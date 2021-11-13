5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My car needed service and the dealer gave me a loaner car through Enterprise. To my shock it was a Cadillac XTS. I ended up driving for it for 5 days. On the last day I contacted Enterprise sales and we began the process to purchase the car. They didn't mind ALL my questions. Joe Sandoval helped me with financing. He asked me what bank I use and that was the one used after checking several other banks. He even let me write a personal check for the down payment. They gave me a good deal on my trade-in. DeQuan Everett was my first and main contact. If he didn't know the answer he would tell me, let me back to you. He always got back to me right away. No one at this location pressured me into any unnecessary purchases and everyone was eager to assist. In the end, they put a big green bow on top of the car and took my picture. This company didn't just sell me a car, they sold me service too! It was the best several weeks I've ever spent purchasing a car. Why did it take so long, they had to certify it as well as do a 100 point inspection. I was buying a car that hadn't even been put up for sale. It was worth the wait. As a single woman I was not intimidated and everyone I spoke to at this location was patient and courteous. Although I hope this is my last car - if it isn't I would definitely buy from them again. Read more