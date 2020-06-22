Winter Honda
Customer Reviews of Winter Honda
Not the quality paid for/expected of a dealership
by 06/22/2020on
6-5-2020 service on 2015 CRV transmission fluid service valve adjustment 4 CYL (includes valve cover gaskets, tubs, and SEALS) spark plugs Multi-point inspection __________________ $747.17 6-17-2020 EMERGENT SERVICE ON 2015 CRV IN MIDDLE OF VACATION UPSTATE Serpentine Belt replacement and cleaned free of "shredded belt debris" "Rubber build up on water pump pulley, grabbed water pump pulley by hand and found it can no be turned by hand" Water pump replaced ___________________ $704.92 called on 6-17-2020 at 0945 and 1330, left message, no answer no returned call went into dealership to address in person, service attendant spends most of the time, with my paper work, in the back with the manager, and come outs to says that the two instances are completely 100% unrelated and sorry for my inconvenience. Will spend money on local mechanics moving forward
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Shady
by 11/20/2017on
You have been warned. They will add things to the sales agreement st the last minute and not explain it. Car was not as advertized either. Stay away!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Car Shopping Experience
by 02/13/2017on
Both Matthew Curran and Ron Kinder took excellent car of me and made my car buying experience hassle free. Ron went above and beyond to get me the best deal possible and Matthew was extremely knowledgeable and thorough with the functionality my new 2017 Accord Hybrid Touring. I am beyond happy with my new car, it is exactly what I wanted down to the bum warmers lol. I will definitely return and recommend them to all my friends and family in the market for a new and used car. I appreciate both of them taking the time to help me with my purchase. I am 100% satisfied customer.
Shady Sales/Customer Service
by 03/17/2014on
Sales person Neil spent majority of our time boasting about himself than listening to our concerns and needs on 3/16/14; poor representation of this family owned dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bad experience because of the service department
by 02/07/2014on
I purchased three new Honda's from Winter Honda and received an awful service experience immediately after the sale. Once the sales was complete, I was no longer treated like a good customer. I will never buy another car from Winter Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best dealership experience I've ever had
by 12/31/2013on
I bought a 2014 Honda Accord EX-L on Saturday, Dec. 28th. I'm 56 years old and I have to say that this was the best car buying experience that I've had. The service from the sales guys and the personal touch from the general manager was superb. Very friendly and helpful and when I mentioned the price that I was looking for, what I was planning to put down for a down-payment and that I was ready to buy, the process was the most comfortable and stress free that I've had. Right from my initial phone call with Neil L. who was very accommodating without drilling me for information I felt comfortable. When my wife and came down Neil was taking care of another customer so they had Romel N., the internet manager, help us. The car that I had seen on their website did not have the navigation system that we wanted so Romel searched other Honda dealerships for the EX-L 2.4l cvt Accord with navigation in silver / black. He also involved his general manager, kevin p. who came over and met my wife & I and he made some personal phone calls to make a dealer-trade with another Honda dealer in the bay area and found our car. Romel was very thorough, upfront and helpful. The finance manager, Gleen N. was very personable and did not try to upsell us on any number of products. He just helped us determine what our actual needs were. We had to come back the next day to pick up our Accord due to the dealer trade. We then had Neil, the sales consultant that I had originally spoke with on the phone do the delivery process with us. He was off-the-charts amazing in walking us through all of the technology equipment on the vehicle. My wife and I are not real tech-saavy and Neil was very patient and eager to explain it and show us. The general manager couldn't have been nicer or more appreciative in our business. He took a personal interest in our getting what we wanted. Their was not a hint of intimidation in this dealership. We traveled 50 miles to go there and because of the experience we will take our car there for regular service even though we will be passing other Honda dealerships that are closer. We highly recommend Winter Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Winter Honda Lies and Cheats
by 10/24/2011on
Our "new" 2010 was damaged (it "fell" off the delivery truck) and we were not told until about 2 seconds before we bought it. We immediately had an accident with the car because the master cylinder needed replacing and they said it was fine. We think the car had an accident coming off the delivery truck because the brakes didn't work right. We had to go to another dealer to find out it was bad. We had to leave our truck we used as part of the down payment. They said the truck would be very secure. The truck was stolen. We had about $800 of personal stuff stolen and they said it wasn't their responsiblility.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No