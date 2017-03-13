Hansel Honda
Customer Reviews of Hansel Honda
Manny Valdez = world class experience
by 03/13/2017on
He made my Accord purchase the best experience I've ever had car shopping ever. It was the absoute best customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed in refusal to honor written offer DO NOT BELIEVE THEM
by 09/24/2015on
We contacted Hansel Honda by email requesting the best end of the year price on a CRV. First we were contacted by Krystal Morgan who gave us a very good price. Then Curt Miller took over and sent us an actual written Out-the-door-price for the car of our choice which they had in stock. We live over 3+ hours away and wouldn't be able to get to the dealership for three days but Curt Miller said that we would have that car and he would have Shane Riveras hold that exact deal for us. We drove the 200 miles to the dealership to find that they wouldn't honor the exact written deal on their own stationery that we were holding. Jasmin Bajramovic, the sales manager came into the office and said "I have no way to sugar coat this" We must add $895 for the destination charge to your purchase. So we left. We did receive a call from Shane Riveras saying if we only wanted to give them the extra $895 they would be happy to sell us the car. Then I received a call from Roger Wales telling me he was sorry for our inconvenience. The current laws for car dealers do not allow for changing the price but no one enforces them. So they continue to play games with customers' lives and think that this behavior is acceptable. We are a retired couple who do a lot of internet research and purchases since we live in a small town.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Didn't tell me the car was lowered
by 05/23/2014on
They sold me a honda accord that was lowered and I had no Idea it was. The car eats up tires and I have had to replaced the tires 6 times in 5 years. I will not go back to them when buying another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Folks at Hansel.
by 01/10/2009on
Went to discuss early termination of lease expenses and possibility of buying new. We went in knowing we would be paying $$$$ to get out early. Didn't think it was possible, but was told it happens on occasion and they could work with us. Exact phrase: "We (dealership) would absorb costs of early termination. We (Mr. and Mrs.) were astounded to hear that. We were advised all depended on what new car we chose and we should go take a look. After hours of looking, came back to dealership and told "it's not in your best interest to end early". That was our opinion when we first arrived and were looking to have it confirmed by Hansel. Was there a reason they couldn't say that from the start? The Mr. and I would not have spent the day looking at new vehicles if dealership hadn't lead us to believe it was possible. Weird Experience. We were there from about 10 - 4. ??? I felt rather bad for the salesperson who dragged us around all day for naught. Gained from this Visit: Met Thomas Larsen. Outstanding salesperson. Excellent knowledge of Honda line. Mr. Larsen asked us what vehicle we were interested in viewing (CRV, RAV4, Forester, Rogue). He drove us to every one of them, going to each dealership, even in another city. Took us on test drives, and without hesitation turned us over to a Subaru salesman so we could compare Forester with CRV. His goal was to find us a car we would like even if that meant another salesperson got the commission. I have found the Hansel experience to be far superior to any other dealership in Petaluma and Santa Rosa. They are not what many have come to expect from the "car salesman experience". They are folks who seem to like their job, do it well, and let you decide what is right for you. That includes the numbers folks, lease folks, and repair department, all of which we've had experience with.
Thomas Larson at Hansel Honda...excellent!
by 11/19/2007on
I visited the dealership on November 11 to just look at an Odyssey. I was going to purchase a Toyota Sienna and decided I needed to at least look at the competition. I had my 18 month old daughter with me and from the start Thomas Larson was very intuitive about my needs and the features on the van that would be important to me. He was also time conscious knowing that it is not always easy to look at a vehicle with a small child around. After Tom finished his in depth, but time sensitive walk around of the vehicle I knew I needed to drive it. There was no pushing to drive it, but based on the features brought to my attention I felt I needed to. So, we strapped my daughters car seat in and went for a ride. On the test drive, Tom was quick to point out important features, but also let the vehicle speak for itself. When we got back to the dealership I told him I needed to talk with my wife and that we would be in touch. That was all, no pressure to buy that particular day. I left the dealership and drove directly to Toyota to look at the Sienna one more time. After a brief walk around of the Sienna it was clear to me that the Honda was the choice. Two days later I called Tom and let him know that we would like to come down and purchase the vehicle. The timing worked for us that we wanted to come in on Toms day off, but he immediately dropped what he was doing and met us at the dealership. The process was hassle free and we were in and out of the dealership in about two hours. There was a little stress when we were talking about my trade-in, but this is always to be expected with a dealership. You can't blame them for trying to get you trade in for a low price. The whole staff that we dealt with were really wonderful, but if you're going to go there look up Thomas Larson. He is extremely knowledgeable about the vehicles and is very easy to deal with. I would send anyone I know to the dealership to see Thomas.
