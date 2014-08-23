1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This review is for their new sales department. Quick summary: These guys are disturbingly unprofessional and an utter embarrassment for BMW in customer service. Unless you're going to pay full in cash and not deal with financing, you'll waste hours here waiting despite appointments. Frankly I was shocked at what happened to us here. If they treat a loyal BMW enthusiast like us so crappy, I'm not sure what else anyone else could expect here. You'll likely get better treatment at your neighborhood McDonald's. I'm a three time BMW owner & enthusiast and ordered a 335 from these guys last March. To be fair, the ordering piece was the best part of my experience here, which was all done over e-mail and phone. Mien and Jason was top-notch and responsive, and they quickly settled on a fair deal with me. Unfortunately Mien got transferred to a new role, and I got assigned a new incompetent SA, and my experience just went straight downhill from there. Long story short, after 4 months of wait (that includes a month delay), I was finally told that the car will be ready to pick-up on the weekend. Pleasanton is at least a 2 hour drive for me round-trip, so a few days before, I called and asked my new SA whether there was any paperwork etc that he needed from me and that if we could front load anything upfront. His answer was simple - nope, your car will be ready for you to pick-up and you should be out of here in an hour. When the Saturday came, my wife and I walked in, expecting to sign the contract and drive away with the car that I waited for 4 months. Instead we first had to wait for 2 hours while they sorted out their paper-work. 2 hours later, they realized that they did indeed needed more documentation from me (among others, my MBA diploma? really?) which obviously I did not have with me at that time. This was exactly the situation that I was expecting to avoid when I called my SA specifically about this earlier. After now 3 hours of waiting and frustratingly condescending and unhelpful attitude, we walked out of there with no car that day. What a great way to spend a 5 hours on a Saturday afternoon. A few days later, I showed up once again with all the documents they needed. After another hour wait for the finance manager Doug M. (despite an appointment), he came out saying that the original deal terms were not valid anymore since it's now past 3 months of my placing the order and terms might need to change. Umm, sorry guys, it was BMW that delayed my order - what am I supposed to do, re-negotiate multiple deals for the same car every three months? After wasting another 2 hours and push back on the deal, the paperwork finally got completed, and they pulled up the car for the final disappointment. The brand new car that was perfect just a few days ago now had a nice ding on the passenger side. That's right folks, not only that 1) they messed up in customer service in every opportunity earlier 2) attempted to back-down from the negotiated deal 3) were unapologetically unprofessional for the entire experience, the icing on the cake was they managed to ding the car. Kudos guys, you managed to check every check box on how to fail as a BMW sales department. Read more