Oroville Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
1350 Oro Dam Blvd E, Oroville, CA 95965
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Oroville Ford Lincoln

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great people. Great Dealership.

by Gww392000 on 06/09/2017

The staff at Oroville Ford were both courteous and professional. Felicia was the biggest help of all and got me into a brand new Ford Transit Connect XLT. The finance side of it was a bit of a wait, but that's OK. I never once felt pressured in any way. Honestly I done checking around between Corning and Readding. It was at Oroville I got the best deal in the North State. Thanks again to the staff at Oroville Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy, Honest and a Great Deal!

by Hawaiianboy on 06/07/2017

Buying a car can take a lot of your energy and be frustrating at times. Yet Not at Oroville Ford! The people there were very helpful and spoke honestly. I felt comfortable at all times, and not pressured. The service was great! I'll be back, when it's time to buy again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mercedes ML350 Bluetec

by ultragolf on 10/05/2016

Very nice car, every bit of what we were looking for. Final price was great for both parties but, when we were to pay a small amount to the state when we shouldn't have, they automatically reduced the price to help out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Salesman Sean

by 4sstew on 02/20/2014

I have bought 4 trucks and 1 car from Sean since 2010; it is now just 2014. I have also bought many other new and used cars over the past 30 years and by far I would give this Dealership the best kudos of them all. The reason we will continue to buy from this dealer is mainly because of Sean and his lack of pressure demeanor. I have also had great support from their service dept. as well. The owner and general manager also value their customers. Keep up the good work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
