Ford of Orange

1350 W Katella Ave, Orange, CA 92867
Today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ford of Orange

5.0
Overall Rating
(23)
Recommend: Yes (22) No (1)
service Rating

I service experience at Ford of Orange

by Jeffrey on 12/20/2018

My service was performed in a timely manner and my vehicle was returned to me in great shape. And I appreciate the free car wash I got with my service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
161 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Thanks :)

by Badamss on 12/17/2018

Took a shorter time then I thought, great customer service and very knowledgeable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer service

by Dave Newell on 12/14/2018

I bought my car there 12/15/2017 a year tomorrow and I had always had great super service....service advisor Ross Pasilla wrote the book on customer service outstanding employee for your dealership All your customers will be in good hands when they bring their cars and trucks in for service and Mr Padilla’s will take care of them Hands down Padilla’s is the best service advisor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied

by Truck lover on 12/14/2018

People were nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by JoseBriseno on 12/07/2018

The porter and writer greeted me with a smile and it was a good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly service

by Kathleen on 11/29/2018

I appreciate how nice everyone is when I bring my car in

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service

by Simone Kim on 11/26/2018

Every time I take my care to Mazda of Orange, Sara in management and Paisley take care of my needs. They are professional and have the best customer service. I will continue to bring my Zoom Zoom to this location only and hope to make all my future car purchases here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Soma Level

by Soma Level on 11/25/2018

Efficient and friendly..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service experience

by ReneBall on 11/24/2018

Sarah and team took great care of my vehicle. I came in with multiple concerns and each one was addressed to my satisfaction. The team kept me informed through the whole process and my vehicle was ready before I expected

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F150 service

by Bri the F150 on 11/19/2018

All good. Fast & friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fleet Manager

by Frymanmgmt on 11/09/2018

Your turn around is alway prompt and efficient and with a work truck being down and needing for it to working is what a company always needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service on a Ford Edge

by Michael on 11/01/2018

My service representative, Joel, was friendly, knowledgeable and completed service on my Edge in a timely manner. I highly recommend Ford of Orange and Joel for service on Ford vehicles 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GREAT CUSTOMER FRIENDLY SERVICE

by Ford Direct on 11/01/2018

Everything there was there great except for the car wash. They only armor all the tires. When I got home. That's when I noticed the car was not washed. Called William and he said the same day other customers complained. He said when I come in for my next service. It will be washed and a little detailed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

C max

by Mom’s C-max on 10/28/2018

My car was not running as smoothly as prior. The pairing with my mobile needed a code. My gps was actually jumping up and down. Was creating a headache. Thank you for upgrading my software.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2018 F250 Light Adjustment

by Stuart A. on 10/16/2018

Sarah was fantastic, as usual. My 2018 F250 needed a light alignment adjustment. The service department was very busy and Ford of Orange provided an Uber to my house at no charge. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Will come again

by ArleneD on 10/09/2018

William was great and took the extra time to answer questions at the end. Also the quoted amount of time was less than stated. Love that!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

thanks

by genaro olivo on 10/06/2018

great service, great job.thanks a lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Blackjohn1 on 10/05/2018

Fast courteous service, the truck is always ready on or before promised. Service reps knowledgeable about vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Focus ST

by Focus ST on 09/20/2018

Got services needed for vehicle in a timely manner!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Customer Service!

by 714Mickey on 09/17/2018

I would recommend for of Orange to friends and family. I especially like the complimentary Lift service if you do not want to wait while your vehicle is being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfied Customer

by Ford Owner on 09/11/2018

My experience servicing was excellent. Ross Pasillas, the service consultant, really took car of me and my Fusion. But was totally over the top when he arranged a Lyft drive to take me home and another Lyft drive to bring me back with my car was ready for pickup. And my car was washed too!! I'm a happy camper...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
