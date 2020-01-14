Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto

690 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306
(855) 977-2913
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto

4.9
Overall Rating
(39)
Recommend: Yes (38) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Experience with Tran

by Lyalya on 01/14/2020

A week ago I bought Toyota Yaris 2020 with Tran Nguyen's help. Now I know-I have a friend at the Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto. It took two days to get the car, but it was because of my car color choices. Tran is professional and knowledgeable specialist, patient and caring person with great sense of humor. Thank you, Tran. I wish you mush success in your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
109 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Thanks to Said Abbas

by YL on 12/12/2019

I bought 2020 corolla last weekend and that's a amazing experience! Said Abbas provided me a nice quote with clear explanation of all the details about car and contract. The purchase process is very clear and quick. It takes only 2-3 hours to get my car after I walked into the dealership. I will surely refer my friends to Said if they need any Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent as always

by Excellent as always on 12/12/2019

Jared my service advisor and my tech Rick were both very helpful in getting my truck the service need while being very knowledgeable on the what and why regarding the service needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Experience Buying Car

by Paul Olmos on 11/22/2019

The staff at Magnussen’s Toyota of Palo Alto were very curteous, knowledgeable, efficient, and professional. Kai Zhu is the main person that helped us out. Kai Zhu answered all our questions and found exactly the right vehicle with the accessories and color we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by gpc on 11/15/2019

All work was competed on time and I was kept in the loop while the car was serviced. Excellent communication

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by Angel Ricon on 10/08/2019

I appreciated the honesty and professional service that Angel Ricon showed me. I went to another Toyota dealership before meeting Angel. After meeting Angel with his outstanding service I decide to purchase the RAV4 XSE at Toyota Palo Alto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fraudulent Sales Practices

by Kireet on 10/04/2019

They called 5 days after I bought a car outright and said they made "a mistake", so I owe them money, otherwise they will put a lien on the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Good Service

by Barbara Lawson on 09/23/2019

With my car in for service, it was discovered that one of my headlights was not working. Lyndon de Vera had both of them replaced under warranty. The parts had to be ordered so I was loaned a rental to get home. My car was ready the next day as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Happy Toyota Customer on 09/18/2019

We receive excellent service from Palo Alto Toyota. Our service person is Alex Ramirez. Every service is done timely; they work with your schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by Excellent on 09/11/2019

We had such a smooth process with leasing our vehicle at Magnussen’s Toyota of Palo Alto. Dich Tran was the salesman who helped us the entire time and he is outstanding! He was knowledgeable, patient, and kind! We couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Thank you Dich!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Prius 45K service

by Prius on 09/05/2019

Jared Weber the service representative was very helpful, explained everything in detail and got me in and out very quickly. Very happy with the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by rr on 08/29/2019

I had my Camry serviced at Magnussen's Toyota in Palo Alto. The service department there is excellent. Very efficient and friendly. I worked with Jared Weber, who was great. He is knowledgable and thorough and I felt very confident in his abilities and recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful purchasing experience!

by Alex on 08/29/2019

After shopping around with different dealers KZ was able to locate the Tacoma I wanted at a great price. So we set up an appointment and he had the truck prepped and ready for a test drive when I got there. The purchase was friendly and easy plus the finance manager Eric was great! I would definitely do business with Toyota of Palo Alto again in the future. Thanks again for a great car buying experience and my family loves the new truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Ying on 08/12/2019

Tran is really helping and responsible! I requested Magnussens Toyota of Palo Alto for a quote online at first, then Tran reached me out via email to ask for my detailed requests for the car. After nice conversation over email, I’m offered a great deal. I went to Magnussens Toyota a few days later to meet Tran. The whole meeting went smoothly and efficiently. Really enjoyed my car purchase experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Personalized service

by Lisa on 08/03/2019

Dich Tran is very pleasant to work with. He is personable and gives you all the information you need. We’ve purchased vehicles here in the past and he always treats us well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Polite, kind, and knowledgeable

by Chris1234 on 07/17/2019

Steve Small assisted us at Toyota of Palo Alto with our purchase. He assisted all members of our family well, and he made sure the purchase was simple and clear. I was very happy with our experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service and great price! Thank you Pedro Gomez!

by CarolL on 07/02/2019

Had been trying to get a RAV 4 hybrid at another dealership and had been waiting a month so tried Cars.com. Pedro Gomez called me right away, confirmed what I wanted...the exact color wasn’t available right away but they found our second choice color at another dealership and drove it to Palo Alto! Within a day after the quote we were driving home in our new car that was detailed and tank full. Love our new RAV 4!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thanks Jared!!

by TP on 06/13/2019

Jared has been helping us for several years now, and has always been very responsible, responsive, and reliable. So thankful to have him always helping us out and taking care of our family by doing honest, stellar work on our car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great!

by Akutulas92 on 06/12/2019

Octavio Rubio made sure my car was in good hands. I had also mentioned that the last time my car was serviced that they took a really long time, but he made sure I didn’t wait long this time. Octavio is the bomb. Thank you!!!!!!! I got to drive up to Oregon without any worries :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Goog team work !

by Sam on 06/04/2019

Tran Nguyen, Internet Director responded to my RFQ, meeting my budget constraints, and then Said Abbas, Internet Director followed up perfectly. I confirmed a good quote in writing at site, and then next day I purchased it. It is a good reliable car as consumer report rated very high. Thanks, Magnussens Toyota of Palo Alto. It was a good teamwork !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Buying Made Easy

by Buying on 05/30/2019

Jose Tenorio did an excellent job with my recent car purchase at Magnussen’s Toyota Palo Alto

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
