Customer Reviews of Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche
Great Service, great sales man
by 12/14/2019on
we leased our 3rd Cayenne from Rusnak, Alex Manzari did a great job. He got the car we wanted at the agreed up on price and got us out of there within 1 hour.
Panamara
by 12/06/2019on
Great dealership bought my 3rd car from Stephen Romph very knowledgeable and makes the experience as seamless as possible. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience Buying My New Porsche
by 11/29/2019on
The sales team at Pasadena Ruznak is amazing. They treated me very nice and answered all my questions. They help me pick my new Porsche and I am very happy with their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lovemy911
by 11/14/2019on
Amazing experience at Rusnak and love my new 911. Steve was great and highly recommend.
992 is a great leap forward
by 10/15/2019on
The 911 Carrera 4S (“992”) is the third Porsche I have bought from Rusnak Pasadena. Hamid is just what I want in a salesman: knowledgeable, straight-forward and reasonable. My 1996 “993” was a fine car but the new 911 is a much more complex and capable machine. I do not yet know how to work all the bells & whistles but it is something I look forward to mastering with Hamid’s help if necessary.
Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche
by 10/13/2019on
I went to three Porsche dealers. I picked Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche because of professionalism and price. It came down to the amount of the down payment and price of the lease. My salesman, Stephen Rumph liked my design of the car.
Stephen Rumph
by 10/01/2019on
We have been regular customers of Porsche Rusnak in Pasadena and have always sought out Stephen Rumph when we need help with our purchase. He is consistently professional yet warm and very helpful. He works with us to meet our needs and financial ability. He makes us feel comfortable and not rushed or forced to make decisions.
Best Sales Experience at this Dealership
by 09/18/2019on
Cham is a salesperson who goes above and beyond expectations. He patiently listened to my concerns and answered my questions. I never felt rushed or compelled to purchase anything. He checked in and made certain all was going well and gave a thorough "tour" of all the components and features of the car. On top of all this, he couldn't have been more accommodating and personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Business owner
by 09/10/2019on
Great service and great selections of cars!
Completely Satisfied
by 08/26/2019on
I recently bought a used 2016 Porsche Macan from Rusnak Pasadena Porsche. I am completely satisfied with the dealership. The online and in person sales team were professional, easy to deal with, answered all of my questions and made the experience very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Porsche Dealer in SoCal
by 08/24/2019on
Rusnak is fantastic. Henrik, our Sales Ambassador, is practically family now. We definitely recommend Henrik, Allen, and Alex as the nicest and most reputable folks with whom we’ve ever dealt. Thanks again for another great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/17/2019on
Henrik and Fred are the best! The process was the most painless, efficient experience.
Porsche Cayman gts purchase
by 07/10/2019on
Alex Manzari was my sales agent ..I want to say I had the absolute best experience with him. He was very informative and wasn’t pushy but i felt very relaxed with him . The general sales manager and his entire team was 5 stars
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Salesman
by 05/10/2019on
Salesman Alex M. really made it a good experience this time and helped to ease my previous negative feelings about Rusnak. Alex was very accommodating and helpful. Would definitely buy from him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/04/2019on
Wonderful experience. Great sales team. Great follow up. Took the time to explain how everything worked. Took hours and well worth it.
Roxanne Aghabegian
by 04/29/2019on
Alex, Sales Professional is the best sales man at the Rusnak Porsche, Pasadena. He was very attentive and kind. He was responsive throughout the process, straightforward, and knowledgeable.
Excellent, honest customer service
by 04/29/2019on
Cham at Rusnak helped us through the purchase process and was super-friendly and helpful. He answered all of our questions and was honest about the whole experience. There was no pressure at all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unbelievable service
by 04/28/2019on
Easily the best service I’ve experienced when it comes to purchasing or leasing a vehicle. The staff was extremely professional, caring, direct and helpful.
CPO Transaction.
by 04/28/2019on
Very professional dealership. Transaction went smoothly. Pricing was fair.
Jason Ka is the best!
by 04/20/2019on
What a nice car buying experience! No pressure, no annoyance. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb car leasing experience
by 04/03/2019on
We leased a Porsche Cayenne from Eric S, the internet sales manager. He was the epitome of professional and worked to make certain we had a excellent price imon our lease. Eric was extremely responsive to my email questions without being pushy and had most of the variables worked out before we made the drive to the dealer. Once we got there just a kind nice human experience. Rusnak had such a big selection of the features we were interested it was astonishing, especially after being lead to believe what we wanted did not exist by other dealers. We do not live locally, but was worth the drive. Do not go anywhere else to get your Porsche. They went above and beyond.. the vehicle was delivered to us with bows, balloons and a personal sign! Who does this?!! Lastly, I want to add that they spent well over an hour going over all the features, super patient with me, as this is my first Porsche. Will be making the drive, even in LA traffic to get the car serviced there, great job Rusnak!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes