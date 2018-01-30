Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mossy Nissan Poway

Mossy Nissan Poway

Visit dealer’s website 
14100 Poway Rd, Poway, CA 92064
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mossy Nissan Poway

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience! coming out of a dark time.

by Lizette on 01/30/2018

Recently my Nissan 370Z was total loss, I was feeling overwhelmed & in a stressful situation trying to figure things out after a accident and not feeling well. I will call them my Dream Team! were helpful, and informative as I had a lot of questions regarding my credit /situation and how best to move forward they made it easy and comforting, first time a dealer has made me feel part of the Family! Thank you all for assisting me in coming out ahead of the game. Other dealers should take note.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Knowledgeable Friendly Staff

by Jewell10 on 12/08/2016

This is the best dealer I've ever been too. They treated me like a human and not just a number based off my credit score. Very friendly and not high pressured sales people. They geniunely care about you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly Professional Experence

by Kebby on 05/03/2013

My wife and I had set up an appointment to test drive and possibly purchase a new car. The car was waiting for the test drive, which we took with a friendly sales representative. Loved the car, but wanted to check out some of the upgraded features. I had done my home work, calling other dealers in the Southern California area. We decided to go with the upgraded model of the car, but they dealer did not have the color we desired in the make and model. They gave us an offer for the premier model, but it was too expensive. When I showed them the price of the model we wanted and told them they had the car available, they came back with a price that was over two thousand dollars less. Even though we didn't need these features, the price was a great deal. The only negative was that the experience took over 7 hours, so we were tried and very hungry after buying the car. If is was a Lexus or Infiniti dealer they would have taken a little more interest in our creature comforts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Frontier

by brooklyn15 on 04/30/2013

Low pressure, very fair pricing and easy to work with. Gave us a fair price and said if it works for us grea,t if not, thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by kmart3 on 09/03/2010

I recently purchased my seventh Nissan, the third from this dealer. I was completely satisfied with my experience. From Tom the salesman to the closer, it was almost enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
11 cars in stock
0 new0 used11 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Pathfinder
Nissan Pathfinder
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for