Excellent Car Buying Expereince
by 02/21/2019on
From start to finish, our car buying experience at Honda of Pasadena was excellent! We felt each of the individuals we spoke with like Mo and Edwin were nothing but helpful as we tried to find a car and they helped us walk through the process of purchasing the vehicle. We never felt pressured and always felt supported! We also finished the process from start to finish in a relatively short time in comparison to other cars we have purchased from other dealerships. We were totally satisfied with the car buying experience!
Way too Sloooowwwww
by 05/20/2020on
We came in to get a car for my wife. We ahd an appointment, but had to wait. The guy we had an appointment with was busy, so he passed us off to someone else. He showed us some cars. The one we liked the best had a dent on the fender, even though it was supposed to be new. We test drove it anyway and generally liked it. We were shown into a bungalow by the sales guy and he told us about some of the Costco pricing on the model we liked. He said he had one at a lot at Santa Anita without dents. He left us there supposedly to put us in there system and figure out how much a lease would be. We waited about 20 plus minutes. We were hungry and tired of being disrespected, so we left. Someone called, supposedly a manager. we asked him to text the lease amount. He said something about coming back. He never sent a text. How many different ways are there to lose a customer? I think they found practically every one of them. I recommend you look elsewhere if you want a car.
1 Comments
Excellent Car Buying Expereince
by 02/21/2019on
From start to finish, our car buying experience at Honda of Pasadena was excellent! We felt each of the individuals we spoke with like Mo and Edwin were nothing but helpful as we tried to find a car and they helped us walk through the process of purchasing the vehicle. We never felt pressured and always felt supported! We also finished the process from start to finish in a relatively short time in comparison to other cars we have purchased from other dealerships. We were totally satisfied with the car buying experience!
1 Comments
Moe was great.
by 01/09/2019on
Moe was super helpful and friendly. I felt respected by him and he wanted to make sure I was happy. I felt he was listening to me and I never felt pushed to do something I did not want to do. I enjoyed the experience and I am telling all my friends to go to him when they need a car.
1 Comments
Car Purchase
by 10/30/2018on
Mo Halawa is a great person do deal with. No pressure and he was honest. Simone the Finance Manager we were dealing with was pleasant and a pleasure to work with.
1 Comments
Moe is your guy. Great car buying experience
by 07/26/2018on
Moe is very sincere to help in any ways he can. He provided our family an amazing buying experience not to forget. Please see him first when buying a Honda car.
1 Comments
GO TO MOE for a Great Purchasing experience
by 07/15/2018on
Just bought A . Honda Accord Ex-L. He was very knowledgeable, responsive, and patient with us. He was not pushy at all. He was very patient and was not pushy. Buying a car is always nerve wracking but it did not feel that wa one bit. The Car is GREAT BY THE WAY!
1 Comments
Quick and easy
by 05/13/2018on
Went through Costco to purchase a used vehicle. I received a call back quickly from Honda of Pasadena (Mo Halawa). He asked a lot of questions regarding what I really wanted. Turns out, there was a new car from last year's model that was within my price range. He confirmed that there were no material changes to the model since then. The car was great. The process was easy. Definitely a great experience. Mo was very helpful throughout the process. No sale pressure tactics.
1 Comments
Refused to fix issue originating before sale
by 04/14/2018on
I purchased a car advertised as Honda certified pre-owned. A few days later, I noticed there were several dings in the rear quarter panel, and upon checking the standards of Honda's 182-point inspection, found that as it was, the car failed to meet Honda CPO standards. When I contacted the dealer with the hopes of having the issue fixed, I was directed to the used car manager, Robert Gates, who seemed amicable at first, but after the inspection was completed, Robert refused to cooperate and fix the issue. The person who inspected the damage mentioned that he was the one who fixed it before, and that he hadn't been able to fix it with the standard paintless dent removal method. So, instead of fixing it to meet CPO standards, the dealership then decided to misleadingly advertise and sell it as Honda CPO. I had to drive there, round-trip 75 miles, two times, wasting over 3 hours of my time, only to be told to go pound sand. I highly recommend avoiding this dealership as they have made it clear they are not interested in conducting business in an upstanding and ethical manner.
1 Comments
Service
by 04/12/2018on
Quick service. My Car was ready as calculated upon check in. Quick update of other service that were needed to be done.
1 Comments
Great experience at Honda of Pasadena
by 04/10/2018on
Henry was really friendly, easy to communicate with, and really made me feel like my car would be well cared for. Wait time was reasonable, the car was ready just before Henry said it would be which was a very pleasant surprise.
1 Comments
Thanks to MO of Honda of Pasadena
by 03/11/2018on
Thank so much to Honda of Pasadena and special thanks to Mo Halawa, the Internet Sales Manager, who gave us a top notch service, a very good deal (better than all the other dealerships) and a very pleasant experience in the purchase of my 2018 Honda CRV. MO was very informative, helpful, fun, without any pressure at all and he was answering every question we asked patiently. Rest assure that we will be coming to your showroom for the years ahead and I will be recommending you to all my friends and fami
1 Comments
Honda Of Pasadena Rocks!
by 02/12/2018on
Laurence and Santino were very professional, and knowledgeable and personable. They are very good at their jobs, unlike the other dealerships in the area. I'll be back for sure!
1 Comments
Top Notch Service
by 12/20/2017on
Service Advisor Michael Tran provides exceptional customer service always. He is very knowledgeable and informs the customer on what service(s) is due/recommended and keeps the customer informed on the progress of their vehicle being serviced. It's always a pleasure to have him service my vehicle.
1 Comments
Good Experience...
by 12/12/2017on
Simply, doing what you say you are going to do. Service my vehicle, wash it, call me when it's ready...using the correct phone number....on time, and being polite about it.
1 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 11/21/2017on
Mike Tran, my service advisor, listens to all my concerns. I am really 100% satisfied with all the service I am getting.
1 Comments
Great service!
by 11/02/2017on
Purchased a new 2018 fit. Mo Halawa was fantastic!!! Very informative and helpful. He was so wonderful, I didnt bother seeking out other dealerships. Such wonderful service that I will mostly definitely be purchasing my second honda vehicle from him in the future. Felix was also wonderful. Showed me the different features the car had to offer and was pleasant throughout. Look for Edwin from finance. He is wonderful, helpful and very funny. Overall, I am extremely happy that I purchased my vehicle from Honda Pasadena!
1 Comments
owesome
by 10/02/2017on
I like how treat me my adviser respet and professional. I would recommend to Michael Tran. Michael Tran has patience and respect.
1 Comments
My experience at Honda
by 07/15/2017on
You're doing well with your customer service. Making sure we are satisfied with our services in our cars. While calling to make an appointment it's so easy. I spoke to a women named Brenda. She was super sweet! She helped me set up my appointment very easily.
1 Comments
Unscrupulous finance guy
by 05/15/2017on
i live in mission Viejo I was looking for a Acura TL and I found a white one at their dealer I had already been pre approved with a $30,000 from capital on auto navigator. I drove about one hour to get this car. I requested that they not run my credit report. I had clear conscience instructions from capital one on how this dealer was to proceed on my loan application so that my credit score would not be affected. These [non-permissible content removed] did the opposite they ran my credit report 3 times lowering my credit score to 680. After they ran my credit report John the sales guy said that the finance [non-permissible content removed] said I was only being approved for a $18,000 loan with capital one only and that I needed to give a bigger down payment. The car was $20,000. I was asked if I wanted gap insurance and explained by john the sales man gap insurance was an insurance should my car sensors go out I can take to any Acura dealer I said say yes I want it . But I was not told it this gap insurance would be added to my car loan. Long story short finance guy didn't explain nothing what was being added. Finance guy added a car service agreement without my consent into my loan without asking me. The whole time I thought it was the gap insurance until I sat down and read my contract . I was pist. I then called and talked to finance and told them I wanted the gap & car service contract canceled & I questioned why was the gap and car service agreement included in my loan ? I got nothing but the run around from him & he dared to say well u signed the contract. He said he would mail me the forms. This finance [non-permissible content removed] never mailed me anything. All my paperwork states capital one is my lien holder. Well this finance troll actually went ahead and got another bank to be my lien holder I never received a letter stating that this had happened. For a whole month my insurance company had capital one as my lien holder & no one bother informing that the first contract fell through. Unscrupulous finance guy sold me the car service contract knowing I lived more than 100 miles away from their dealer. The car Service agreement states cleay I must bring my car to Honda Of Pasadena for all my car service. He knew I lived 100 miles but he didn't care he added it anyways. After a month paint started lifting up my leather seats & I was told by a leather retailer that my leather seats had been dyed to cover flaws. I noticed a chip in my paint that suddenly appeared and it appeared to be painted with white and waxed. My windshield had tiny little holes in the windshield and a I suddenly notice a tiny little crack that was not noticeable unless I were in a certain angle in the car. My car has nutlocks and I called John right away and asked for the key he said it was in the trunk or glove compartment it was not their. Called again to let him know it wasn't their & I was told by gabby the one answer the phone no John works their anymore. I canceledbthe gap insurance and car service agreement now I don't get $3,000 back even though I have them $4,300 as a down payment. Now they say they the lien holder will be given that money even though I didn't borrow that money from the lien holder and of course I believe their will be a penalty for paying off my loan sooner, thanks a lot & $600 of the down payment I charged my credit card.& now I have to charge my credit card again to buy a Acura care warranty because I'm afraid something can happen to my car luckily I still have 1,000 before the Acura manufacturer warranty expires so I can buy the warranty backed up my Honda of America. Lastly I ended up getting a flat on the freeway & Acura roadside assistance sent a tow truck to tow my car to the nearest Acura dealer cause what do u know these [non-permissible content removed] didn't include the nutlog key . I had to buy the nutlock key for $30 and a new tire from the Acura dealer bringing me a bill for almost $200. I also had to replace my windshield and I got another bill for $160 and lastly I was not informed that my car only had one key untill I had already signed the contract . To my luck I lost my keys in the store and someone toke them & I had to call a lock smith to come make me anther transponder key and slapped me with another bill for $220.000. I'm not happy with this dealer at all they are deceitful and unscrupulous. I have since complained to customer relations emailed her the receipts for all the extra charges.my issues have not been resolved.
