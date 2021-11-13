Enterprise Car Sales Orange
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Orange
Awesome experience
by 11/13/2021on
Perla, Candice , Eric, Mike and their entire team were super friendly, responsive and on point in my vehicle purchase. Best car buying experience I have ever done and will definitely be going back for future purchases. Can say enough !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Only in Orange!!
by 05/31/2017on
Friendly staff, easy transaction!! This is a great place to buy your next car! Ask for Carina!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experiance...very professional
by 05/14/2016on
I arrived at the Enterprise Sales office to preview a 2015 Toyota Prius.Transaction was fast and pleasant.Salesman was profesional, and answered all my concerns with knowledgeable answers. I felt that he made me feel comfortable.The car was in great condition, just like new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Purchasing Experience
by 05/13/2016on
I was looking for a specific type of vehicle and contacted Enterprise when I saw one on the other coast. I didn't want to pay the transport fees, so I asked the sales rep to let me know if something came up locally. About 2 months later it did and we made the appointment for me to see the car. I saw the car, loved it and purchased it ... including signing all the forms in less than 2 hours. I was given a clear explanation of the additional services I could buy. Overall, an amazing experience with professional organization.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 04/14/2016on
I had originally started my car buying experience going through the recommended dealerships with my credit union. However, after weeks of disappointment with not just the service but lack of integrity these dealerships displayed I finally went outside my car buying network despite loosing out on a lowered rate with my credit union for going outside of their service. Within a few hours, the car of my dreams was brought to my location and I was driving home in it. It was so easy, quick and no headaches. I would for sure recommend anyone looking to buy a car to visit their local Enterprise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service to Sales
by 04/14/2016on
And rye sales personnel was both courteous and formed and able to answer all my questions. Never felt high-pressure at any time. Great customer service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Vehicles, Seamless Financing and Excellent Customer Service
by 02/07/2016on
Manager, Joe, and Sales person, Nick, are excellent! They transferred the car I wanted from Huntington Beach, arranged an extended test drive and made the financing seamless! They also continually followed up to make sure we've been satisfied with our purchase. I would recommend my friends and family go here to purchase a high quality pre-certified vehicle. And we'll probably be back soon when my husband wants to replace his car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic and easy sale
by 02/05/2016on
Service was great! I was able to get a car I was interested in brought to the lot for me to see and it's the one I ended up buying. Got a 2014 Honda Civic and I love it! I've already referred family members that are interested in buying cars themselves. Whenever I need to buy another car in definitely coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EAsy as pie
by 09/16/2015on
DeQuan Everett was a very helpful agent. He truly wanted to make sure I got the car I wanted. I am in sales and I needed to make sure my plastic file drawers would fit and he had the car brought up from the Vista lot so i could check..It fit...and I love my Mazda CX-5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Started as a loaner car
by 04/01/2015on
My car needed service and the dealer gave me a loaner car through Enterprise. To my shock it was a Cadillac XTS. I ended up driving for it for 5 days. On the last day I contacted Enterprise sales and we began the process to purchase the car. They didn't mind ALL my questions. Joe Sandoval helped me with financing. He asked me what bank I use and that was the one used after checking several other banks. He even let me write a personal check for the down payment. They gave me a good deal on my trade-in. DeQuan Everett was my first and main contact. If he didn't know the answer he would tell me, let me back to you. He always got back to me right away. No one at this location pressured me into any unnecessary purchases and everyone was eager to assist. In the end, they put a big green bow on top of the car and took my picture. This company didn't just sell me a car, they sold me service too! It was the best several weeks I've ever spent purchasing a car. Why did it take so long, they had to certify it as well as do a 100 point inspection. I was buying a car that hadn't even been put up for sale. It was worth the wait. As a single woman I was not intimidated and everyone I spoke to at this location was patient and courteous. Although I hope this is my last car - if it isn't I would definitely buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 02/24/2015on
The staff was professional and helpful, the salesman Adam was friendly and took care for everything, made the process simple and straightforward. Would definitely buy another car here and I live nearly 300 miles away!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
