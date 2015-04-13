4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The staff was friendly and made the buying experience easy. I would like to see your mechanics work at least a 5 hour day on Saturday since you have very few dealerships. The automobile had a latch problem on one of the seat but could not be fixed because your mechanic staff was not in. Getting to Pasadina during the week is difficult from Rancho Cucamonga and interfers with my work hours. Read more