1 Comments
Good service!
by 04/19/2017on
I have great experience in Honda of Pasadena, and I got a new car. Ask for Mo Hassan, he did it great!
Bait and switch, stay away from this dealer!
by 02/02/2017on
The one star rating is actually a zero star. Do not come to this dealership, period! We wanted to buy a Honda Touring, did some internet shopping. This dealer is the only one who did not respond. I called the manager, received a preliminary quote but was told to come in and the price can be a bit lower. Their quoted price was actually a few hundred higher than the offer from Galpin, but since I live in Pasadena, I thought it might be more convenient for me to buy it from this dealer. When we went in, the manager quoted the price was not there, the manager of the day came out and denied the quote, gave us a price that was $1200 more. On top of it, the car had some options installed that we did not need, another $3000, when I complained, they offered a discount to $2000 for the options. The people at the dealer had no idea where to find the person we were looking for, and had no interests to help us, once they figured out we are not their customer. The show room had two big holes on the ceiling, and two huge red buckets on the floor to hold the leaking water. There was a guy (we thought he was an employee but turned out to be a customer) who got into three of the displayed cars and ate a whole bag of chips in the car. We watched his behavior in horror. No one ever questioned or stopped him the whole time. Again, it shows the attitude of this dealer, don't know, don't care. I have quite a few experiences buying/leasing cars, and recognized the red flags - this type of practice would not stop at sales, it will continue in loan process and after sales services. The salesperson gave us all kinds of nonsense on why we need to pay $2000 for the options we did not need, but had no answer on why they backed off from their own offer. All he did was push for a sale. This is the typical bait and switch. When I pointed out this and told him they were not being honest and ethical , and totally wasted my time, he said all dealers do this. After hearing that, there was no need for further conversation, I told him that I will warn all my friends not to come to this dealer and walked out. I read some of the reviews online, some customers had exactly the same bad experience with this dealer were offered a low price even in writing, but when they went in, they were told that it was a mistake. Had accessories installed in the car and forced customer to pay for features they did not need. This is the worst dealer I have ever encountered, do avoid them if all possible. We then went to Galpin. I talked to the manager from Galpin a couple of weeks ago and received an offer over the phone which was a few hundred less than Pasadena. The manager did not really remember the conversation but checked the records and honored the offer over the phone again, confirmed there was the only additional costs were sales tax, registration, license fees. (Watch out, some dealers gave you a low price without telling there is a destination fee of close to $1000 will be added, always asks about the total out of the door price with the breakdowns). The atmosphere in Galpin was upbeat, everyone was friendly and informative. Salesperson Hugo was extremely helpful in explaining everything in details (Pasadena never bothered to explain any features on the car). It was straightforward, no hassles, no hidden costs, no gimmicks. I found out Galpin has a very advanced system, any incoming or outgoing phone calls are logged with the content of the conversation, so that sales people/manager can track their conversations with potential customers. This was why the manager could not really remember our conversation but was able to find the logged record right away and honored the offer. There was no need to put the offer in writings. When I found out Honda does not offer the low loan rate on Touring even with my high credit score, I showed them the 2.5% rate that I found from website based on my credit, they matched it. A few minutes later, they told me they did a search on web as well, and found a rate of 2.45% for me. It only saved me a few bucks each month, but where can we find another dealer with such initiative? The whole transaction was smooth in Galpin, only pleasant surprises. Customer satisfaction was their #1 priority was the logo, and they put it in action. Galpin was 157th dealer by year 2005, and 2nd by year 2016. Most of the business was by referrals, this was the first time I bought a Honda from them and I could totally understand why. Honda of Pasadena has a long way to learn.
1 Comments