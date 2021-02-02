Skip to main content
East Bay MINI

4340 Rosewood Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588
Today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of East Bay MINI

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeff in service dept

by Pelagia on 02/02/2021

Jeff was polite, as always. Very helpful and detailed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Whitney on 03/30/2019

This was a great experience! I bought the Service Agreement when I purchased my mini and it lived up to expectations. They topped off fluids, flushed my brakes and changed my oil. When I picked up my mini, it was cleaned, vacuumed and washed. It looked like the day I bought it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2009 MINI COOPER

by amadar on 05/23/2011

I purchased a used 2009 MINI Cooper from this dealership. I am very happy with the MINI. My experience at the dealership was very good. The salesperson was very friendly and attentive to me throughout the sale. I took two days to complete the transaction and during this time, I felt no pressure to quickly close on the deal. My salespersons name was Vitaly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
