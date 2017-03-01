5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We just recently purchased an Honda Civic Hybrid from Anderson Honda and we really love the car. By far, this was our best hassle free purchase, we have had in recent years. I used to always feel like we were being pushed at other dealership for a decision and we were not even given any information, when we said we were just looking and not planning to buy right then. At Anderson Honda, we were greeted and professionally helped by Sunni D. He made us feel at ease as soon as we indicated, that we were just looking at an hybrid option and trade our Honda odyssey. He asked our needs and walked us through the various options for our needs as well as helped us to make an informed decision. Even while he was multi-tasking on a very busy day, he made us feel special by attending to every single detail and filling the necessary forms and other logistics. I highly rate him and recommend him to anyone, who needs personal service and help. Also, would like to mention about the finance manager Sanjay, who helped us walk through the various warranty options and guide us through every financial detail while getting us a higher value for our trade-in. I have already suggested to my friends about the experience and planning to introduce them to Anderson Honda for their vehicle needs. Read more