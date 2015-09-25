5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2015 Ford Focus Hatchback. Our Salesman, Anton, was excellent. The car is for my wife and the first one he showed was the top of the line one with all the bells and whistles. My wife didn't want things like GPS etc. and without any pressure to sell us the more expensive one, he showed us another one in the same style and colors (Ruby, great color choice Ford!) that was $5000.00 less. Still a car with a lot of extras on it, but more what she wanted. I have purchased cars and trucks from Henry Curtis in the past and from the Hansel auto group as a whole. and they are by far the most pleasant group to buy new cars and trucks from I have ever dealt with. Thanks, Gary