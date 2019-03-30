East Bay MINI

4340 Rosewood Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588
(866) 764-9102
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of East Bay MINI

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Service

by Whitney on 03/30/2019

This was a great experience! I bought the Service Agreement when I purchased my mini and it lived up to expectations. They topped off fluids, flushed my brakes and changed my oil. When I picked up my mini, it was cleaned, vacuumed and washed. It looked like the day I bought it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

2009 MINI COOPER

by amadar on 05/23/2011

I purchased a used 2009 MINI Cooper from this dealership. I am very happy with the MINI. My experience at the dealership was very good. The salesperson was very friendly and attentive to me throughout the sale. I took two days to complete the transaction and during this time, I felt no pressure to quickly close on the deal. My salespersons name was Vitaly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
