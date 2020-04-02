Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton
Thank you Kyle! (Better Late Than Never)
by 02/04/2020on
This review is for November 2019 it is long over due, and if I could give it more than 5 stars I would give it a 10! After the most horrible experience at the Modesto Mercedes Benz, I decided to get in touch with Mercedes Benz of Pleasanton, I was hesitant to come in and was wondering if I was going to be treated as poorly like at the Modesto place. I came in and was helped by Kyle, he took his time to explain my options and responded to my questions in a very professional manner. I was very pleased with the professionalism Kyle showed, in the end I came home with my very first Mercedes Benz! Thank you Kyle for your help! I do recommend Mercedes Benz of Pleasanton to all my family and friends.
5 star service
by 12/17/2019on
Mike McClintic provided first rate customer service! helped us get the vehicle we were looking for. very knowledgeable and professional thanks mike!
Purchase of pre-owned used car yesterday
by 11/30/2019on
I closed the deal with a senior sales person Mostafa yesterday by buying 2018 pre owned car but there was little disappointment that after spending more than 4 hours of formalities I may have to go back again in this busy life schedule. Mostafa was great sales person to close the deal but 1) Mostafa promised detail car wash before we take the car home, but that did not happen may be because they were short of staff due to black Friday and ppl wanted to go early home. Mats and car seats were cleaned but I found dust on dash board and other places. I will also have to clean the wooden display dashboard. 2) Mostafa or their delivery crew did not have enough time to check certain things in the car before delivery. For example they did not fix the navigation system. It says "No memory card containing Navigation software inserted". I think this needs attention for all cars before delivery. 3) Something in their system was not updated about the car. So when we wanted to add extended warranty we could not add in the system. I paid for it but will have to go back again for that to sign paper work and take my warranty papers. Finance person Mr. Patel was really helpful and nice. We stay in Fremont and in this busy World I am not happy to spare one more day by going there:) My two cents here. Rajul Sheth
Unethical Sales strategy
by 07/04/2016on
I bought a preowned E350 coupe from this dealership a couple month ago and not to mention, it was my worst experience ever from the moment you walk in, to until you close the deal. To start with, while we were reviewing their inventory, their Internet Sales associate David Castro seems least interested in entertaining us going through the cars and even mentions that I may not be able to buy it.. like Really ?? Who are you to define that ? To add further, somehow we managed to close the deal and agreed to return with the payment cheque (from my bank, as I had a pre-approved loan and did not wish to go with MB Finance), David talked us into putting up a petty downpayment to block the car. We returned two days later to take the delivery and was informed that as part of Memorial Day deals, Mercedes is offering a 2- year free prepaid maintenance program on CPO E-class vehicles. And although we should have been entitled for the offer, David devoid us the offer because he had reported our Sale on 30th of last month (just to raise his Sales Bonus for previous month). What a crap !! We reached out to his Manager informing him of the situation and he promised us to get the offer added to our purchase from the backend and requested to us go forward with the purchase. To our surprise, this wasn't accomplished either. By far, the worst experience even while spending nearly $48k on a car. Have been suggesting my family and friends to not visit this dealership even if they try to lure you with 100 lucrative specials.
Excellent Experience
by 05/15/2016on
Perfect transaction Glen, the internet manager and Chad, the internet director made this the best car buying experience ever. Thank you guys
Professional and Courteous
by 05/14/2016on
I was contacted by Kate in sales within 30 minutes of submitting my request on Truecar.com. She worked with me on exactly what I asked for and was extremely professional. Compared to my experience with other dealers from that same request, Kate came through to provide great service throughout this process. Overall, it was a great buying experience and I felt comfortable with my purchase. Working with finance was also great. Quick and painless. No overselling, and provided enough info to make an educated decision on options available. Overall, it was a pleasant buying experience.
Awesome Experience
by 12/27/2015on
I was so nervous going to the dealership and buying my first car. As soon as I got there, I was greeted by the receptionists and everyone had big smiles which made me feel real comfortable. My sales person, Jimmy Khan, was a really nice person and made me feel really welcome and wasn't pushy at all and gave us plenty of time to think stuff over. Thank you guys!!
