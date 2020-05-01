Skip to main content
Stadium Nissan

1140 W Katella Ave, Orange, CA 92867
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Stadium Nissan

91 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a Murano

by Ricardo Montes on 01/05/2020

Today I have buy a Murano from Nissan Stadium in OC , salesman Juan Carlos Murillo very professional and kind, good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service for buying my new car

by Kadie Karcher on 01/04/2020

Great service for buying my new car They made a very efficient and Gave me a great deal without having to wheel and deal. This is like my ninth Nissan. The entire team was very professional and I appreciate it for getting me in and out In a short period of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Hard time getting through emai on 01/01/2020

No complaints, sales experience was good. This was our second purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So helpful!

by Amy on 01/01/2020

We had a great experience here - Washington was especially helpful! He made sure we were taken care of, made sure we understood everything about the new car, and had all of our questions answered. Even gave his cell number to call for any questions at any point after buying the car. He was excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job

by Awesome on 12/29/2019

Thank you so much to your entire team! I love my new Rogue! Great service, wonderful staff, smiles! I will def refer to your dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service!! 5 star +

by Faustino ocampo on 12/23/2019

Great customer service ! If I could of rate this car with 10 stars I would of ! Luigi did the best thing possible to help us out with a solution. He got his way or solution from point a to point z and really was able to help me out after 5 hours of not being able to decide what car was best for my wife to drive.(not the sales persons fault). Afterwards filling out the paper work and signing my life away with Adolfo was very quick and/but everything will explained, not compared to other dealers where they make you sign and you have no clue to what you’re agreeing too or not knowing what you will be able to be covered on the long run or not. I give honestly my full respect to these guys not only do they know their job but they take their job to serious and really take care of their customers. Awesome place and will go back to get myself another 0 mileage vehicle for me now !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Murano

by Justin B on 12/21/2019

I have purchased 3 cars from them now, the sales and service reps are always friendly and professional. The only place I’ve bought or serviced a car in last 5 years, would definitely recommend to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience ever!

by Great experience eve on 12/16/2019

I wanted to get a nice car and everyone in Sadium Nissan help my brother and I with the a perfect veichle. They made sure to help me in every way possible and they are really nice!! Great place to go for your first car. I am sure I will come back to them for another in the future! They also have great prices!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Robert phillips on 11/27/2019

the people at Nissan dealership awesome give me things happen when I can think you were maybe one of the happiest guys on Earth want to say thank you to the guys that helped me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trade in

by Jesus Gaona on 11/24/2019

Thought we couldn’t do it. But we did with they’re great help and service!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Great experience on 11/09/2019

I purchased my car from Stadium Nissan. My salesman, Joe, was professional, courteous and knowledgeable. There was never any pressure or other "tricks " you sometimes see when buying a pre-owned vehicle. Everyone I dealt with was great. I will go back for all my service needs and will tell anyone in the market for a car to check Stadium Nissan out first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service from Otto Alba & sales team

by Above and beyond customer care on 11/05/2019

Otto made our buying experience hassle free! He went above and beyond meeting our expectations. Otto is a professional who has the customer service that is needed today for businesses to excel and have happy customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Treated like family every time I go

by Virginia Velasco on 11/01/2019

I have purchased multiple car at this dealership and I am always treated like family! Every if I am just getting my oil changed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Juan Carlos

by Juan Carlos Murillo on 10/31/2019

He was very helpful and kind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Efficient & Cost Effective

by Andrea Hannon on 10/23/2019

Excellent customer service, fair, organized & efficient. Terrific price on Sentra I’d seen in their add - bought the car at the price advertised - no bait & switch here. Honest sales practice. They even delivered the car to my home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Sentra......no credit

by Mike on 10/20/2019

Patric in their special finance team, was able to send me out the door with a beautiful charcoal gray Sentra, 7 miles on it with warranty and insurance, I have been so happy with the car, gas mileage is sky high, like 38 miles a gallon.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Credit evaluation

by Silvia Rodriguez on 10/17/2019

They were very polite and explain very clearly my situation and gave me offer on how to improve my credit for future . Was a good experience over all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought my Frontier

by Display name not to amazing on 10/15/2019

Came buy as my fourth spot looking for a nice work truck. Good thing Mr. Negerete was there, who helped find what I wanted. Made sure I had easy do able payments. Definitely a truck for the long run. The lot had a nice selection. Lots of cars. Good customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience

by Amazing experience on 09/29/2019

We bought a car from Esteban and he was amazing he did not pressure us and he knew all about the car and its features. We are so happy with our new Rogue,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great trade in experience!!!

by Rock Creek Happy on 09/22/2019

We took our older Pathfinder into service and got a call from acquisitions to maybe consider trading in our car. Even though we’ve been talking it being about time, we took the leap and so glad we did!!! From the service staff, to the great sales team, we had a no hassle, no stress experience and just purchased our first new car in over a decade! Thanks Stadium Nissan!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Octavio

by Octavio on 09/10/2019

Octavio was wonderful, he was helpful, friendly, knowledgeable. You have an asset in Octavio.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
