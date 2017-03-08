Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Rusnak Maserati of Pasadena

Rusnak Maserati of Pasadena

Visit dealer’s website 
297 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Call Dealer
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rusnak Maserati of Pasadena

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

One.of the best car buying experiences I've ever had

by AlfaOwner on 08/03/2017

From my initial contact via the phone until I drove off, everything was smooth and easy. I flee in from out of town to get my car as they had exactly what I wanted in stock. The salesperson picked me up at the airport and we quickly finalized the sale. I feel I also got a very good price on my car. Everything was quick and easy with no pressure to buy add-ons. Really rare to combine great service and great prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new car

by DrAngelina on 06/20/2017

Thank you to Clinton for making this experience beyond amazing. He was wonderful and very professional. My past 3 experiences were disaster with Ruznak and Clinton made it happen for me to go back and get another car from Ruznak. So thank you and he was amazing along with the new Maserati general manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

007

by Double0 on 09/06/2016

Simply the best!Rusnak translates to Class at its best! My sales person Duane could not have been more efficient, courteous , and accommodating. Ditto for the finance manager James.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT DEALERSHIP

by maseratiboy2 on 07/18/2015

Great experience, beautiful dealership and wonderful selection of cars. The staff was excellent and extremely knowledgeable. They made this car buying experience easy and fun. Love my new Maserati. Shout out to my sales guy Kevin who took really good care of me,and my girl friend thought he was really cute ( not sure I'm crazy about that LOL ) When my brother saw my new Maserati he said now he is thinking of getting one. He always has to copy everything I do. Go to Rusnak you won't be sorry

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
56 cars in stock
30 new26 used0 certified pre-owned
Maserati Levante
Maserati Levante
12 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Maserati Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
9 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
9 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes