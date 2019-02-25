sales Rating

I had been car shopping for several weeks, taking my time till I found what I wanted. I researched online, including here at edmunds.com, got e-price quotes, and went to a few dealerships for test drives. I went to the local Mazda, Volkswagen, Subaru and then Acura at Pleasanton. Of all those places, I felt most relaxed at Acura of Pleasanton. The place was busy with car shoppers. They saw me and greeted me as I took my time and walked around, checking out the cars in the lot, but only approached me when I was finally ready to talk to someone. Sung helped me, and he provided excellent customer service! I never felt pressured. I test drove the ILX and TLX, and he was very knowledgable and answered all my questions. He was focused on making sure I was happy with the car and options I chose, never pushing me to get additional options. When I decided on the 2015 TLX and we got down to business, he made it easy and painless, and gave me a great deal, matching the price I wanted which I got from the internet. Since there was several customers ahead of me and there was only one financier, I had to wait a long time for my turn. Sung kept me company and made sure I was comfortable, periodically offered me Peet's coffee, snacks and whatever else they had. The treatment I received here was so superior to the other dealerships I went to. If you want an Acura, I definitely recommend the one at Pleasanton! Read more