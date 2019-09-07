Professional, fast, fair and treated like family
by 07/09/2019on
David Bouwell - if you don’t want to spend hours at the dealership talking about prices and negotiating back and forth but are short on time and want to get to the point, he is your guy. I’ve bough and leased nearly 8 cars in the last 12 years and have always dreaded going to the dealership to finalize a deal. Same here, I was not looking forward to going in and was telling my wife I’d be back in 3-4 hours, but David has other plans in mind. He has the car pulled up, immediately went on a test drive, explained almost ALL features in a 5 minute test drive without overwhelming me at all, came back, did an inspection of the car together, sat down, ran the numbers instantly, I asked for a price reduction - he had no objections, went to ask the manager and they met me more than half way of my asking reduction. Extremely fair treatment and price especially on a rare very low miles Range Rover sport. Had a purchase contract signed and in hand literally within 45 minutes of getting there.
Fraud at its best!
by 05/16/2017on
The side panel of my brand new Range Rover kept coming off. The service department kept using double sided tape and glue to keep it from falling telling me that they have replaced the panel! They charged Land Rover under the warranty for parts and labor and kept using tape and glue!!!! After receiving the photos of what they have done, they would promise to take care of it right away and never called back.
Service comes secondary
by 11/09/2015on
Land Rover Pasadena's Service Center is open on Saturday whereas most other Land Rover dealerships are closed on Saturday. Although they are open your vehicle will not be attended to unless you have an appointment. Our 2009 Range Rover Sport HSE broke a drive shaft on a Thursday, was delivered to the dealership on Friday at opening via a tow truck but never looked at until Monday afternoon. Three full business days practically before the part was even ordered.