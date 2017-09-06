Oroville Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Oroville Ford Lincoln
Great people. Great Dealership.
by 06/09/2017on
The staff at Oroville Ford were both courteous and professional. Felicia was the biggest help of all and got me into a brand new Ford Transit Connect XLT. The finance side of it was a bit of a wait, but that's OK. I never once felt pressured in any way. Honestly I done checking around between Corning and Readding. It was at Oroville I got the best deal in the North State. Thanks again to the staff at Oroville Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, Honest and a Great Deal!
by 06/07/2017on
Buying a car can take a lot of your energy and be frustrating at times. Yet Not at Oroville Ford! The people there were very helpful and spoke honestly. I felt comfortable at all times, and not pressured. The service was great! I'll be back, when it's time to buy again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mercedes ML350 Bluetec
by 10/05/2016on
Very nice car, every bit of what we were looking for. Final price was great for both parties but, when we were to pay a small amount to the state when we shouldn't have, they automatically reduced the price to help out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman Sean
by 02/20/2014on
I have bought 4 trucks and 1 car from Sean since 2010; it is now just 2014. I have also bought many other new and used cars over the past 30 years and by far I would give this Dealership the best kudos of them all. The reason we will continue to buy from this dealer is mainly because of Sean and his lack of pressure demeanor. I have also had great support from their service dept. as well. The owner and general manager also value their customers. Keep up the good work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes