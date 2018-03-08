1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My fiance and I went into the dealership to look for a new vehicle for her. I am a long time Ford owner, but first time to this dealership. We drove my 2017 Mustang to the dealership, when we got there we were created and asked what brought us in. I let the salesman know we were looking to replace my girls car due to it getting old. He then said well are cheapest cars are over here, I was confused why he said that but followed him any way. He showed us the Fiesta and Focus, we were more interested in seeing the Explorer but looked anyway. Every time I went and looked at a higher model such as the SI or RS he would say oh those are expensive you need to look at these cheaper ones. I then said we wanted to see the explorers so he just pointed and said go look. After my to and I looked at the Explorers we went to get back in our car, the salesman approached us looked at my Fiance who is Oriental and said she would prefer a Honda or Toyota more which is down the street. I don't know if he meant to come off as racial profiling, but after everything leading up to that point. It came off extremely poorly and my girl was offended by it. Obviously we did not end up purchasing a vehicle from this dealership. Ken Grody is where we will continue to go. If you decide to go here I hope you have a better experience. Read more