Professional and courteous sales people
by 09/16/2014on
Omar and Abe were very professional and not pushy. I had no trouble taking advantage of the price promise certificate that I got from Edmunds.com I would recommed Omar and Abe from Mercedes Benz of Pleasanton to all my friends and family.
5 Stars for Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton
by 04/11/2012on
I visited a local Mercedes-Benz dealership for pricing on a 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350. I was NOT satisfied with their pricing and remembered meeting Mr. Michael Poole at Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton months earlier on our way back from shopping in San Francisco. I called Mr. Poole and explained to him the vehicle I was interested in buying and the price I wanted to pay after researching the 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350. Immediately Mr. Poole worked with me and provided the best pricing available from any dearlership in Northern California. i ordered my 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350 from Mr. Poole and on 03/31/2012 I picked up my vehicle at the dealership. I was so impressed with Mr. Poole and his dealership that I recommended Pleasanton Mercedes-Benz to a co-worker who also purchased a vehicle from Mr. Poole. All I can say, is buying a vehicle from this dealership and it's outstanding staff has made buying a new vehicle a very enjoyable experience for me ! Thanks Great Job Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton
Sales and Support
by 01/08/2008on
I purchased a 2008 CLK convertible in October 2007. I had communicated on-line with Pleasanton for a few weeks prior to the purchase. Had "agreed" on a model and price but ultimately did not buy the one we discussed beause, yes, it "was no longer available" when I got there. I ended up buying another one without the discount I thought I had (due to the commotion and back-and-forths that may or may not have been part of the sales strategy). I was also talked into buying some "extras" that I really should be embarassed to admit to. When I arrived to the dealership, the on-line rep was busy so another salesman took me to the lot to look at the vehicles. After a few minutes (literally) he apparently thought that I was just looking and not really buying and made an excuse and left me there by myself. That was fine because it gave me a chance to look at the various models, however, it also showed a general lack of customer services. I walked around by myself for about half hour and while I was leaving the dealership the on-line rep saw me and came up to me. I ultimately bought a vehicle that day but: 1. After I took the new car home (about 50 miles from Pleasanton) I got a call that the new car they told me to take was not the one I bought. So, another 100 miles round trip that same day to swap vehicles. No appologies and forget about any offer of gas compensation, and, I was given the feeling that I was the one who goofed. 2. I was talked into buying some extras including Diamond Fusion Protection, a $695 deal with 4-year waranty which is supposed to provide added protection to the windshield from being damaged by flying pebbles. I am really embarrassed to admit that I fell for it. Anyway, for years I never had the problem but 2 weeks after I bought the CLK my windshield got dinged by a pebble. I contacted the supplier for waranty replacement of the windshield because it is supposed to be covered. Well, the first question asked was "Was it damaged within 24-hours?". Guessed that I should have known that shouldn't I? "The waranty specifies that the damage has to be reported within 24 hours". I have not been given a written stipulations on the waranty and what difference does it make to the ding if it is reported more than 24 hours? I wrote to MB Pleasanton, I talked to both the supplier and MB Pleasanton, no help from anyone. Don't buy the windshield protection. 3. My 2008 CLK came with a very expensive GPS/Navagation system that is very difficult to understand and operate (not user-friendly) and that is a separate issue. My problem is I tried and couldn't input several newer streets (they are shown on the navagation system on my hand-held 2006 Garmin-i5). I checked and discovered that the navagation DVD for my new 2008 CLK is for "2005 to 2007". I contacted MB Pleasanton and the response is totally unacceptable and added another example to the severe lack of customer support and services. Basically I paid for a very expensive 2008 navagation system but will have to do with the 2005-2007 navagation DVD. It is not their problem. 4. Although their service department does try harder on customer relation, I had problems with the gas tank filler and garage door opener. I had to make numerous 100-mile round trips to their service department for the work. So far I only put 2,200 miles on the odometer with close to half being used going to their service department. Hopefully there are no other problems.
