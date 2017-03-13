5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I visited the dealership on November 11 to just look at an Odyssey. I was going to purchase a Toyota Sienna and decided I needed to at least look at the competition. I had my 18 month old daughter with me and from the start Thomas Larson was very intuitive about my needs and the features on the van that would be important to me. He was also time conscious knowing that it is not always easy to look at a vehicle with a small child around. After Tom finished his in depth, but time sensitive walk around of the vehicle I knew I needed to drive it. There was no pushing to drive it, but based on the features brought to my attention I felt I needed to. So, we strapped my daughters car seat in and went for a ride. On the test drive, Tom was quick to point out important features, but also let the vehicle speak for itself. When we got back to the dealership I told him I needed to talk with my wife and that we would be in touch. That was all, no pressure to buy that particular day. I left the dealership and drove directly to Toyota to look at the Sienna one more time. After a brief walk around of the Sienna it was clear to me that the Honda was the choice. Two days later I called Tom and let him know that we would like to come down and purchase the vehicle. The timing worked for us that we wanted to come in on Toms day off, but he immediately dropped what he was doing and met us at the dealership. The process was hassle free and we were in and out of the dealership in about two hours. There was a little stress when we were talking about my trade-in, but this is always to be expected with a dealership. You can't blame them for trying to get you trade in for a low price. The whole staff that we dealt with were really wonderful, but if you're going to go there look up Thomas Larson. He is extremely knowledgeable about the vehicles and is very easy to deal with. I would send anyone I know to the dealership to see Thomas. Read more