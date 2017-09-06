5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have bought 4 trucks and 1 car from Sean since 2010; it is now just 2014. I have also bought many other new and used cars over the past 30 years and by far I would give this Dealership the best kudos of them all. The reason we will continue to buy from this dealer is mainly because of Sean and his lack of pressure demeanor. I have also had great support from their service dept. as well. The owner and general manager also value their customers. Keep up the good work! Read more