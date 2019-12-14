5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We leased a Porsche Cayenne from Eric S, the internet sales manager. He was the epitome of professional and worked to make certain we had a excellent price imon our lease. Eric was extremely responsive to my email questions without being pushy and had most of the variables worked out before we made the drive to the dealer. Once we got there just a kind nice human experience. Rusnak had such a big selection of the features we were interested it was astonishing, especially after being lead to believe what we wanted did not exist by other dealers. We do not live locally, but was worth the drive. Do not go anywhere else to get your Porsche. They went above and beyond.. the vehicle was delivered to us with bows, balloons and a personal sign! Who does this?!! Lastly, I want to add that they spent well over an hour going over all the features, super patient with me, as this is my first Porsche. Will be making the drive, even in LA traffic to get the car serviced there, great job Rusnak! Read more