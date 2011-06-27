Hansel Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
1310 Auto Center Dr, Petaluma, CA 94952
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hansel Honda

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
videos
about our dealership

Hansel Honda is excited to introduce our Express Store feature that allows anyone shopping for a car to complete the transaction online and have their new vehicle delivered to their door!

We're determined to change the perception people have when they embark on a car buying journey at a dealership by eliminating long showroom visits and old school, high pressure sales tactics.

We want our customers to have a memorable car buying experience, one they're in control of from beginning to end.

Visit our our store or our website and see what we mean.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes