East Bay MINI
Customer Reviews of East Bay MINI
Jeff in service dept
by 02/02/2021on
Jeff was polite, as always. Very helpful and detailed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeff in service dept
by 02/02/2021on
Jeff was polite, as always. Very helpful and detailed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 03/30/2019on
This was a great experience! I bought the Service Agreement when I purchased my mini and it lived up to expectations. They topped off fluids, flushed my brakes and changed my oil. When I picked up my mini, it was cleaned, vacuumed and washed. It looked like the day I bought it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
2009 MINI COOPER
by 05/23/2011on
I purchased a used 2009 MINI Cooper from this dealership. I am very happy with the MINI. My experience at the dealership was very good. The salesperson was very friendly and attentive to me throughout the sale. I took two days to complete the transaction and during this time, I felt no pressure to quickly close on the deal. My salespersons name was Vitaly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments