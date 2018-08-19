DCH Honda of Oxnard
Customer Reviews of DCH Honda of Oxnard
Very good experience
by 08/19/2018on
After lots of research, I recently purchased a 2018 Honda CR-V EX at DCH Honda. My sales rep Josh Elliott was such a pleasure to work with.. We worked out the features and price online before I even visited the dealership. On the test drive, he showed me many of the safety and convenience features of a 2018 car. He then gave me further detailed demonstrations of features after we were done driving. His enthusiasm for the product he is selling and his knowledge of the technology, and patient explanation and demonstrations helped to confirm that I was making the right decision buying my car from DCH Honda. Josh even personally picked up the car in the exact color ( wanted from another dealership. AIso, I should have started off by mentioning that my last new car was a 1990 Volvo so the jump to this car was a big, exciting leap!
Honda Of Oxnard Is The Best!!
by 11/28/2016on
I Went to Honda of oxnard once again for my 4th car since 1997. I will never go anywhere else cuz when I went to Ventura and Santa Barbara Honda long ago they were rude and unprofessional I love my Honda of oxnard. I will miss my sweet friend Ron Anthony but Chris Diaz & Johnathan were so great. They got me a brand new car and with the payments I could afford they thru in so much stuff and hooked me up. I will continue to refer and bring people to them they are the best ever and I give them a 12 from 1-10...
Quick and Easy
by 05/13/2016on
Great experience. Christian and Claudia were present, accommodating and professional. Christian worked with my parameters and provided more car than I expected. From beginning to end, it took about 3 hours. They have a team that pleases.
Best Honda dealership
by 04/01/2016on
We bought a 2016 pilot this afternoon from DCH Honda of Oxnard. It is the 1st, but not last, vehicle we have purchased there. Our salesperson Eric Ordaz was a pro. He listened to us and did not apply any kind of undue pressure. He was knowledgeable and answered all our questions. He is one of the best auto salespersons we have worked with. Thanks to everyone we worked with today. It was a great experience from start to finish!
great experience
by 08/31/2015on
Mitch, and TJ were very patient with us and all the rest of their staff made this a pleasant transaction. No pressure at all. Highly recommend them. My grand son was elated with his new Honda coup. We will be back in about a year to get another Honda for our other grandson.
satisfied customer
by 08/24/2015on
Ron and Vidal listened to my needs on what type of veh. I wanted to buy for my daughter it did not take long for both if them to get what we wanted. I left very satisfied with the 2015 Honda Civic. I will recommend DCH Honda to my fam. and friends....Thank you Ron your the best..Vidal thank you for listening to my needs.
professional treatment
by 08/11/2015on
First and foremost, I'd like to thank Mr Victor Gonzalez for his professionalism and expertise. He exudes everything a salesman should be. Secondly, my friend was very appreciative for the honesty and the integrity of the entire DCH of Oxnard staff. Kudos to you all!
Outstanding customer service
by 08/01/2015on
Me and my wife just purchased a bnew 2015 honda civic lx and we're very impressed by the outstanding customer service of christian soza and finance director jose rojas. We had few bad experiences buying vehicles in other car dealerships and ended up regretting and felt that we were ripped off by the sales agents. But these guys are superb! No hassles at all, christian will always give you the options and will offer the best deal he could provide that made us so comfortable from the very start. For the first time we felt happy and satisfied with our buying experience. Will definitely recommend these guys. Thumbs up!
Ivan Guerrero and Eric Rodas
by 05/07/2015on
Just got my brand new Honda Civic today with the help of these two awesome salespersons Ivan and Eric! They were really nice and helpful! Thank you guys for your help. I would really recommend this dealership to anyone!
Great Used Car Purchase experience
by 03/22/2015on
Over the years, our family has purchased 8-10 cars of all makes at dealerships around the SF Valley but we decided to make the trip to Oxnard because I heard some good things about DCH Honda in Oxnard and Massod, the General Sales Manager. The long story short is our car buying experience has NEVER BEEN BETTER and DCH will now be our go to place for the future. Alan Timmons showed us a variety of different cars and answered lots of questions. No hard sales techniques but rather in true let me help you find the car that works for your needs fashion, helped us decide on the car for us (used Accord LX). Then there was Jennifer Moon in the Finance Dept. Our experience with her was by far, and its not even close, the best Ive had with any finance person. An unbelievable personality witty, funny and she really gets people. She wasnt looking to load us up with this and that. Instead she was helpful and didnt look to sell us but rather give us with the information we needed to decide on our own. The way it should be done, right? And lastly, theres Masood the General Sales Manager. You can see it in his eyes that hes a guy who wants to do right by you. No games, No sales talk. Instead, he treated us like a friend of his family. Its no wonder the people I talked to at the dealership and the person who referred me really, really like him. I know, this all sounds too good to be true but it really was well worth the trip. So my advice would be that if its doable, make the drive and youll see that what I said is right on.
honda civic si 2014
by 01/22/2015on
best deal!! Jenny our salesperson was able to help us and accommodate our needs. We we're pre-approved by a credit union for 11% APR but with them we were able to go down to 5%! very good deal!
My Third CRV
by 12/27/2014on
Needed a car right away and DCH Oxnard leased me a 2014 CRV with a good price. I've never leased a car before, but the information and process were clear and helpful. I look forward to another 16 years of doing business with Honda of Oxnard. Ron Anthony was friendly, knowledgeable, and patient as was the finance officer.
Look no further, THIS is the place!
by 11/15/2014on
From the minute we pulled up and saw Alan in the lot waitng to greet us, we felt at home. We came needing a vehicle but not sure whether to lease or buy? which model was best? should we go new or used? ...we had a lot of questions. Alan had the answers. What a friendly, easy, hassle free experience! We found the perfect car, the perfect deal, and we could be happier. Thank you!
Where everyone needs to go to buy their car
by 11/06/2014on
Years ago we stopped to look at cars at DCH Honda and found my daughter her car. Now years later and three cars later, we couldn't be happier. That is do to Ron Anthony. Anyone going in whether to buy or least a car. Knows this process can be stressful. He made me feel so comfortable and more relaxed with the whole situation. His patience and understanding of what my needs were, is the reason I came back for the fourth time. He is truly compassionate in his job and it shows with the excellence he provides to satisfy not only me but all his other customers. The whole staff has been very accommodating, very friendly and my trade in was more then fair. Can't thank you all enough.
Best place to buy a car
by 08/23/2014on
My grandma and I both brought a car from them a few days apart from each-other from Jeff h. He is awesome with me first and then my grandma would then followed. We are both happy being with the DCH honda of Oxnard family. We had problems but we went to the manager and they fix them right way.
DCH HONDA OF OXNARD IS THE BEST
by 03/26/2014on
My husband and I have purchased many cars from Ron A. and we will not buy from anyone else. He is superior at his job. He doesn't treat us like customers he treats us like friends. We will and we have recommended your dealership many times.
Painless Purchase Experience!
by 01/15/2014on
My family has now purchased 6 Pilots, 1 CRV, 1 Odyssey, 2 Accords, and 2 civics from DCH Honda of Oxnard over the past dozen years and they always beat every other offer and make the process painless. Victor was great! No hassle, no surprises, perfect car buying experience.
Best Sales Experience Ever!
by 08/25/2013on
While many other dealers refused to provide me with quotes for the purchase or lease of a new 2013 Civic, Rudy A. presented quotes for multiple purchase scenarios. Each quote from DCH Honda either met or beat other internet offers. Additionally, DCH gave me a fair wholesale trade in allowance for my car. When I arrived at the dealership, Rudy was already arranging for the new car to be prepped. Everything promised was delivered. There were no surprises. I highly recommend DCH Honda and Rudy A. Both made purchasing a new car a pleasurable experience.
Best sales experience ever
by 08/18/2013on
A. L. was outstanding... got us the exact vehicle we wanted and the best price possible. They beat all other dealers prices that I shopped and then went above and beyond. Honest, fair, and fast!
Excellent Buying Experience ask for Jeff H.
by 04/04/2013on
I want to bring to your attention a very positive buying experience I had when visiting DCH Honda of Oxnard on Thursday March 21, 2013. Jeff H. guided me through the purchase of my 2013 Civic EX. I have been buying cars for over 40 years and I have bought plenty of them over the years. This makes my 7th purchase of a Honda Automobile. In addition I have also owned 2 Honda motorcycles and at least 20 other new cars. My first car was the Honda 600 Z coup in 1971. I purchased my 2011 Honda CRV from another dealer but Jeff has won my loyalty to DCH. Jeff H. is the Gold standard on how to give excellent customer service in making the new car purchase an enjoyable task. His comprehensive product knowledge and calming approach to the sale is second to none. He has put back the enjoyment and excitement in buying a car again. Something that has been missing in the auto sales profession for a long time and that I know the auto industry has worked so hard to repair. If there is any way DCH can clone Mr. Hall, please do it. In addition I mean no disrespect to any other sales professional working for DCH in regards to their performance. This is my own personal experience with Mr. Hall and all to often people are so quick to criticize and to slow to compliment. I believe that when someone is doing an exceptional job they should be recognized and be given positive feedback for it. DCH as a dealership has follow-upped with me since I purchased my 2013 Civic EX, the customer relations department and Jeff himself. I know the automobile manufacturers put tremendous pressure on their dealers to preform to high customer service standards but I as a customer can read through whether or not they are acting out of obligation or from a place of sincere care for their customers. Your organization shows a genuine care for your customers. I will not hesitate to refer customers to Jeff and to DCH moving forward. Great job!
Great staff! Putting the customer first.
by 10/21/2012on
If you want a new Honda or a used vehicle of a different make/model, DCH Honda is the dealership you must check out! Just this October of 2012, I had my first "all on my own" car buying experience. Let me tell you, there is no other place I would recommend more! Believe me, I checked out many dealerships and looked at several cars online before making my purchase. DCH Honda of Oxnard was undoubtedly the best dealership of choice. If you don't plan on reading any further than this...just know they're excellent, be sure to check them out and talk to Jim W. and Jose R. Otherwise, this was my recent experience buying a used car from this dealership. First off, I never felt like I was being hassled to buy a car that day or even pressured to make a purchase in the next few days. Second, they were very considerate of my wants, needs and budget. They found some vehicles that I was very interested in. Ultimately, they had one deal I would eventual find I could not pass up. I won't go into details of what it was, but after 2 more days on the lots and plenty of research, I came up with nothing of equal value within my immediate or even relatively distant area. They were able to knock down prices on a number of the vehicles I had expressed interest in. However, for the one that really caught my eye, they supposedly already bottomed out and simply could not go any lower. Considering I saw older models with more miles than this one online, at other dealerships and even on their own lot, I could tell they were being honest with me. Quality control and carfax all checked out perfect too. I bought the car. To compensate for not being able to lower the price and to quench my thirst to bargain, they offered me even better financing than my credit union (who already approved me at 2.9% for a 12k loan). Added to that, they also threw in a few little extras here and there and gave me a rather generous discount on tune ups, oil changes, fluid refills, tire rotations and general check ups for the next 5 years. All in all, the staff working there honestly does have a genuine desire to uphold maximum customer satisfaction. The salesmen won't give you a hard time at all. DCH owns dozens of other lots, so if they're not making money in Oxnard on any given day, they're making up for it at one of their other locations and vice versa. Not once was I pressured into anything I didn't want. That includes additional purchases, warranties, etc. that all dealerships offer customers while purchasing their vehicle. So go out there and get that new Civic, Accord or find that high quality, well maintained used care you're looking for. Jim W. is the salesman you want. Jose R. is the other guy you want to talk about financing. Ill be certain to write a follow up review of my continued experience at Honda of Oxnard a few years down the line to detail how the their services turned out. Happy car shopping everyone!
