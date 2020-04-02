3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2008 CLK convertible in October 2007. I had communicated on-line with Pleasanton for a few weeks prior to the purchase. Had "agreed" on a model and price but ultimately did not buy the one we discussed beause, yes, it "was no longer available" when I got there. I ended up buying another one without the discount I thought I had (due to the commotion and back-and-forths that may or may not have been part of the sales strategy). I was also talked into buying some "extras" that I really should be embarassed to admit to. When I arrived to the dealership, the on-line rep was busy so another salesman took me to the lot to look at the vehicles. After a few minutes (literally) he apparently thought that I was just looking and not really buying and made an excuse and left me there by myself. That was fine because it gave me a chance to look at the various models, however, it also showed a general lack of customer services. I walked around by myself for about half hour and while I was leaving the dealership the on-line rep saw me and came up to me. I ultimately bought a vehicle that day but: 1. After I took the new car home (about 50 miles from Pleasanton) I got a call that the new car they told me to take was not the one I bought. So, another 100 miles round trip that same day to swap vehicles. No appologies and forget about any offer of gas compensation, and, I was given the feeling that I was the one who goofed. 2. I was talked into buying some extras including Diamond Fusion Protection, a $695 deal with 4-year waranty which is supposed to provide added protection to the windshield from being damaged by flying pebbles. I am really embarrassed to admit that I fell for it. Anyway, for years I never had the problem but 2 weeks after I bought the CLK my windshield got dinged by a pebble. I contacted the supplier for waranty replacement of the windshield because it is supposed to be covered. Well, the first question asked was "Was it damaged within 24-hours?". Guessed that I should have known that shouldn't I? "The waranty specifies that the damage has to be reported within 24 hours". I have not been given a written stipulations on the waranty and what difference does it make to the ding if it is reported more than 24 hours? I wrote to MB Pleasanton, I talked to both the supplier and MB Pleasanton, no help from anyone. Don't buy the windshield protection. 3. My 2008 CLK came with a very expensive GPS/Navagation system that is very difficult to understand and operate (not user-friendly) and that is a separate issue. My problem is I tried and couldn't input several newer streets (they are shown on the navagation system on my hand-held 2006 Garmin-i5). I checked and discovered that the navagation DVD for my new 2008 CLK is for "2005 to 2007". I contacted MB Pleasanton and the response is totally unacceptable and added another example to the severe lack of customer support and services. Basically I paid for a very expensive 2008 navagation system but will have to do with the 2005-2007 navagation DVD. It is not their problem. 4. Although their service department does try harder on customer relation, I had problems with the gas tank filler and garage door opener. I had to make numerous 100-mile round trips to their service department for the work. So far I only put 2,200 miles on the odometer with close to half being used going to their service department. Hopefully there are no other problems. Read more