Very Satisfied
by 10/10/2019on
I was very satisfied and well treated and got the information i needs to know on the car so Michael made my buy a lot easier
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I-Pace Buying Experience
by 09/23/2019on
Eduardo Bautista made our experience amazing. He was knowledgeable and cut a great deal. We told him we wanted a short negotiation and our goal was a short "selling" period that day. He did just that, we were out of there in no time. We love our new I-Pace. We love being part of the Rusnak Family. This is our second purchase from Pasadena Jaguar!
Good experience
by 06/01/2019on
Found the right CPO Jaguar XJ and traded in my previous XJ. All in all good experience though there was a mountain of papers to sign!! Just two things remaining - a printed bound version of the owner's handbook and the SIM card but Eddie promised me they are forthcoming.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
On-Line Services Excellent
by 03/03/2019on
Over the course of two weeks of looking for the exact model and color, followed by a week of non-pressured email communications with the Internet Sales Manager, we leased the exact car we wanted. It was a great experience, especially for a person who does not have a lot of time to dedicate to the showroom and purchasing process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car. Using Experience Ever!!
by 11/08/2018on
Mike and Sam were amazing, SJSU the finance manager can't recall her name. Mike was very thorough with every detail. Will definitely return to this dealership!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Jaquar Love Pasadena Jaquare Thanks to Mike
by 12/12/2017on
We have had Jaquars in my family since I was little. This is my second one!!! Mike got exactly what I wanted at the right price the first time I bought one and and he did it again the second time!!! I love my new car. It was ready on time, the price was great, the explanation of all the buttons and attributes of the car was great and I am so so so so happy. They really made it easy to buy my car. Finance was easy and explained it all. Thanks everyeone.
First Jag
by 07/06/2016on
Igor and the team did a great job selling us our first Jaguar!
Sales Rating
by 06/16/2016on
Being in sales I know too well the expectations of what we would like to see in customer service. Abraham was out but still took care of me and Beandon was extremely helpful Thank you both for making the transaction easy
Personalized sale
by 03/15/2016on
We had contacted the dealership and wanted to see certain Jaguars, detailing colors, packages, etc. When we arrived, our salesman had 5 Jags that fulfilled our wants. This shortened the time of decision for us.
Rusnak Pasadena Jaguar and Mr. A.- The Only Car-Buying Experience to Have
by 08/16/2014on
When we went to look for a car to buy, we did not know who to turn to. We did our research, but there is only so much that research can help you. In the end, it is experience and understanding that will help in getting you the car you want and need. When we described our situation to Mr. A., he knew exactly what we wanted. He sold us the car that we needed, and it was better than any car that we researched or was even considering. This defining characteristic is why I would only buy from Mr. A. Rusnak Pasadena Jaguar dealership is amazing, courteous, and - rare in any dealership - fun. The staff there made us feel welcomed, their expertise is top notch, and their reputation is superb. All in all, Rusnak Pasadena Jaguar made me comfortable. The staff immersed me in the Jaguar legacy and Jaguar culture. That was important to me because I found out that I closely identify with everything that Jaguar stood for - elegance, class, and ingenuity. Should you go to Mr. A. a premiere, car-buying experience? Yes Should you buy a Jaguar for the ultimate, refined car experience? Yes Should you go to Rusnak Pasadena Jaguar for the ultimate car buying experience? Yes, yes, and yes!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience "ROAR" Five Stars
by 08/16/2014on
From the moment I browsed the Rusnak website to my most recent service visit it has been an excellent experience. The level of professionalism demonstrated by Jeff A. during my vehicle search, during the negotiation process and even during my service visits definitely exceeds stars. After deciding which vehicle to purchase I made an appointment to finalize the purchase , unfortunately I was tied up in the office, Jeff went out of his way to deliver the vehicle to my office and completed all the paperwork at my desk in less than 10 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware!!!
by 05/16/2013on
I have purchased three jags from Rusnak. The first two were a joy. So, I don't know what happened. But they have become a group of [non-permissible content removed]. They used a "come-on" to get me in, then lied about just about everything--wasting five hours of my time, then lying about the final pay-off amount and leaving me holding the bag for $735.00 they were supposed to pay. IF the words "bait & switch" were to be defined, it would be Rusnak. When i tried to get it straightened out, they lied again. Worst experience I have ever had--and I've purchased 8 jaguars over the years. I would NEVER buy another car from them. Thank goodness we have choices in LA. Let the buyer beware!!!!!! Or better yet, just go somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thanks Rusnak for the great experience
by 12/01/2011on
Thanks Jeff. for making my experience with Rusnak as easy & fast as possible. I'm really happy with my 2012 Jag. XF Jeff. was very proffesional & fast in answering all of my concerns, demands & price negotiation on line. he didn't waste my time & still I got a very good deal. Thanks Jeff & thanks Rusnak.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks for the great car!!!
by 05/25/2011on
My last two cars were acquired from a private party ... assumed leases from Lease Trader clients. Part of the reason I did so is because in the past, I've felt taken advantage of by automobile dealers. This time, my next door neighbor highly recommended Michael and Samuel from Rusnak Jaguar in Pasadena, and I couldn't be happier with their service. I didn't feel pressured, they were forthright with important information (even introducing me to the service manager to get exact estimates on maintenance, etc.), and took the time to show me all of the perks on my new car ... including pairing my mobile phone with the bluetooth system. Michael told me how to program the garage door opener button, even offering to come to my house to do it for me. This is the first time I've ever reviewed a dealership, and am pleased to highly recommend Rusnak Jaguar (and no, I'm not related to anyone there!).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rusnak Audi was the best dealer I've been to yet! EVER!
by 07/20/2007on
I found a car online that Rusnak Audi had for sale on their used car lot. The price was awesome, as they were have a weekend-only sale, and so was the car! My 2004 Chrysler Crossfire was an amazing buy, and was in pretty much brand new condition with new tires the dealership had put on! Even more amazing was that I made it to the dealer lot just as the the last sales rep was closing the place. He was incredibly nice, and very gracious in allowing me to see and test drive the car even after the dealership had officially closed. He was very friendly, and sold me not just on the car, which at $16,800 with only 27,000 miles was a steal (obviously he didn't have to work very hard on that part, haha), but also on the delaership! They kept the normal (new) Audi dealership sales office open late while we worked out the deal on my trade-in. All the staff were very nice, and not pushy in any way, and were very willing to work with me and think outside the box. For example, I decided to borrow the rest of the money I owed for the new car from a friend who came with me. He had his checkbook, and was ready to write the check, but they said I wouldn't be able to register the car in my name when the check was from someone else. I thought we'd be stuck until I could come back with a check of my own. However, the sales manager was smart and suggested that I could legally register the car in my and my friend's name, and when I paid him back, I could register it in mine alone. Well of course that worked perfectly, and I never would have thought of that myself. The car was prepped nicely before I left, and the finance office was simple -- no backend dealings here. He was straightforward, didn't try to hide any fees in the contract (in fact, he explained every aspect in detail), and did not push me to buy any products I didn't want. Like I said, everyone was very professional, friendly, warm, courteous, helpful, and honest. Who could have ever thought the dealership experience could ever be so wonderful, even on a used car! Rusnak Audi definitely has my business for years to come!
