Ford of Orange
Customer Reviews of Ford of Orange
Great Experience
by 08/03/2018on
It’s a stressful process when purchasing/leasing a car. However Kellie made everything stress free and she is honest and down to earth! We loved her customer service as well as our new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Experience/Racial profiling
by 02/23/2018on
My fiance and I went into the dealership to look for a new vehicle for her. I am a long time Ford owner, but first time to this dealership. We drove my 2017 Mustang to the dealership, when we got there we were created and asked what brought us in. I let the salesman know we were looking to replace my girls car due to it getting old. He then said well are cheapest cars are over here, I was confused why he said that but followed him any way. He showed us the Fiesta and Focus, we were more interested in seeing the Explorer but looked anyway. Every time I went and looked at a higher model such as the SI or RS he would say oh those are expensive you need to look at these cheaper ones. I then said we wanted to see the explorers so he just pointed and said go look. After my to and I looked at the Explorers we went to get back in our car, the salesman approached us looked at my Fiance who is Oriental and said she would prefer a Honda or Toyota more which is down the street. I don't know if he meant to come off as racial profiling, but after everything leading up to that point. It came off extremely poorly and my girl was offended by it. Obviously we did not end up purchasing a vehicle from this dealership. Ken Grody is where we will continue to go. If you decide to go here I hope you have a better experience.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 08/31/2017on
This was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Kellie was friendly and extremely knowledgeable. She found me the exact car I wanted and had it brought in for me. Everyone there was wonderful to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inappropriate Sales Rep
by 08/25/2017on
I have never written a review before but this interaction deserves more than just a few words that I can write. My overall experience with Kellie Kendall was the single worst experience I have ever had buying a car, a home or any other service. I am only concerned about one interaction that was completely inappropriate. Kelly when questioned about calling me back said and I quote" I had to kind of lie to my boss and say you have a disabled daughter to get him to hurry because you need to hurry home" What she doesn't know is that I actually have a daughter with special needs. Its insensitive, inappropriate and just plain gross. I didn't care about getting my money back although it was refunded but the interaction was just disgusting.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Blue expedition
by 08/16/2017on
From the very start I was told they could get me a blue expedition and they went all the way up passed Santa Barbara fro it I love it the worked very hard
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE WORSE EXPERIENCE, [non-permissible content removed]
by 08/04/2017on
As a first buyer they will try to rip you off,we had a a really bad experience trying to get my son first car for college.,they do not take an offer,no discounts,and always the highest APR. AND the internet price forgeret, just for the 1000 credit score victims. ITS JUST A CATCH.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First time buyer
by 07/25/2017on
I went in being a first time buyer with minimum credit line and the guys from Ford helped me out a lot. They got a me a great deal on the Honda Civic. Noel was there helping me and answering all my questions. As a new buyer I didn't know what to expect and the guys at Ford took care of me well. I appreciate all there help
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my new Ford Flex
by 07/18/2017on
I love, love, love my new Ford Flex! This was the best car buying experience I could have asked for! Thanks Ford of Orange!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Automation Repairman
by 07/16/2017on
Great pro people from salesman Mr Ben Franklin all the way to VJ in finance. I came from Buffalo New York to help my daughter purchase a car and we were totally satisfied with OC Ford & the loaded 2017 Ford Focus Sel. Thanks again Ben-VJ and all OC people of Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford is there for you.
by 07/08/2017on
The sell person and other staff members were great. I had looked around at other dealership that were in the area, but always seemed to come back to Ford of orange. Maybe it was the openness of the sales team. I would recommend a Ford and Ford of Orange any day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto purchase
by 06/28/2017on
Helpful, friendly and accommodating as far as pymts is concerned
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of F 250
by 05/12/2017on
I came into Ford of Orange because of an internet search. I had selected the vehicle I wanted, and the price was in my budget, counting for taxes. I was told pretty quickly by Ben Franklin that the price would include about $900 for a security system. He let me test drive the truck, and it was great. We discussed a price, and he said we could probably work on the security system price, but he was not the financial person. I came in the next day, and I worked with Ken, I think in Finance. The price he gave me included the $900., He finally offered me $500 off, but I was still over my allotted budget. He went down another $100. Overall this was a good and fast transaction. I appreciated Ben's input but think if you add something as a dealer installed option, you should say that on your internet ad.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Wilson's Ford Of Orange
by 08/31/2016on
If you are looking for fair pricing and good customer service, I recommend Dave Wilson's Ford of Orange. I purchased 2 vehicles from this dealer within the last three months and both times we where treated fair. Kellie was supper helpful and help us find the right vehicle for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent services
by 07/28/2016on
Everythings really good...Im happy with the Ford Escape Titanium....nice car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford of Orange
by 07/25/2016on
Had a really good experience with Ford of Orange. They cut to the chase and were not looking to up-sale and divert to their needs. Was really customer focused experience. Julie treated my family really well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Customer Service from Aaron Cristaldi
by 07/12/2016on
Customer Service Agent Aaron Cristaldi was great to work with. He followed up with my daily and provided accurate feedback as far as timeline for repairs. He was very pleasant to work with and I will recommend his services to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 07/07/2016on
Nice, friendly, helpful sales staff at Ford of Orange. Would definitely recommend them over the 2 other dealerships I had interaction with prior to my purchase. One was only over the phone, but another was a 3.5 hour wasted time experience .with a very unprofessional staff all the way up to the GM. Ford of Orange was a completely different experience, very easy and pleasant to work with. The Internet sales dept was great... no reason to go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive Advertising
by 06/30/2016on
I found the perfect car that I was looking for with an attractive advertised price on a non-Ford of Orange website. Called the dealer and it was available. Offered full advertised price but they came back with $995 added to price for an alarm system they installed. No mention was made of this extra cost on AT website, by window sticker, or by the salesman until the counter offer. I said I didn't want the alarm system but they said it had to be included, that 'it's just how we do it'. They did take $100 off, but that didn't satisfy me. To me that is advertising fraud. As I check other reviews I noticed through the past year or so other people had the same experience as I did at this dealership. I guess that IS how they do business and will probably continue to do so.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and employees
by 05/27/2016on
Raul and Scott were a big help, kept Me updated on my special order. Bernard in finance was also very helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/25/2016on
Knowledgeable people, easy to deal with, quick paperwork, no pressure to add on. Would buy from them again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Easy to Work With
by 05/04/2016on
Ford of Orange provided great service. They were friendly and a pleasure to work with. I would return to this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
