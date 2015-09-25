Henry Curtis Ford
Customer Reviews of Henry Curtis Ford
Henry Curtis Ford
by 09/25/2015on
I have to really thank Jeff Schult and the rest of the Hansel Ford team for making my car buying experience a pleasure instead of an ordeal. My new Ford fusion is a joy to drive. I would definitely recommend my friends and family to the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keep coming back!!!
by 09/09/2015on
The sales and management staff at Henry Curtis Ford have once again gone above and beyond our expectations. They are truly devoted to their long term customers and will do what ever it takes to keep us happy. My husband and I have a total of eight Ford vehicles on both sides of our family....HC is most certainly doing something right and that's why we keep coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford fan
by 09/01/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Ford Edge and am really happy with the vehicle and the team that helped me with my purchase. This was probably the simplest and quickest car purchase I've made (and I've purchased plenty) Thank you Henry Curtis!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful buying experience from beginning to end
by 08/25/2015on
It feels as though our Sport F150 2015 truck was handpicked for us by our personal assistant Keith Jones AKA salesman for Henry Curtis Ford in Petaluma. Not only was Keith attentive to our wants and needs but also thorough in showing us the accessories that go with the vehicle. The whole experience was wonderful. We will recommend this dealership to family or friends looking for an automobile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleased
by 08/23/2015on
We leased a 2015 F 150. The staff was very helpful. We had a lot of questions and they were very patient with us. We were looking for a 6 1/2 foot box and the staff did an extensive search to try to accommodate us. Unfortunately the search in all of California, Oregon and Nevada produced no f-150 with that box size. We were also very impressed that we were allowed to test drive the truck for 24 hours. This time is what finally convinced us to go ahead with the lease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 08/20/2015on
I am happy with the way I was treated . I will go back to this dealer to buy ny next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely satisfied
by 08/16/2015on
We bought a used Honda Odyssey (Touring) that just had come in from a lease return (the night before) to their sister company). The service was great - Manny went above and beyond to help us get what we wanted/needed. The whole staff was pleasant and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Really Good Purchase and Service Experience
by 08/14/2015on
Purchased 2015 Ford Focus Titanium. Wonderful experience working with my salesperson, Nick Bondoc. I appreciated his clarity, directness and willingness to spend as much time as needed to make sure I understood what the vehicle offered. Pricing was fair. (A little below Kelly Blue Book 'fair price'.) Two Sales managers thanked me and made me feel they too valued my biz. Took vehicle in to the service dept to address some minor scuffs on the body. Service advisor, Joseph Turgeon, was also great to work with. I received car back in pristine condition. Really appreciated Joe's attention to detail and willingness to be my Ford information 'big brother'. No glitches in my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service. Very polite and helpful staff
by 08/10/2015on
Very Good service. I bought a 2016 ford explorer sport and it was easy with the helpful staff. The dealership has a very polite staff. I had a good experience with this dealership. I'd recommend anyone to this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place
by 07/23/2015on
We purchased a 2015 Ford Focus Hatchback. Our Salesman, Anton, was excellent. The car is for my wife and the first one he showed was the top of the line one with all the bells and whistles. My wife didn't want things like GPS etc. and without any pressure to sell us the more expensive one, he showed us another one in the same style and colors (Ruby, great color choice Ford!) that was $5000.00 less. Still a car with a lot of extras on it, but more what she wanted. I have purchased cars and trucks from Henry Curtis in the past and from the Hansel auto group as a whole. and they are by far the most pleasant group to buy new cars and trucks from I have ever dealt with. Thanks, Gary
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
outstanding customer care and relations.
by 07/21/2015on
Our experience with your sales people was excellent. We were greeted in a quick and friendly manner and introduced to Keith A Jones the floor manager. He helped us to get a great deal on a lease for a 2015 C-Max. We love the car. It is a vast improvement over our previous vehicle. Just two things that are minor. First, we received only one key with the car. A new one should be forthcoming soon. And second, the Infomation System takes some attention. it could be simplified a bit. However, Keith was very helpful in showing us now to manage the various parts of the system. He is a great sales person, and very attentive to customer needs. We will definitely purchase another Ford after our lease of the C-Max expires. Best regards, Robert and Nancy Haro
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership experience ever!
by 07/15/2015on
From the minute I approached the Dealership, I was greeted by very friendly, genuine staff. I had a slightly complicated issue with my trade in where I had a bad loan and negative equity. I didn't actually expect to get out of it all. I explained my situation to my salesman, Nick Bondoc and he worked hard to gather details and come up with the best deal for me. He made sure that I understood every step along the way. Finance manager Jeff worked hard to get me the best APR and made that process easy. I never imagined that day that I'd walk out of there with my dream ride and low APR financing through a credit union. You've earned a customer for life. I'll return soon for servicing needs. Sincerely, ANTHONY
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Edge
by 07/10/2015on
Love our new Edge! The service and all the staff were great. Always s pleasure going to Henry Curtis. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hansel Guest
by 07/06/2015on
Enjoyed your service and company. The sales men here are the best, made me feel like a valued customer. Very welcoming people, I will be back to purchase a second vehicle from Henry Curtis Ford. I highly recommend coming here first they will make it happen! Thank you!! :D
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/03/2015on
Kieron was great. He did not give up until he found the exact model with everything we wanted on it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome dealership!
by 06/23/2015on
Purchased a CPO 2014 F-150 XLT 4X4 The entire experience was great, from test driving to working the details out everything went smooth and the whole staff there at Henry Curtis Ford were extremely accommodating and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 06/22/2015on
Sales staff is friendly helpful and informative. I took a sit in the Fusion Energy as I was testing for comfort.. Was pleased the impressed. Fannie fans! The entire crew was accommodating, patient, and eager to please. Well cooled in the product. Price competitive. Excellent buying experience..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great internet assistant I call and next day I got my new car
by 06/12/2015on
what can I say just 100% What I think was good because I ente to another dealer 3 times and I got nothing and when I got o phone whit Henry next day I got my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 06/07/2015on
Mike was very nice and helpful. He made it easy to get the truck I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership to buy an automobile.
by 06/06/2015on
Keith Jones and everyone at Henry Curtis Ford were exceptional. Thank you for your help. We love our new C-Max Energi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Experience
by 06/06/2015on
Eddie Ferro and Mike Pardue were great!! The entire search process was done over the phone. Eddie was able to find a vehicle and AC worked his "magic" in finding us excellent funding. I was amazed at how well they listened to what it was that I was looking for in a new car. When I met my boyfriend there to sign all the paperwork, the process was so quick and easy. I didn't actually see the car until after the purchase. Thank you Eddie and Mike! I absolutely love my 2015 Ford Fuson!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes