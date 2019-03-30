This was a great experience!
I bought the Service Agreement when I purchased my mini and it lived up to expectations. They topped off fluids, flushed my brakes and changed my oil. When I picked up my mini, it was cleaned, vacuumed and washed. It looked like the day I bought it!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I purchased a used 2009 MINI Cooper from this dealership.
I am very happy with the MINI.
My experience at the dealership was very good.
The salesperson was very friendly and attentive to me throughout the sale.
I took two days to complete the transaction and during this time, I felt no pressure to quickly close on the deal.
My salespersons name was Vitaly.