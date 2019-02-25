I came in looking to test drive the MDX after reading about it. I was greeted by a friendly sales rep, Helder who answered all of my questions and took me on a few test drives. After bringing my wife back to meet Helder and see all the trim choices available, we decided to buy a 2019 MDX Aspec. GREAT CAR! GREAT EXPERIENCE.
I came in looking to test drive the MDX after reading about it. I was greeted by a friendly sales rep, Helder who answered all of my questions and took me on a few test drives. After bringing my wife back to meet Helder and see all the trim choices available, we decided to buy a 2019 MDX Aspec. GREAT CAR! GREAT EXPERIENCE.
I had been car shopping for several weeks, taking my time till I found what I wanted. I researched online, including here at edmunds.com, got e-price quotes, and went to a few dealerships for test drives. I went to the local Mazda, Volkswagen, Subaru and then Acura at Pleasanton.
Of all those places, I felt most relaxed at Acura of Pleasanton. The place was busy with car shoppers. They saw me and greeted me as I took my time and walked around, checking out the cars in the lot, but only approached me when I was finally ready to talk to someone.
Sung helped me, and he provided excellent customer service! I never felt pressured. I test drove the ILX and TLX, and he was very knowledgable and answered all my questions. He was focused on making sure I was happy with the car and options I chose, never pushing me to get additional options.
When I decided on the 2015 TLX and we got down to business, he made it easy and painless, and gave me a great deal, matching the price I wanted which I got from the internet.
Since there was several customers ahead of me and there was only one financier, I had to wait a long time for my turn. Sung kept me company and made sure I was comfortable, periodically offered me Peet's coffee, snacks and whatever else they had.
The treatment I received here was so superior to the other dealerships I went to. If you want an Acura, I definitely recommend the one at Pleasanton!
Kept the car for long periods of time, didn't follow thru on details, had to go back and forth many times- problem never fixed. To be fair, may not be an Acura thing- could be the phone. Also, had some extras done, no one sweated the details, and it showed. Really? On an expensive new car?
Go to Concord for service.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We have been trying to negotiate for a 2008 Acura based on a quoted price from cars.com: of 27,900 (additional information below)
Once we started talking to the dealership they quoted 31,900 for the same car and said we would only be able to negotiate if we went in to talk to them in person and only after test driving the car. We have already explained that we live over 4 hours away, and we're just looking to purchase at this point. We have been e-mailed by now 5 different sales managers, financing managers, etc. although after this last communication is it very obvious that they do not want our business.
We have been in contact with over 5 Acura dealerships in the area and by far this was the most unprofessional and disappointing experience.
Cars.com
2008 Acura Certified TL 3.2
$27,900
View this listing
Mileage: 7,070
Body Style: Sedan
Exterior Color: Black
Interior Color: Ebony
Stock #: A6086
VIN: 19UUA66278A05547
Overall good experience, went in with a quote from another dealer and asked if they could beat it and if so, we could close the deal on an MDX if they could give me fair value for my trade in. They didn't have the color combo I wanted on the lot but could trade for it from another dealership but I would have to pay for the added accessories it came with at cost. After some negotiating, I essentially paid $100 more for the car than the previous quote but got $2000 more for my trade in than any other dealer. Overall, they were really pleasant to work with and most importantly, they were up front and honest.
Brought my new MDX in for accessory installation and they then informed me a few hours later that the technician had slipped and managed to scratch the roof of my car. Rather than hide the fact or try to buff it out, the service associate and manager told me what happened, what they intended to do to make it right and when asked about compensation for diminished value, he said absolutely no problem. They then took it to a body shop to have it fixed and offerred me the 1st 4 schedule maintenances for free, when I got it back, I could not tell that there was any damage. The service manager then informed me that the work shouldn't be noticable intially but if there was a problem of fading or discoloration that it may show up in 4 or 5 years. He then said there was a lifetime warranty on it and to bring it back if it ever did discolor. They wrote all of this down on the receipt as well. No one obviously wants thier brand new car scratched but I have nothing but positives about how it was handled, its hard to find honest people nowadays but I think I may have with this dealership!
Acura of Pleasanton is a premier quality auto dealer located in beautiful Pleasanton, CA. We pride ourselves in offering World Class Service to our customers. When you visit our dealership you will be greeted by our warm and friendly staff. Come and see why it's different at the Acura Pleasanton. We carry a great selection of Acura models. Plus a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. We also offer Accelerated Service for your maintenance needs. Vist us today!
1 Comments