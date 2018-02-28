Customer Reviews of Penske Honda of Ontario
Very deceptive selling practices
by 02/28/2018on
Penske was very dishonest and misleading in their tactics, which cost me over $7,000 in options I never asked for. I asked for an internet quote for the CR-V EX with NO additional options. Standard features only. I was provided with a quote and made an appointment to test drive the vehicle. When I showed up on the lot for my test drive, the saleswoman, Nima, whom I had an appointment with wasnt even on the premises. A different sales woman, Shakiba, took me for my test drive. When I was done, I asked her again for the cost of THAT specific car I had just test driven. Again, she quoted me the same price I had been quoted over the Internet. She did NOT tell me this particular car already had $2,353 in options installed, or that the quote she gave me did not include those options, or that this was the only black car on the lot and therefore if I wanted this car I have to get it with all the options and pay extra for them. She shouldve given me a quote included all these options, and I shouldve been informed that the options were already installed on the car. Not knowing any of this, I said Id take it. I was left in the waiting room for about half an hour and eventually taken to Dinas office for financing. Dina already had a contract drawn up. Not only had she added in $2353 for a security system, mud guards, and wheel locks I hadnt been told were on the car and werent included in the quote, she had also already added into the contract a $3,500 exdended warranty and $1,000 clearcoat protection. She didnt ask me if I wanted any of these, she TOLD me I was getting them. She implied they were all included. What she meant was she had already included them in the contract (without asking me). At one point, she thought I had crossed something out on the contract, and she came unglued. I realize now, she was worried that I was going to start going down the itemize list of all the extra charges and start crossing them out, which would make her draw up a new contract. I shouldve done exactly that. Several times I did pick up the contract and started asking questions, but she kept reassuring me it was all included. She went to great lengths to distract me and discourage me from reading the contract more thoroughly. But I didnt figure this out until I got home. I know, shame on me for not reading all the fine print more carefully, but she was friendly and I trusted her. This is my first time financing a new car. Im divorced my ex-husband always took care of all of this. I made the mistake of telling dinner this, and she took full advantage of me. I shouldve known better. But this is no way to do business. A customer shouldnt have to be on the defensive. A customer shouldnt have to be on high alert for deceptive practices. The customer should be asked whether they are interested in an extended warranty and explained how much extra this is going to cost them. A customer should we ask if they want to the clearcoat protection, and it should be explain to them how much extra that is going to cost. A customer should be explained the car they picked out comes with over $2000 in options that were included in the price they were quoted. You dont include all the stuff in the contract before the customer even walks into the room and then choose play word play games that give the customer the impression theyre getting a whole bunch of wonderful things at no additional charge. But, at Penske Honda, youre not a customer, you are prey. Dina was very misleading and described all the features in a manner that was implied they were standard features included. She would say things like and youll be happy to know that it comes with a very good security system and it comes with a clearcoat protection. I asked her several times, Am I paying extra for that? and shed say Oh no no! Its included. But I realize now included was her misleading way of saying theyd already been included in the contract shed drawn up before I walked in the room, NOT included as standard features or in the price I had been quoted. Every time I looked at the contract to try to decipher if and how much extra I was paying for these, she would distract me so that I was difficult for me to focus and on it more carefully. I didnt realize until I got home and was able to review the contract in peace and quiet how many options Id paid extra for. But its too late now. Penske also includes in the contract a provision where the buyer waives their right to a cooling off period. An honest dealership wouldnt even need to have their customers waive their right to a cooling off period. Let me give you an analogy: Its like going into a clothing store, picking out a pair of pants and a top and taking them up to the counter to pay for them. When the cashier rings up your picks, she throws in jewelry, belt, shoes etc in the bag. You ask, Am I paying extra for those? And she says Oh no! These are included. But what she really means is they are included in the bill she just printed and placed in front of you to sign after giving her your credit card, and every time you start looking over this bill, she tries to distract you by saying, Dont worry about all that other stuff, thats just sales tax and other necessary fees. But when you sign the credit card bill paying for these items, it includes a clause that says no refunds, no exchanges. I shouldve kept going down through the itemized list and found and crossed out all of the extras I hadnt asked for. That wouldve forced her to write up a new contract. But, this was my first time buying a new car and I was too trusting and intimidated. Again, lesson learned, and I hope any inexperienced new car buyers reading this will learn from my mistake. Sit there for as long as you need to and go over all the paperwork with a fine tooth comb before you sign any of it. Dont listen to anything they tell you because they cant be trusted to be upfront and honest. Youll be there for hours and they may get impatient with you, but the only thing that really matters is whats in writing... not what they say. You cant be afraid to be rude, forceful, and even tell him to shut up so you can focus on the contract VERY carefully before you sign it. Every time they see you pick it up and start reading, theyll delve into their carefully crafted, rehearsed, misleading explanations of what the contract contains, and theyll act like theyre being really helpful and doing you a huge favor by explaining it all to you so you dont have to go through the tedious task of reading over everything yourself, but dont trust them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
SOLD!
by 02/09/2017on
Why did I choose to visit Penske Honda of Ontario when I have a vast selection of dealerships where I live and work? I was looking for a specific year/model and they had one of the two available for sale in the state of California. Why did I choose to buy from Penske Honda of Ontario? The brand speaks for itself, I fell in love with the car BUT it was the customer service that helped seal the deal. I have had my share of bad experiences and good experiences in car buying but this one was THE best especially considering the particularity of my financial health. After my credit took a blow from a recent economic hardship, I was apprehensive of stepping into a dealership or engaging any financial institution. I did not wish to be put in a bad light and judged merely because of my credit situation. At the same time, I didn't necessarily need the car so I was in a good position to decline any outrageous, high-interest offers. Well, it didn't take long for my unease to dissipate, or even form rather. From the moment I walked in, I was welcomed. Everyone had a smile and actually knew my name! Not only was I greeted by the sales staff, service manager and finance manager but the President and General Manager, Bill McGrath, himself. I must preface this by disclosing I did reach out to Mr. McGrath directly to inquire about the car and financing options. What I didn't expect was for him to personally respond, and so promptly! With that I knew, it would be worth a trip to Ontario (which by the way is right off the 15 freeway; and a couple of other things to note: they have a courtesy shuttle and service is open both Saturday and Sunday). I had the opportunity to test drive the vehicle and after an honest dialogue about my finances, I was met by their just as honest feedback -- and an offer. This took me by surprise, yet it was refreshing that they had taken me seriously and utilized previously provided information to generate numbers. And they weren't bad looking numbers! What eventually led me to sign papers that night was their responsiveness and willingness to help my situation. I didn't feel as though they were trying to take advantage of me or make a quick profitable sale on my account. In fact, I don't think they made much off my transaction! They listed a number of items on the due bill of pre-existing conditions with the car, which weren't exactly a deal breaker but I would have liked to see addressed. This they handled during my subsequent service visit, and more! There were a couple of items that went unnoticed during the signing but when I brought it to their attention, it was immediately handled. Now, why am I so excited about this whole experience? Because customer service is rare and theirs was exceptional (and I LOVE my car). On a number of occasions they went above and beyond - did I mention two porters worked overtime to deliver my new car home? Oh and the Special Finance manager Jaime (no, I did not spell his name wrong), he is very knowledgeable and was instrumental in pushing forth an efficient negotiation. And Mr. McGrath? He was there every step of the way! For top management to be ever so present and involved means a lot! Everyone worked so harmoniously together and provided for a seamless transaction. Even after the purchase, they remain attentive and consistent in their care and communication of my car needs. Just as with the Honda line of cars, the individuals that make up Penske Honda Ontario are quality and performance driven. You can't expect anything less of this team because they are the epitome of Helpful Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loved my experience
by 06/16/2016on
I recently bought a Honda Accord from here and had an easy time doing so.. The purchase and finance was really easy. