time.
by 01/30/2018on
Recently my Nissan 370Z was total loss, I was feeling overwhelmed & in a stressful situation trying to figure things out after a accident and not feeling well. I will call them my Dream Team! were helpful, and informative as I had a lot of questions regarding my credit /situation and how best to move forward they made it easy and comforting, first time a dealer has made me feel part of the Family! Thank you all for assisting me in coming out ahead of the game. Other dealers should take note.
Knowledgeable Friendly Staff
by 12/08/2016on
This is the best dealer I've ever been too. They treated me like a human and not just a number based off my credit score. Very friendly and not high pressured sales people. They geniunely care about you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly Professional Experence
by 05/03/2013on
My wife and I had set up an appointment to test drive and possibly purchase a new car. The car was waiting for the test drive, which we took with a friendly sales representative. Loved the car, but wanted to check out some of the upgraded features. I had done my home work, calling other dealers in the Southern California area. We decided to go with the upgraded model of the car, but they dealer did not have the color we desired in the make and model. They gave us an offer for the premier model, but it was too expensive. When I showed them the price of the model we wanted and told them they had the car available, they came back with a price that was over two thousand dollars less. Even though we didn't need these features, the price was a great deal. The only negative was that the experience took over 7 hours, so we were tried and very hungry after buying the car. If is was a Lexus or Infiniti dealer they would have taken a little more interest in our creature comforts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Frontier
by 04/30/2013on
Low pressure, very fair pricing and easy to work with. Gave us a fair price and said if it works for us grea,t if not, thank you for the opportunity to serve you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/03/2010on
I recently purchased my seventh Nissan, the third from this dealer. I was completely satisfied with my experience. From Tom the salesman to the closer, it was almost enjoyable.