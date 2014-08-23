East Bay BMW
Great Dealership
by 08/23/2014on
Great low pressure experience. This was one of the easiest transactions I have done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CPO Purchased 5 Series BMW
by 08/16/2014on
Worked with East Bay BMW online then via text. We scheduled a time, came in, the car was in front (they were forewarned my 6 and 3 year old daughters were in toe)...my wife went on a test drive, came, saw and drove away with our new car. Roger T. even came with coloring books in hand to distract my girls. I def recommend EB BMW to perspective buyers.
Shockingly bad
by 12/03/2013on
This review is for their new sales department. Quick summary: These guys are disturbingly unprofessional and an utter embarrassment for BMW in customer service. Unless you're going to pay full in cash and not deal with financing, you'll waste hours here waiting despite appointments. Frankly I was shocked at what happened to us here. If they treat a loyal BMW enthusiast like us so crappy, I'm not sure what else anyone else could expect here. You'll likely get better treatment at your neighborhood McDonald's. I'm a three time BMW owner & enthusiast and ordered a 335 from these guys last March. To be fair, the ordering piece was the best part of my experience here, which was all done over e-mail and phone. Mien and Jason was top-notch and responsive, and they quickly settled on a fair deal with me. Unfortunately Mien got transferred to a new role, and I got assigned a new incompetent SA, and my experience just went straight downhill from there. Long story short, after 4 months of wait (that includes a month delay), I was finally told that the car will be ready to pick-up on the weekend. Pleasanton is at least a 2 hour drive for me round-trip, so a few days before, I called and asked my new SA whether there was any paperwork etc that he needed from me and that if we could front load anything upfront. His answer was simple - nope, your car will be ready for you to pick-up and you should be out of here in an hour. When the Saturday came, my wife and I walked in, expecting to sign the contract and drive away with the car that I waited for 4 months. Instead we first had to wait for 2 hours while they sorted out their paper-work. 2 hours later, they realized that they did indeed needed more documentation from me (among others, my MBA diploma? really?) which obviously I did not have with me at that time. This was exactly the situation that I was expecting to avoid when I called my SA specifically about this earlier. After now 3 hours of waiting and frustratingly condescending and unhelpful attitude, we walked out of there with no car that day. What a great way to spend a 5 hours on a Saturday afternoon. A few days later, I showed up once again with all the documents they needed. After another hour wait for the finance manager Doug M. (despite an appointment), he came out saying that the original deal terms were not valid anymore since it's now past 3 months of my placing the order and terms might need to change. Umm, sorry guys, it was BMW that delayed my order - what am I supposed to do, re-negotiate multiple deals for the same car every three months? After wasting another 2 hours and push back on the deal, the paperwork finally got completed, and they pulled up the car for the final disappointment. The brand new car that was perfect just a few days ago now had a nice ding on the passenger side. That's right folks, not only that 1) they messed up in customer service in every opportunity earlier 2) attempted to back-down from the negotiated deal 3) were unapologetically unprofessional for the entire experience, the icing on the cake was they managed to ding the car. Kudos guys, you managed to check every check box on how to fail as a BMW sales department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They were good to me
by 09/18/2011on
I told them I didn't want any pressure and they told me they would beat any other quote by $250 and they did. Also they took my costco card and gave me an EVEN better quote with the Costco discount. The sales seemed to me to be hassle free and direct.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The worst.
by 01/29/2011on
I went into the dealership and asked the first person I saw if they had any X5 35d models in stock. The person I was speaking to looked up and just stared at me. Someone behind me then told me that they didn't have any and that they sell out too quickly (the person was nearly shouting across the sales floor). I then asked them where I could find an X5 to look at. The guy then pointed out the window and said, "there's one right there" This makes no sense to me. If someone comes in inquiring about a SPECIFIC model, asking if they have stock, you would think that it would make sense that that person is a serious purchaser, or at least someone worth the time to do some qualifying. I just spent a couple minutes climbing around in the X5 and left. I will not purchase from them. Worst sales experience ever.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales
by 03/27/2010on
I was utterly disappointed with this dealer. This was my second attempt to give them some business but realized that I should have learnt the first time. The sales rep was ok but kept us waiting for 1.5 hours while he apparently worked on a better deal for us. After all this time he did not offer me anything more than the listed price. I was interested in a particulr model/year and was called to their dealership to view it. Upon arrival found out that a newer model was available and the internet is not always in sink with the actual inventory. Quite sad in this high tech environment. This was slightly more than my planned price but I caould certainly afford it! The best part was that when we were about to leave the rep asked us to wait so that the manager could talk to us. After a few min he came back saying "Our Manager cannot see you as we are quite far apart in price" - utterly humiliating! If I had gone to the dealership and wasted time I must be interested and must have enough resources to buy a car. I am sorry but I will not visit them again and will make sure people I know think twice as well.
Treated me ok
by 09/13/2007on
These folks treated me okay...they were not terribly high pressure. However, they said they had programmed some things into the car for me, but when I checked, they had not done so. They were a bit reluctant to go over how some things worked, which I found irritating in that I was giving them a fairly big check for this car.