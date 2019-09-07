Skip to main content
Land Rover Pasadena

3485 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Pasadena

Professional, fast, fair and treated like family

by Mkroutilin on 07/09/2019

David Bouwell - if you don’t want to spend hours at the dealership talking about prices and negotiating back and forth but are short on time and want to get to the point, he is your guy. I’ve bough and leased nearly 8 cars in the last 12 years and have always dreaded going to the dealership to finalize a deal. Same here, I was not looking forward to going in and was telling my wife I’d be back in 3-4 hours, but David has other plans in mind. He has the car pulled up, immediately went on a test drive, explained almost ALL features in a 5 minute test drive without overwhelming me at all, came back, did an inspection of the car together, sat down, ran the numbers instantly, I asked for a price reduction - he had no objections, went to ask the manager and they met me more than half way of my asking reduction. Extremely fair treatment and price especially on a rare very low miles Range Rover sport. Had a purchase contract signed and in hand literally within 45 minutes of getting there.

