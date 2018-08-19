5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you want a new Honda or a used vehicle of a different make/model, DCH Honda is the dealership you must check out! Just this October of 2012, I had my first "all on my own" car buying experience. Let me tell you, there is no other place I would recommend more! Believe me, I checked out many dealerships and looked at several cars online before making my purchase. DCH Honda of Oxnard was undoubtedly the best dealership of choice. If you don't plan on reading any further than this...just know they're excellent, be sure to check them out and talk to Jim W. and Jose R. Otherwise, this was my recent experience buying a used car from this dealership. First off, I never felt like I was being hassled to buy a car that day or even pressured to make a purchase in the next few days. Second, they were very considerate of my wants, needs and budget. They found some vehicles that I was very interested in. Ultimately, they had one deal I would eventual find I could not pass up. I won't go into details of what it was, but after 2 more days on the lots and plenty of research, I came up with nothing of equal value within my immediate or even relatively distant area. They were able to knock down prices on a number of the vehicles I had expressed interest in. However, for the one that really caught my eye, they supposedly already bottomed out and simply could not go any lower. Considering I saw older models with more miles than this one online, at other dealerships and even on their own lot, I could tell they were being honest with me. Quality control and carfax all checked out perfect too. I bought the car. To compensate for not being able to lower the price and to quench my thirst to bargain, they offered me even better financing than my credit union (who already approved me at 2.9% for a 12k loan). Added to that, they also threw in a few little extras here and there and gave me a rather generous discount on tune ups, oil changes, fluid refills, tire rotations and general check ups for the next 5 years. All in all, the staff working there honestly does have a genuine desire to uphold maximum customer satisfaction. The salesmen won't give you a hard time at all. DCH owns dozens of other lots, so if they're not making money in Oxnard on any given day, they're making up for it at one of their other locations and vice versa. Not once was I pressured into anything I didn't want. That includes additional purchases, warranties, etc. that all dealerships offer customers while purchasing their vehicle. So go out there and get that new Civic, Accord or find that high quality, well maintained used care you're looking for. Jim W. is the salesman you want. Jose R. is the other guy you want to talk about financing. Ill be certain to write a follow up review of my continued experience at Honda of Oxnard a few years down the line to detail how the their services turned out. Happy car shopping everyone! Read more