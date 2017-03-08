Rusnak Maserati of Pasadena
One.of the best car buying experiences I've ever had
by 08/03/2017on
From my initial contact via the phone until I drove off, everything was smooth and easy. I flee in from out of town to get my car as they had exactly what I wanted in stock. The salesperson picked me up at the airport and we quickly finalized the sale. I feel I also got a very good price on my car. Everything was quick and easy with no pressure to buy add-ons. Really rare to combine great service and great prices.
My new car
by 06/20/2017on
Thank you to Clinton for making this experience beyond amazing. He was wonderful and very professional. My past 3 experiences were disaster with Ruznak and Clinton made it happen for me to go back and get another car from Ruznak. So thank you and he was amazing along with the new Maserati general manager.
007
by 09/06/2016on
Simply the best!Rusnak translates to Class at its best! My sales person Duane could not have been more efficient, courteous , and accommodating. Ditto for the finance manager James.
GREAT DEALERSHIP
by 07/18/2015on
Great experience, beautiful dealership and wonderful selection of cars. The staff was excellent and extremely knowledgeable. They made this car buying experience easy and fun. Love my new Maserati. Shout out to my sales guy Kevin who took really good care of me,and my girl friend thought he was really cute ( not sure I'm crazy about that LOL ) When my brother saw my new Maserati he said now he is thinking of getting one. He always has to copy everything I do. Go to Rusnak you won't be sorry
