Buying a Murano
by 01/05/2020on
Today I have buy a Murano from Nissan Stadium in OC , salesman Juan Carlos Murillo very professional and kind, good experience
Great service for buying my new car
by 01/04/2020on
Great service for buying my new car They made a very efficient and Gave me a great deal without having to wheel and deal. This is like my ninth Nissan. The entire team was very professional and I appreciate it for getting me in and out In a short period of time.
Purchase
by 01/01/2020on
No complaints, sales experience was good. This was our second purchase.
So helpful!
by 01/01/2020on
We had a great experience here - Washington was especially helpful! He made sure we were taken care of, made sure we understood everything about the new car, and had all of our questions answered. Even gave his cell number to call for any questions at any point after buying the car. He was excellent!
Great job
by 12/29/2019on
Thank you so much to your entire team! I love my new Rogue! Great service, wonderful staff, smiles! I will def refer to your dealership!
Great customer service!! 5 star +
by 12/23/2019on
Great customer service ! If I could of rate this car with 10 stars I would of ! Luigi did the best thing possible to help us out with a solution. He got his way or solution from point a to point z and really was able to help me out after 5 hours of not being able to decide what car was best for my wife to drive.(not the sales persons fault). Afterwards filling out the paper work and signing my life away with Adolfo was very quick and/but everything will explained, not compared to other dealers where they make you sign and you have no clue to what you’re agreeing too or not knowing what you will be able to be covered on the long run or not. I give honestly my full respect to these guys not only do they know their job but they take their job to serious and really take care of their customers. Awesome place and will go back to get myself another 0 mileage vehicle for me now !
2020 Murano
by 12/21/2019on
I have purchased 3 cars from them now, the sales and service reps are always friendly and professional. The only place I’ve bought or serviced a car in last 5 years, would definitely recommend to my family and friends.
Best experience ever!
by 12/16/2019on
I wanted to get a nice car and everyone in Sadium Nissan help my brother and I with the a perfect veichle. They made sure to help me in every way possible and they are really nice!! Great place to go for your first car. I am sure I will come back to them for another in the future! They also have great prices!!
Awesome
by 11/27/2019on
the people at Nissan dealership awesome give me things happen when I can think you were maybe one of the happiest guys on Earth want to say thank you to the guys that helped me
Trade in
by 11/24/2019on
Thought we couldn’t do it. But we did with they’re great help and service!!!!
Great Experience
by 11/09/2019on
I purchased my car from Stadium Nissan. My salesman, Joe, was professional, courteous and knowledgeable. There was never any pressure or other "tricks " you sometimes see when buying a pre-owned vehicle. Everyone I dealt with was great. I will go back for all my service needs and will tell anyone in the market for a car to check Stadium Nissan out first.
Excellent service from Otto Alba & sales team
by 11/05/2019on
Otto made our buying experience hassle free! He went above and beyond meeting our expectations. Otto is a professional who has the customer service that is needed today for businesses to excel and have happy customers.
Treated like family every time I go
by 11/01/2019on
I have purchased multiple car at this dealership and I am always treated like family! Every if I am just getting my oil changed.
Juan Carlos
by 10/31/2019on
He was very helpful and kind.
Efficient & Cost Effective
by 10/23/2019on
Excellent customer service, fair, organized & efficient. Terrific price on Sentra I’d seen in their add - bought the car at the price advertised - no bait & switch here. Honest sales practice. They even delivered the car to my home.
New Sentra......no credit
by 10/20/2019on
Patric in their special finance team, was able to send me out the door with a beautiful charcoal gray Sentra, 7 miles on it with warranty and insurance, I have been so happy with the car, gas mileage is sky high, like 38 miles a gallon.
Credit evaluation
by 10/17/2019on
They were very polite and explain very clearly my situation and gave me offer on how to improve my credit for future . Was a good experience over all
Bought my Frontier
by 10/15/2019on
Came buy as my fourth spot looking for a nice work truck. Good thing Mr. Negerete was there, who helped find what I wanted. Made sure I had easy do able payments. Definitely a truck for the long run. The lot had a nice selection. Lots of cars. Good customer service.
Amazing experience
by 09/29/2019on
We bought a car from Esteban and he was amazing he did not pressure us and he knew all about the car and its features. We are so happy with our new Rogue,
Great trade in experience!!!
by 09/22/2019on
We took our older Pathfinder into service and got a call from acquisitions to maybe consider trading in our car. Even though we’ve been talking it being about time, we took the leap and so glad we did!!! From the service staff, to the great sales team, we had a no hassle, no stress experience and just purchased our first new car in over a decade! Thanks Stadium Nissan!!!
Octavio
by 09/10/2019on
Octavio was wonderful, he was helpful, friendly, knowledgeable. You have an asset in Octavio.