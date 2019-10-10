5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I found a car online that Rusnak Audi had for sale on their used car lot. The price was awesome, as they were have a weekend-only sale, and so was the car! My 2004 Chrysler Crossfire was an amazing buy, and was in pretty much brand new condition with new tires the dealership had put on! Even more amazing was that I made it to the dealer lot just as the the last sales rep was closing the place. He was incredibly nice, and very gracious in allowing me to see and test drive the car even after the dealership had officially closed. He was very friendly, and sold me not just on the car, which at $16,800 with only 27,000 miles was a steal (obviously he didn't have to work very hard on that part, haha), but also on the delaership! They kept the normal (new) Audi dealership sales office open late while we worked out the deal on my trade-in. All the staff were very nice, and not pushy in any way, and were very willing to work with me and think outside the box. For example, I decided to borrow the rest of the money I owed for the new car from a friend who came with me. He had his checkbook, and was ready to write the check, but they said I wouldn't be able to register the car in my name when the check was from someone else. I thought we'd be stuck until I could come back with a check of my own. However, the sales manager was smart and suggested that I could legally register the car in my and my friend's name, and when I paid him back, I could register it in mine alone. Well of course that worked perfectly, and I never would have thought of that myself. The car was prepped nicely before I left, and the finance office was simple -- no backend dealings here. He was straightforward, didn't try to hide any fees in the contract (in fact, he explained every aspect in detail), and did not push me to buy any products I didn't want. Like I said, everyone was very professional, friendly, warm, courteous, helpful, and honest. Who could have ever thought the dealership experience could ever be so wonderful, even on a used car! Rusnak Audi definitely has my business for years to come! Read more