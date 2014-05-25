Antelope Valley Volkswagen
Poor customer service
by 05/25/2014on
Antelope Valley Volkswagen was happy to sell me a car, however, that is where their customer service ended. My car was delivered to me because I do not live in the area and I only received one key at the time of delivery with the assurance that I would have the second one within a couple days. There was also a minor scratch on the back bumper that I told him about immediately. It is a year and 2 months later and neither have been addressed. I have called countless times and have even spoken to another sales person trying to get my key. I've stopped asking about the scratch and just keep asking Joe C., my salesperson for the second key. Every time that I speak to him he says that he will mail it, or his wife will bring it by, or he will on his day off. I understand that these keys are pretty expensive to replace. Every time I think that I may have misplaced mine or need to hand it over for something it causes me quite a bit of concern that I don't have a back up. I'm pretty frustrated at this point and wish I knew what else I could do to get my key. This has really turned my car buying experience into a terrible one.
Outstanding Deal and great service
by 12/29/2012on
I used AV VW's website to review their inventory and after finding the Passat that I wanted, I emailed their internet sales. Within 10 minutes, Adam, had emailed me back with confirmation that the vehicle was in stock and had matched met my price request, which was fair. Although they were set to close in 30 minutes, they stayed and waited for me to arrive. We were done with the deal and paperwork in less than 30 minutes and the car was ready to go. Best car sales experience I have had in 30 years, and they worked a deal that was better than I thought I could get up here. Thanks for the great job.
Class outfit!!!!!!!
by 03/09/2008on
Volkswagen was not on our radar. I thought that to get a reasonably nice car and good gas mileage I had to sacrifice. NOT SO. We got a beautiful Pasat Wagen (that's the way they spell it) for not a lot more than I had expected to pay for a top line Matrix. The Pasat is 2, maybe 3 times the car that the Matrix is and gets the same gas mileage. On top of that we met some of the nicest guys you'd want to meet. We bought our Pasat from Johnny M. When we had settled on a final deal and were waiting for the paperwork to be ready I began admiring the wheels and tires on a beautiful, fully loaded, showroom Pasat. The next thing I knew the sales guy were driving the showroom car off the floor/ I asked where it was going and they said that they were going to give me a deal I couldn't refuse on the tires and wheels Feeling like Brando must have felt in the God Father I said do it. Great guys, great dealership and a great car. I don't see how it can get any better than that. Wife says hi, Johhny.
