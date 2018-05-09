Great experience with Allstarford
09/05/2018
Recently bought a New 2018 Ford Transit Van and Marshall Hausrath was the sales manager that was looking after us. Great experience with Marshall , knowledgeable about a vast array of products they have. I would definitely go back in the future
09/05/2018
Worst of the Worst Management & Ownership
01/24/2018
*NOTE Less than One star- No one at this dealership has integrity or follow through. Its been three weeks I've been waiting to get my GPS chip. Everyone blames everyone else and there is little to no transparency. I was hoping for more from this team as opposed to San Leandro but that was expecting too much. I will be writing a formal complaint to the Owner, who probably has less concern as he allows this poor level of service from his team/ or he just ties they're hands. In any case be warned!
Best deal and experience!
06/06/2017
Requested an online quote for a Ford Explorer Sport from 3 dealerships. The first to respond was Tuli Taufoou, Internet Sales Manager of All Star Ford. I got a text then a call from him within 5 minutes. He was very quick, knowledgeable, professional, approachable and very pleasant to deal with. He patiently laid down all the options based on my price point. The transaction went very smoothly. When my vehicle arrived the following day, I didn’t have a ride to the dealership. Tuli offered to pick me up even on his day off. A week later, there was a minor discrepancy in the contract. Instead of me going to the dealership to re-sign the papers, Tuli brought the contract to me. Now, that’s great after market service! The finance manager, Lucas Green and the customer relations officer, Staci Hardt were both very nice and professional as well. By the way, did I mention that All Star Ford beat the price of all the other dealerships? Kudos to Tuli and All Star Ford. You, definitely, have gained a loyal customer.
All Star Ford and Sales Manager Viva Velez are TERRIFIC!
03/24/2017
I was curious about trading in my 2012 Ford Focus on St. Patrick's Day 2017 and I had received a mailer about All Star Ford the week before. I logged on to their website and Viva Velez was the customer representative online at the time. We chatted about 5 minutes and I decided to drive 45 miles to visit the dealership. Viva and I began discussing my interest in trading in my Focus for a brand new Focus and she immediately began helping me pick out a new one. I test drove 2 vehicles and finally decided on the 2016 Ford Focus Titanium. The financing of the new Focus was fast and her service was extremely friendly and thorough. Viva is absolutely the best Sales Manager that I have ever dealt with. Viva took the time to listen to my needs and worked with me to make sure I was completely satisfied with my purchase. I will recommend All Star Ford to anyone who is searching for a quality vehicle and an awesome buying experience. This is my third Ford Focus and I just love these cars. The Ford Focus is a great looking and stylish sedan with super gas mileage. On the highway I have gotten 40 mpg when I take trips to L.A. and Montana! I can even fit my whole drumset in this car. Ford has always taken care of me when I have encountered any problems and I look forward to putting 100,000 plus miles on my new Focus. Again, thank you Viva Velez and All Star Ford for this super purchasing experience!
2017 Escape
09/01/2016
Great vehicle, exact color and feature we were looking for on site, great price, great experience. Thanks to all at AllStar Ford.
