1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Penske was very dishonest and misleading in their tactics, which cost me over $7,000 in options I never asked for. I asked for an internet quote for the CR-V EX with NO additional options. Standard features only. I was provided with a quote and made an appointment to test drive the vehicle. When I showed up on the lot for my test drive, the saleswoman, Nima, whom I had an appointment with wasnt even on the premises. A different sales woman, Shakiba, took me for my test drive. When I was done, I asked her again for the cost of THAT specific car I had just test driven. Again, she quoted me the same price I had been quoted over the Internet. She did NOT tell me this particular car already had $2,353 in options installed, or that the quote she gave me did not include those options, or that this was the only black car on the lot and therefore if I wanted this car I have to get it with all the options and pay extra for them. She shouldve given me a quote included all these options, and I shouldve been informed that the options were already installed on the car. Not knowing any of this, I said Id take it. I was left in the waiting room for about half an hour and eventually taken to Dinas office for financing. Dina already had a contract drawn up. Not only had she added in $2353 for a security system, mud guards, and wheel locks I hadnt been told were on the car and werent included in the quote, she had also already added into the contract a $3,500 exdended warranty and $1,000 clearcoat protection. She didnt ask me if I wanted any of these, she TOLD me I was getting them. She implied they were all included. What she meant was she had already included them in the contract (without asking me). At one point, she thought I had crossed something out on the contract, and she came unglued. I realize now, she was worried that I was going to start going down the itemize list of all the extra charges and start crossing them out, which would make her draw up a new contract. I shouldve done exactly that. Several times I did pick up the contract and started asking questions, but she kept reassuring me it was all included. She went to great lengths to distract me and discourage me from reading the contract more thoroughly. But I didnt figure this out until I got home. I know, shame on me for not reading all the fine print more carefully, but she was friendly and I trusted her. This is my first time financing a new car. Im divorced my ex-husband always took care of all of this. I made the mistake of telling dinner this, and she took full advantage of me. I shouldve known better. But this is no way to do business. A customer shouldnt have to be on the defensive. A customer shouldnt have to be on high alert for deceptive practices. The customer should be asked whether they are interested in an extended warranty and explained how much extra this is going to cost them. A customer should we ask if they want to the clearcoat protection, and it should be explain to them how much extra that is going to cost. A customer should be explained the car they picked out comes with over $2000 in options that were included in the price they were quoted. You dont include all the stuff in the contract before the customer even walks into the room and then choose play word play games that give the customer the impression theyre getting a whole bunch of wonderful things at no additional charge. But, at Penske Honda, youre not a customer, you are prey. Dina was very misleading and described all the features in a manner that was implied they were standard features included. She would say things like and youll be happy to know that it comes with a very good security system and it comes with a clearcoat protection. I asked her several times, Am I paying extra for that? and shed say Oh no no! Its included. But I realize now included was her misleading way of saying theyd already been included in the contract shed drawn up before I walked in the room, NOT included as standard features or in the price I had been quoted. Every time I looked at the contract to try to decipher if and how much extra I was paying for these, she would distract me so that I was difficult for me to focus and on it more carefully. I didnt realize until I got home and was able to review the contract in peace and quiet how many options Id paid extra for. But its too late now. Penske also includes in the contract a provision where the buyer waives their right to a cooling off period. An honest dealership wouldnt even need to have their customers waive their right to a cooling off period. Let me give you an analogy: Its like going into a clothing store, picking out a pair of pants and a top and taking them up to the counter to pay for them. When the cashier rings up your picks, she throws in jewelry, belt, shoes etc in the bag. You ask, Am I paying extra for those? And she says Oh no! These are included. But what she really means is they are included in the bill she just printed and placed in front of you to sign after giving her your credit card, and every time you start looking over this bill, she tries to distract you by saying, Dont worry about all that other stuff, thats just sales tax and other necessary fees. But when you sign the credit card bill paying for these items, it includes a clause that says no refunds, no exchanges. I shouldve kept going down through the itemized list and found and crossed out all of the extras I hadnt asked for. That wouldve forced her to write up a new contract. But, this was my first time buying a new car and I was too trusting and intimidated. Again, lesson learned, and I hope any inexperienced new car buyers reading this will learn from my mistake. Sit there for as long as you need to and go over all the paperwork with a fine tooth comb before you sign any of it. Dont listen to anything they tell you because they cant be trusted to be upfront and honest. Youll be there for hours and they may get impatient with you, but the only thing that really matters is whats in writing... not what they say. You cant be afraid to be rude, forceful, and even tell him to shut up so you can focus on the contract VERY carefully before you sign it. Every time they see you pick it up and start reading, theyll delve into their carefully crafted, rehearsed, misleading explanations of what the contract contains, and theyll act like theyre being really helpful and doing you a huge favor by explaining it all to you so you dont have to go through the tedious task of reading over everything yourself, but dont trust them. Read more