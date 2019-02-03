sales Rating

I recently bought a Used Car (2002 Ford Focus SVT) on 8/28/09 from Fairway Ford in Placentia, CA. When picking up the car I noticed that the Multi CD Player did not work. I talked with the salesperson, Glenn Johnson, who sold me the car and he told me he would discuss the matter with his Sales Manager. Glenn said he would call me the next day. Well, when driving the car back to my home in Burbank, CA the engine light came on and I noticed the horn was extremely weak and posed a safety concern. It was in effect broken. I had the car towed the next morning (8/29/08) back to the dealership. I called and talked to Glenn about my concerns with the engine, horn, and CD Player. He called me back and said that the Sales Manager would fix the engine but that "there was not enough money in the deal" for them to fix the horn and the CD Player. I insisted that they be fixed as I did not spend $9500 for a car with those defects as they were definitely not advertised and I did not buy the car "AS IS". Over the next two weeks the Sales Manager (Ken Aviles), the Salesperson (Glenn) and the General Manager (Dave Patton) haggled over who would be responsible for fixing the horn and CD Player. The engine was fixed as it was still under warranty. Finally, Glenn called me and said Fairway would fix the horn but go halfs on the CD Player (meaning if I wanted it fixed I would be forced to pay out of pocket for a car I already paid for). Again, I rejected this because I should not be out any money when the CD Player did not work to begin with. Finally, Ken Aviles (Sales Manager) called and let me know that they agreed to fix the CD Player. Great! Finally some good news. I expected a new Factory Ford 6 Disc CD Player (just like the one I had in the car when I bought it) however, they, without telling me, put in a cheap single CD aftermarket stereo that was compted from their stereo dealer. They didn't even have to pay for it! It was not a certified Ford product and the Sales Manager and General Manager of Fairway Ford lowballed me and cheated me out of what I had originally bought. When I picked up the car on 9/10/08 the General Manager Dave Patton yelled and insulted me, called me "a grinder" and said "give me my money, take your car, and beat it!" I have never been so abused by anyone selling me such an expensive product. Fairway Ford and those individuals actions have prompted me to post a this negative review because they did not do what they said they would do. They sold me a car with a defective 6 Disc CD Player and then fixed it with a cheap no name brand single Disc aftermarkert stereo. I did not give my okay for them to do this, I expected to receive a car with the same brand of CD player as when I purchased the car on 8/28/08. The Sales Managers and General Manager were rude to me on the phone and even worse when I picked the car up on 9/10/08. What I would like in the end is for Fairway Ford to replace the stereo they installed with a stock Ford Focus 6 Disc CD Player which is what I paid for in the first place. I would like an apology from the dealership, in particular, Ken Aviles and Dave Patton, and I would like some monetary compensation for the inconvenience of not having my car, which I paid for, to drive for 2 weeks and for the emotional distress caused during that time and during the blatant, insulting conversation with Dave Patton where he berated me. Luckily I had a friend who witnessed this whole debacle this morning. PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASING ANY VEHICLE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP.