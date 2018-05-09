sales Rating

I was curious about trading in my 2012 Ford Focus on St. Patrick's Day 2017 and I had received a mailer about All Star Ford the week before. I logged on to their website and Viva Velez was the customer representative online at the time. We chatted about 5 minutes and I decided to drive 45 miles to visit the dealership. Viva and I began discussing my interest in trading in my Focus for a brand new Focus and she immediately began helping me pick out a new one. I test drove 2 vehicles and finally decided on the 2016 Ford Focus Titanium. The financing of the new Focus was fast and her service was extremely friendly and thorough. Viva is absolutely the best Sales Manager that I have ever dealt with. Viva took the time to listen to my needs and worked with me to make sure I was completely satisfied with my purchase. I will recommend All Star Ford to anyone who is searching for a quality vehicle and an awesome buying experience. This is my third Ford Focus and I just love these cars. The Ford Focus is a great looking and stylish sedan with super gas mileage. On the highway I have gotten 40 mpg when I take trips to L.A. and Montana! I can even fit my whole drumset in this car. Ford has always taken care of me when I have encountered any problems and I look forward to putting 100,000 plus miles on my new Focus. Again, thank you Viva Velez and All Star Ford for this super purchasing experience! Read more