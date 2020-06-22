sales Rating

I bought a 2014 Honda Accord EX-L on Saturday, Dec. 28th. I'm 56 years old and I have to say that this was the best car buying experience that I've had. The service from the sales guys and the personal touch from the general manager was superb. Very friendly and helpful and when I mentioned the price that I was looking for, what I was planning to put down for a down-payment and that I was ready to buy, the process was the most comfortable and stress free that I've had. Right from my initial phone call with Neil L. who was very accommodating without drilling me for information I felt comfortable. When my wife and came down Neil was taking care of another customer so they had Romel N., the internet manager, help us. The car that I had seen on their website did not have the navigation system that we wanted so Romel searched other Honda dealerships for the EX-L 2.4l cvt Accord with navigation in silver / black. He also involved his general manager, kevin p. who came over and met my wife & I and he made some personal phone calls to make a dealer-trade with another Honda dealer in the bay area and found our car. Romel was very thorough, upfront and helpful. The finance manager, Gleen N. was very personable and did not try to upsell us on any number of products. He just helped us determine what our actual needs were. We had to come back the next day to pick up our Accord due to the dealer trade. We then had Neil, the sales consultant that I had originally spoke with on the phone do the delivery process with us. He was off-the-charts amazing in walking us through all of the technology equipment on the vehicle. My wife and I are not real tech-saavy and Neil was very patient and eager to explain it and show us. The general manager couldn't have been nicer or more appreciative in our business. He took a personal interest in our getting what we wanted. Their was not a hint of intimidation in this dealership. We traveled 50 miles to go there and because of the experience we will take our car there for regular service even though we will be passing other Honda dealerships that are closer. We highly recommend Winter Honda. Read more