Let's see: They sold me CPO 2012 Ford Fusion SEL. On the way home from the dealership, the low tire pressure indicator went off. One of the tire's pressure was down to 18. The next day, I noticed that a large chunk of the tread on one of the front tires was missing. Had to get the tire replaced. Car was running rough and mph was low. Was told that I just wasn't driving it the right way and no diagnostics were done. Took it to another dealership and they found two trouble codes: one for a faulty throttle body assembly and one for a transmission software update. Told Villa Ford's Service Manager about this - she never returned my calls and emails. Lastly, I noticed that the car was still shifty roughly. Checked the transmission fluid - it was dirty and low. The car (per the dashboard indicator) only has 18,000 miles on it. Did someone turn back the odometer? One thing is clear, this CPO vehicle did not go through a real CPO inspection. I feel like they just took a car from auction, slapped a CPO label on it and sent me on my way with no intention of standing behind it. Read more