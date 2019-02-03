SIMPLE QUICK AND EASY
03/02/2019
No smoke and mirrors! Three easy steps...Quote, appointment then sale! Super easy and FAIR!
great customer service
by 12/28/2018on
If you look for a ford dealer that provides great service this is the place to go. Their listing prices are good and in line with dealers in the area. They are willing to get the car that you want even when they don't have the car available. During the sales process there is no pressure, no additional items added or "got you" charges.
Great experience!!
by 11/18/2018on
Great service! Purchased a 2019 Ford F-250 from fairway ford at a great price. Erik was very helpful. Would definitely keep them in mind on my next truck purchase.
No Pressure Experience
by 11/04/2018on
The sales staff were extremely friendly, down-to-earth, and honest. Fairway Ford went above and beyond, they even picked me up at the airport. There was no unwanted pressure throughout entire transaction and I am very pleased with my vehicle. Thanks again!
Sales group was amazing!
by 10/24/2018on
I had the privilege to work out an amazing deal with Erick Ordonez. He was very professional and was fun to work with. I told him what I was looking to do and his team made my deal better than I could have imagined. They actually did better than what I thought I’d get. No pressure by anyone and the facility was nice and clean! I would highly recommend this dealership to all my family and friends!
Excellent car buying experience
by 08/29/2018on
I was very happy with Fairway ford dealership and it’s staff. It was a pleasure working with Erick Ordonez and found him extremely professional, pleasant and knowledgeable. We are very happy with our vehicle purchase.
1st Car Purchase
by 08/27/2018on
Chuck, Tim, and everyone else at Fairway Ford made my wife and I's first car buying experience a great one! We got an awesome deal on the car and were able to get some great rebates that the dealership itself informed us of.
It only took 9 dealerships to find the right one!
by 08/16/2018on
My husband and I had been to 8 dealerships looking for the car we purchased at fairway. Finally two hours away from home we found the car in the exact color we wanted. We expalained to the dealership that we had zero interest in wasting time and knew what we wanted. The process was quick and in the end we got what we were looking for. Everyone was very professional and kept their composure, even when the negotiating got intense lol. Overall very happy, wish I wouldn’t have forgotten to check in with yelp. It would have saved me some dollars. But I’d pay that much just for the professionalism we received.
Excellent Customer Service - A++
by 08/10/2018on
Fairway Ford provided fantastic customer service. Would you believe I purchased an SUV from them completely over the internet? They even delivered it washed and with a full tank of gas. Total transaction time was maybe 30 minutes. The SUV was exactly as they described and it matched the pictures on their web site. I needed a reliable vehicle for my daughter to take to college and Fairway Ford delivered. Thank you Erick Ordonez, Elliot Fleener & Jay Baik for your excellent customer service!
Most PainLESS Car buying experience ever
by 08/05/2018on
I came to the dealership to get a few warranty items fixed on my 2013 Flex SE. I had been wanting to upgrade my Flex for some time, but was waiting until I had my vehicle completely paid off. I was looking at the new Flex's on the lot when Greg approached me. He was positive that we could get me into a new Flex for about the same payment I was at. I was also waiting for my ride to come and pick me up with my daughters to take me to the beach for the day. I decided that seeing what they could do for me wouldn't hurt, so I picked out my first 3 choices of vehicle and gave Greg my info. Greg worked out the numbers and texted me what the total amount would be. I contacted my credit union and they gave me a very undesirable rate. I had Greg run my credit with Ford Finance . They came back with a great rate for me and I decided to go for the upgrade. They got all of the paperwork started for me. I returned to the dealership after my beach day and we discussed a few options. They brought up a lease to me which I have never been fond of, but after showing me the over all numbers and the incentives that came with it, I decided that was the best option for me. I did my portion of the paperwork and started transferring all of my personal belongings into my new vehicle while waiting for my husband to get there to sign his portion of the paperwork. We were out of there within 2 hours. I am so very happy with my new 2018 Flex SEL. Thank you so much Fairway Ford for the very positive car buying experience. i will definitely be visiting you for all of my future Ford car buying.
Tops in service
by 07/09/2018on
The service department is the best here. I will ensure that the next vehicle I get will be one that can be serviced here. They keep my 1994 Ranger going like it's new.
Used
by 06/08/2018on
Nathan did a good job of putting together a deal we could live with. Love the car, but I believe it could have been prepared for sale better. The battery was almost dry, the cabin filter had not been changed in a very long time, and the oil looked darker than it should if it was changed recently. But overall we think the sale went well. Dave in finance worked hard to set up payments we wanted.
Service and Repair work done by Fairway Ford
by 06/07/2018on
I currently have a 2014 F150 FX4 (68,000 miles) and a 2003 Excursion (383,000 miles). So when I relocated to So California I was concerned with finding a trust worthy dealership to do the service and any repair work to my vehicles. Fortunately I was referred to Fairway Ford by someone I met who worked for a Chevrolet dealership. I was told to ask for Jeff Avichouser Jeff quickly became my go to Service Writer when I go to the dealership. Jeff has always seemed to take a personal interest in any of the service or repairs that may need to be done. He keeps me informed as to the repair status and "if" the repair can wait a bit or needs to be done right away - honesty. The pricing has always seemed fair and the work has been done correctly and on time. The overall experience with Fairway Ford has been very good.
Fairway ford
by 05/25/2018on
Love going to this dealership as they are quick to get work done.
Recall Service
by 05/21/2018on
In and out in no time flat
Best Car-Buying Experience Ever!
by 04/17/2014on
My recent purchase of a C-Max Energi at Fairway Ford was what car-buying should be like for everyone. Trina M., the dealership's fleet manager, responded to my e-mail inquiry with a firm price (she wrote the numbers on a copy of the window sticker to show the savings and scanned and e-mailed the document to me); she informed me of several rebates we qualified for and in a subsequent email even gave me a way-above-market minimum trade-in value for the car we were replacing. When we visited the lot Trina handed us the keys to a C-Max Energi and told us to take it out for an hour or so. When we got back she gave me a new trade-in value for my '09 Subaru - about $3,000 more than I'd expected. A day later I called to say we'd do the deal. It took exactly 17 minutes (I timed it) to fill out the paperwork and Trina's partner, Geri, gave us a 30-minute rundown of the My- Touch and Sync systems etc. Then we were done. totally painless, all honest and above-board, no last-minute changes or substitutions and never, ever any pressure. No one even suggested I needed a security system, undercoating or mudflaps! (Trina and Geri run their own F&I department in fleet). I don't know if every deal at Fairway goes down this smoothly, but working with Trina was definitely the easiest, most shopper-friendly car-buying experience I've ever had.
Would NOT Recommend this dealer. Shady
by 01/30/2011on
My boyfriend and I went into this dealership looking for a used SUV. I will just say they lost our trust in a very short period of time. Upon test driving the car there was a light high pitched squeal coming from the left side and my boyfriend found transmission issues, which of course the salesman pretended not to hear or have a clue about. Then the salesman tried to tell us they have a warranty, but you must purchase the vehicle to activate the warranty. Who in their right mind would purchase a vehicle with issues in order to activate the warranty and hope they fix it? Then he takes us over to other cars and says "These will never give you any issues, they will drive perfect" and they were brand new cars 40,000 when my budget was 18,000! It came off as cocky and rude. Like you can't get a 3-4 yr old car that runs well? My boyfriend and I left, and we both agreed we would never go back to that dealership or trust them. I would stay away from this dealership. They seemed very shady
Use Anyone But Dave Patton's Fairway Ford and RV
by 10/02/2008on
I HAD to do business with this [violative content deleted] establishment as they were the only Carefree of Colorado authorized dealer locally, and I needed to have my sidewinder II repaired. After having to follow up with their service manager Russel Salazar (who kept promising to call and never did) I finally was able to pick up my rig (a beautiful and soon to be classic 1997 VW Eurovan poptop camper). The very next weekend (Sept 2008) we were horrified to find once we were at our campsite that Dave Patton's (General manager and owner) crew had never bolted the awning to the side of my rig!?! Can you believe that they would let a consumer drive off their lot with the potential of their faulty work causing a serious or potentially fatal accident should the awning slide off the rails it was hanging by nothin on!?! After opening up the awning it got even better. These [violative content deleted] put most of the replaced parts on backwards. I am not a mechanic, but even I could tell this wasn't right. We carefully drove back to Dave Pattons [violative content deleted] and showed Russel Salazar all the problems, (this includes major stratches that were put on my rig when they tried to force the awning on (so much for professional work). Salazar apologized profusely and agreed to make it right. Again, after no calls from Salazar (this became his MO) we finally were able to pick it up again. Now the unit was attached, but they put in in a manner that the awning could not open. The rather portly service manager (Salazars boss) pried it open with his chubby fingers breaking the unit once again, then yelled to Salazar to "give him the keys, its fixed and I am done" After heated exchanges in which my patience was put to the brealking point I got Dave Patton on the phone. Now I understand where the incompetence comes from....this company's leadership. In trying to resolve my issues in a professional manner, I was berated, cursed at, told my rig was a piece of crap, and consistently treated as if I was the problem, not his company's incompetence. The final insult was that Dave Patton agreed to have the new problems (which were caused by his staff) to be repaired. I have their internal receipt showing just that, but the next day Dave Patton called me and told me to get my rig off his property. Without hesitation I did, and I will meet him in court shortly. This is the kind of operation that gives car salesmen the nasty reputation they have. By the way, I am an executive in the auto and rv finance world and have never, ever, delt with a low life [violative content deleted] like Patton. I'd say stay away from these guys, but my guess is he is well on his way to BK anyway.
Customer Service and the Buying Process are in one word
by 09/10/2008on
I recently bought a Used Car (2002 Ford Focus SVT) on 8/28/09 from Fairway Ford in Placentia, CA. When picking up the car I noticed that the Multi CD Player did not work. I talked with the salesperson, Glenn Johnson, who sold me the car and he told me he would discuss the matter with his Sales Manager. Glenn said he would call me the next day. Well, when driving the car back to my home in Burbank, CA the engine light came on and I noticed the horn was extremely weak and posed a safety concern. It was in effect broken. I had the car towed the next morning (8/29/08) back to the dealership. I called and talked to Glenn about my concerns with the engine, horn, and CD Player. He called me back and said that the Sales Manager would fix the engine but that "there was not enough money in the deal" for them to fix the horn and the CD Player. I insisted that they be fixed as I did not spend $9500 for a car with those defects as they were definitely not advertised and I did not buy the car "AS IS". Over the next two weeks the Sales Manager (Ken Aviles), the Salesperson (Glenn) and the General Manager (Dave Patton) haggled over who would be responsible for fixing the horn and CD Player. The engine was fixed as it was still under warranty. Finally, Glenn called me and said Fairway would fix the horn but go halfs on the CD Player (meaning if I wanted it fixed I would be forced to pay out of pocket for a car I already paid for). Again, I rejected this because I should not be out any money when the CD Player did not work to begin with. Finally, Ken Aviles (Sales Manager) called and let me know that they agreed to fix the CD Player. Great! Finally some good news. I expected a new Factory Ford 6 Disc CD Player (just like the one I had in the car when I bought it) however, they, without telling me, put in a cheap single CD aftermarket stereo that was compted from their stereo dealer. They didn't even have to pay for it! It was not a certified Ford product and the Sales Manager and General Manager of Fairway Ford lowballed me and cheated me out of what I had originally bought. When I picked up the car on 9/10/08 the General Manager Dave Patton yelled and insulted me, called me "a grinder" and said "give me my money, take your car, and beat it!" I have never been so abused by anyone selling me such an expensive product. Fairway Ford and those individuals actions have prompted me to post a this negative review because they did not do what they said they would do. They sold me a car with a defective 6 Disc CD Player and then fixed it with a cheap no name brand single Disc aftermarkert stereo. I did not give my okay for them to do this, I expected to receive a car with the same brand of CD player as when I purchased the car on 8/28/08. The Sales Managers and General Manager were rude to me on the phone and even worse when I picked the car up on 9/10/08. What I would like in the end is for Fairway Ford to replace the stereo they installed with a stock Ford Focus 6 Disc CD Player which is what I paid for in the first place. I would like an apology from the dealership, in particular, Ken Aviles and Dave Patton, and I would like some monetary compensation for the inconvenience of not having my car, which I paid for, to drive for 2 weeks and for the emotional distress caused during that time and during the blatant, insulting conversation with Dave Patton where he berated me. Luckily I had a friend who witnessed this whole debacle this morning. PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASING ANY VEHICLE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP.
