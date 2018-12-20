Customer Reviews of Ford of Orange all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (23)
Recommend: Yes (
22) No ( 1) service Rating I service experience at Ford of Orange
My service was performed in a timely manner and my vehicle was returned to me in great shape. And I appreciate the free car wash I got with my service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
My service was performed in a timely manner and my vehicle was returned to me in great shape. And I appreciate the free car wash I got with my service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Took a shorter time then I thought, great customer service and very knowledgeable experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Dave Newell 12/14/2018
I bought my car there 12/15/2017 a year tomorrow and I had always had great super service....service advisor Ross Pasilla wrote the book on customer service outstanding employee for your dealership All your customers will be in good hands when they bring their cars and trucks in for service and Mr Padilla’s will take care of them Hands down Padilla’s is the best service advisor
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Truck lover 12/14/2018
People were nice and helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
JoseBriseno 12/07/2018
The porter and writer greeted me with a smile and it was a good experience
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Kathleen 11/29/2018
I appreciate how nice everyone is when I bring my car in
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Simone Kim 11/26/2018
Every time I take my care to Mazda of Orange, Sara in management and Paisley take care of my needs. They are professional and have the best customer service. I will continue to bring my Zoom Zoom to this location only and hope to make all my future car purchases here.
Recommend this dealer? No
by
Soma Level 11/25/2018
Efficient and friendly..
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
ReneBall 11/24/2018
Sarah and team took great care of my vehicle. I came in with multiple concerns and each one was addressed to my satisfaction. The team kept me informed through the whole process and my vehicle was ready before I expected
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Bri the F150 11/19/2018
All good. Fast & friendly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Frymanmgmt 11/09/2018
Your turn around is alway prompt and efficient and with a work truck being down and needing for it to working is what a company always needs.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
My service representative, Joel, was friendly, knowledgeable and completed service on my Edge in a timely manner. I highly recommend Ford of Orange and Joel for service on Ford vehicles 👍
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Ford Direct 11/01/2018
Everything there was there great except for the car wash. They only armor all the tires. When I got home. That's when I noticed the car was not washed. Called William and he said the same day other customers complained.
He said when I come in for my next service. It will be washed and a little detailed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Mom's C-max 10/28/2018
My car was not running as smoothly as prior. The pairing with my mobile needed a code. My gps was actually jumping up and down. Was creating a headache. Thank you for upgrading my software.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Stuart A. 10/16/2018
Sarah was fantastic, as usual. My 2018 F250 needed a light alignment adjustment. The service department was very busy and Ford of Orange provided an Uber to my house at no charge. Great service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
William was great and took the extra time to answer questions at the end. Also the quoted amount of time was less than stated. Love that!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
genaro olivo 10/06/2018
great service, great job.thanks a lot.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Blackjohn1 10/05/2018
Fast courteous service, the truck is always ready on or before promised. Service reps knowledgeable about vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Focus ST 09/20/2018
Got services needed for vehicle in a timely manner!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
714Mickey 09/17/2018
I would recommend for of Orange to friends and family. I especially like the complimentary Lift service if you do not want to wait while your vehicle is being serviced.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
Ford Owner 09/11/2018
My experience servicing was excellent. Ross Pasillas, the service consultant, really took car of me and my Fusion. But was totally over the top when he arranged a Lyft drive to take me home and another Lyft drive to bring me back with my car was ready for pickup. And my car was washed too!! I'm a happy camper...
Recommend this dealer? Yes
1 Comments