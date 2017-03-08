5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great experience, beautiful dealership and wonderful selection of cars. The staff was excellent and extremely knowledgeable. They made this car buying experience easy and fun. Love my new Maserati. Shout out to my sales guy Kevin who took really good care of me,and my girl friend thought he was really cute ( not sure I'm crazy about that LOL ) When my brother saw my new Maserati he said now he is thinking of getting one. He always has to copy everything I do. Go to Rusnak you won't be sorry Read more