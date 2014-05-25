1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Antelope Valley Volkswagen was happy to sell me a car, however, that is where their customer service ended. My car was delivered to me because I do not live in the area and I only received one key at the time of delivery with the assurance that I would have the second one within a couple days. There was also a minor scratch on the back bumper that I told him about immediately. It is a year and 2 months later and neither have been addressed. I have called countless times and have even spoken to another sales person trying to get my key. I've stopped asking about the scratch and just keep asking Joe C., my salesperson for the second key. Every time that I speak to him he says that he will mail it, or his wife will bring it by, or he will on his day off. I understand that these keys are pretty expensive to replace. Every time I think that I may have misplaced mine or need to hand it over for something it causes me quite a bit of concern that I don't have a back up. I'm pretty frustrated at this point and wish I knew what else I could do to get my key. This has really turned my car buying experience into a terrible one.