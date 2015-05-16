Villa Ford
Bait & Switch
05/16/2015
Selected vehicle to view base on Edmunds Online info. Contacted dealer, spoke on phone and arranged appointment to test drive next day. Called before leaving home to be sure vehicle was available. Arrived 20 minutes later and was told the car was sold. But they had another to show us. This unit had 4X the mileage and a different interior.
Go somewhere else
01/05/2015
A dealer that over promises and under delivers. Treat you good before you buy. After expect poor treatment. You call and want an answer, I need to talk to someone and will get back to you, twice never called me. I bought a used 2014 f150.
Just awful.
04/30/2014
Let's see: They sold me CPO 2012 Ford Fusion SEL. On the way home from the dealership, the low tire pressure indicator went off. One of the tire's pressure was down to 18. The next day, I noticed that a large chunk of the tread on one of the front tires was missing. Had to get the tire replaced. Car was running rough and mph was low. Was told that I just wasn't driving it the right way and no diagnostics were done. Took it to another dealership and they found two trouble codes: one for a faulty throttle body assembly and one for a transmission software update. Told Villa Ford's Service Manager about this - she never returned my calls and emails. Lastly, I noticed that the car was still shifty roughly. Checked the transmission fluid - it was dirty and low. The car (per the dashboard indicator) only has 18,000 miles on it. Did someone turn back the odometer? One thing is clear, this CPO vehicle did not go through a real CPO inspection. I feel like they just took a car from auction, slapped a CPO label on it and sent me on my way with no intention of standing behind it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ask for Elliott
10/29/2012
We went in once to just window shop and then again to look more seriously. Both times Elliott was the greatest. He knows his stuff and if he doesn't he knows how to find the answers. Great personality, easy going, friendly, personable, no pressure, helpful, kind. The rest of the staff was very nice and helpful also. Clean and relaxing dealership. Nice place to visit or shop!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes