Anderson Honda
Customer Reviews of Anderson Honda
Finance guy Sanjay : Beware of car alarm and extended warranty
by 01/03/2017on
Finance guy Sanjay forced to purchase warranty and car alarm for $3785.00. Sanjay deceived about manufacturer warranty that it will not cover honda sensing after 1 year. Also said car alarm will be free after discount,but it costed $995 and warranty costed 2785
Say No to Karr alarm. I dare you.
by 06/25/2015on
Very pushy about add-ons. Can say "no" just once. If you like to spend $23000 on a car you are purchasing for just $19,000, then this is the dealership for you. Not for me!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Responsive, good service, and honest salesmanship.
by 12/01/2014on
I bought my Honda CR-V through Wesley Nunes from this dealership. He was the most prompt dealer from the dealerships in the Bay Area I have contacted. He gave prompt quote, readily lowered price to reasonable rage. He clearly explained about all the fees and necessary procedure with an understandable terms(No hidden fees that came up later in the process). He provided excellent service through out the process; from showing the car, test driving, doing paperwork to cleaning up the car and discharging the car. I am impressed how he took his time to carefully explain how to operate the car and program the electronics before releasing the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!
by 08/25/2014on
I bought a 2014 Honda Sedan car from George W. at Anderson Honda, in Palo Alto, last week. I talked to a number of sales people at other dealerships and George was my favorite. He was honest and upfront. There was NO pressure. He emailed me the better weekend rates, so that I would get the best deal. I am very happy with my car and highly recommend Mr. W.!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A bad experience
by 07/28/2014on
Used car buyers please stay away. I visited to buy a used car. There were multiple issues with the car. Upon reporting the same, i was assured the same will be fixed in no time. I had to face the sales guy's rude remarks(Lee, Used car manager) while trying to negotiate and get a deal. I was denied finance or credit card use. The website clearly says 30 Sec Credit Approval. BTW i have a decent credit score. I ended up buying the car hoping the dealership will fix the issues which i have reported. To my horror, the car was kept for 6 days and yet it is coming out with the biggest issue still existing. Mind it it was not with engine or transmission, all were minor issues related to Doors and body. Thanks to Danial who could resolve all the issues in one day. The staff refers to cities like NewYork or Boston cities as the source of data for suggested used car prices shown in Edmunds or KBB. So Naive. They have no answer when i said, you have to give the zip code for reference! Have been a true Honda fan till date for over past 10 years and have been more impressed with service and people than the car itself. This time my trust is broken.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Check with Anderson Honda before you buy elsewhere
by 07/08/2014on
I compared prices on a new Honda Accord all over the Bay Area and from Consumer Reports new car buying service. Anderson had the best price. Les S., the salesman I worked with, told me the price at the start and stayed with it. He told me a lot about the car's operation and features and provided excellent service in general.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda CRV 2014
by 06/09/2014on
I have never purchased a new car before so was not sure what to expect. I was so pleasantly surprised with my salesman Les S. and his professionalism, knowledge and courtesy. I left a very happy new car buyer. Thanks, Les
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 05/24/2014on
Sam E. was unbelievable, the best salesperson that I have met in my life No hassle, best price and most importantly no pressure. He was there for me, answered all my questions, honored the quoted online price which was the best price compared to the rest of the Bay Area Honda dealers I was in and out with a smile not a nasty headache as in my prior car purchases. Also 5* for the finance team did not pressure me to buy additional crap and got me out in 5 minutes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Les C. for the great experience
by 05/14/2014on
Les has been straight forward from the get go and not trying to play the back'n'forth game. It's an eye-opener for the car buying experience. And the price is right-this is a dealership which seriously wants your business. Some other dealers' quotes are really high and they offer to match the lower price. In my opinion unless they can beat and not just match the lower price otherwise it makes no sense to penalize the dealer who offered the lowest price at the first place. And quoting high first and trying to go down later is just wasting everyone's time. I'm really happy with my '14 Odyssey purchase at Anderson Honda and this would not happen without Les' dedications and efforts. So go ask for Mr. Les Clair and you won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our best new-car purchasing experience so far
by 12/26/2013on
Requested a quote and info online, and got their prompt responses within a couple minutes. Our salesman, Jeremy W, quoted us a reasonable price via email. We dropped by their dealership, and from test driving the car, to the paper works, and to the delivery, it was pressure free and hassle free. No hidden cost, no traps, and very straight forward process. Jeremy helped us throughout the whole process politely and patiently. Our best new car purchase experience so far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Most straight forward car purchase ever
by 10/07/2013on
Jovi got in touch with me after the USAA carbuying service send a request out for me. They honored the price set by USAA, delivered the brand new Oddysey within 24hr after the request was send out, for the price agreed. They found me a better financing deal than USAA could give me, and got me out of their lot within 2 hours (including the full detailing done). Really very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy owner of a nice RX330
by 09/29/2013on
Had a very pleasant car purchase at Anderson Honda, Robert S. was most helpful in showing me the Lexus RX 330. I had a lot of questions about the car. He worked very hard to find the answers to my questions. I hadn't bought a car from a dealers in many years. I would recommend that you ask for Robert to help you in your next purchase at Anderson Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New purchase
by 08/26/2013on
My wife and I went to Anderson Honda to buy a minivan. Robert S. welcomed us and promptly answered all our questions. He gave us a great deal on the car, and we drove off the lot with the new minivan. Robert is a fantastic sales guy, he listens and answers all your questions. At no point did we feel like it was a high pressure sale. I would recommend other to go and talk to Robert.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and great car
by 08/26/2013on
I really like the service of this dealer specially sales person Sunni D. who explained me all features of my new honda crv. He was friendly and having a great detail vehicle. Good Job Sunni.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honda Odyssey 2006
by 08/17/2013on
I purchased used 2006 Model of Honda Odyssey on 10th Aug 2013. There were 2 sales person Sunny Diani and Robert helped me. Both sales person were good and tried to make my experience better in buying used car. Overall my experience with Anderson Honda has been good. The only thing bit frustrating was the time it took due to lack of many finance person availability. They couldn't tell me exactly how much time it will take. I waited for more than 2 hours. It wasnt really fault of any of the sales person. They didn't have chargers of latest for customer to charge their phone. I was looking for iPhone5 chargers. Now a days most such show room contains phone chargers for all smart phones. Also, I was promised that I'll get floor mats which weren't there when I took the car. I am still waiting to get the call from Anderson Honda for that. Also, I was told that engine Oil has been changed recently but Car diplay told me later that life of Oil is left only 40%. These are all small things but leaves little bitter test at the end. I hope they improve on these things.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2014 Odyssey Touring Elite
by 08/07/2013on
Boought a 2014 Odyssey from Anderson after shopping around at a number of dealers. They had the exact car we wanted and a great price (below invoice). The 2014s just came out an many dealers weren't budging from MSRP in NorCal. Got the quote online, called to confirm the price and in stock. From there it was smooth sailing. Jovi, the salesperson moved us quickly through the purchase process and made for a very pleasant transaction. He even personally followed up a few days later with a phone call asking how we like the van and if there was anything we needed. Highly recommend Anderson if you want a great no-hassle price, no gimmicks, and a friendly/professional staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/03/2013on
I do NOT like buying cars. We had a need to get a new car quickly, and I was dreading the experience. Wanted a hybrid. Checked out the Prius, but the seat wasn't height-adjustable, so went to a Honda dealer in Redwood City. The Civic hybrids were in a corner, dirty, hadn't been washed in weeks. Drove 5 miles down the road, and found Anderson Honda. Clean cars, readily available for a test drive, and Chuong N. was a very personable, knowledgeable, and effective sales rep. Gave us a firm quote that was ~$2000 less than San Leandro dealer. Fianancing 0.9/60 was perfect, since we were waiting for an insurance check. Pulled the trigger, rang the bell, and a week later it's all still good. I'd recommend Anderson to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Cusotmer Service - Sunni Dani
by 07/21/2013on
We just recently purchased an Honda Civic Hybrid from Anderson Honda and we really love the car. By far, this was our best hassle free purchase, we have had in recent years. I used to always feel like we were being pushed at other dealership for a decision and we were not even given any information, when we said we were just looking and not planning to buy right then. At Anderson Honda, we were greeted and professionally helped by Sunni D. He made us feel at ease as soon as we indicated, that we were just looking at an hybrid option and trade our Honda odyssey. He asked our needs and walked us through the various options for our needs as well as helped us to make an informed decision. Even while he was multi-tasking on a very busy day, he made us feel special by attending to every single detail and filling the necessary forms and other logistics. I highly rate him and recommend him to anyone, who needs personal service and help. Also, would like to mention about the finance manager Sanjay, who helped us walk through the various warranty options and guide us through every financial detail while getting us a higher value for our trade-in. I have already suggested to my friends about the experience and planning to introduce them to Anderson Honda for their vehicle needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice and memorable experience
by 07/14/2013on
I was shopping for an used Honda Accord on the 4th July long weekend. I first looked on the dealer website and pin-pointed the cars I am interested in and then went to talk to the dealers. My best experience was at Anderson Honda and particularly with Mr. Robert S. To be honest, I was scared to buy from a dealer as I have read about their pressure tactics and aggressive salesmanship. However, Mr. S. is totally different and despite being a knowledgeable and courteous salesman, he comes without all the aforementioned fuss. Most importantly, he is honest with his opinions and pricing. I ended up buying a car from him. The only reason I have given this place four star is because the interaction with the used car manager was not quite satisfying -- but I can and would ignore him. I also used their services and it was a great experience too. If you are looking for a smooth, haggle-free and easy car buying experience, then Mr. S. is the person to talk to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience of purchasing our new vehicle!
by 07/13/2013on
We got a very good price quote from Anderson Honda for our 2014 Odyssey , lowest price quoted.. I had a spreadsheet full of quotes from over 10 dealerships in and around my city, and am very satisfied not just with the price, also with the overall car buying experience. Our salesman was Sunny D. and the manager Manuel D., both were very helpful, no push at all on adding accessories, didn't waste anytime and we were out with our new car with in a couple of hours.They sold the car for the same online quote that they had sent for a silver color odyssey even after we chose smoky topaz, after going to the dealership. Highly recommend the dealership. This is our second car from the same dealership and we will always recommend Anderson Honda to our friends and family that this is the best place to go for Honda cars !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thnaks Henry and Allan!
by 06/30/2013on
Completely satisfied with exceedingly exceptional services from Alan H. and especially most of all Henry V.! Henry spent almost of his entire day providing his service to demostrate and explain the Pilot's functions. He presented every details that we'd not even thought of! Also, he is perfect for the job to sell cars! Alan was the first one who got me interested by offering the best price below every dealership in the Bay Area. They could not match what Anderson offered during the pre- 4th of July sale. This is my second car I bought from Anderson and they still after all these years still offers the best price with no stress bargaining. Thanks guys! p.s. Here is my wife's comment on Henry V. "The dealership was very busy today with many many customers. Yet Henry demonstrated patience, professionalism and personable services to us! We felt very special at the dealership with this attention! Henry worked very hard especially when it was a very hot day and not taking his break sor his lunch hour! Above all, my husband Paul & I are a very proud owner of our 2nd new car from Anderson! We will definately tell all our friends & relataives of your fine service and products! Thank you Henry and Anderson!!!!"
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable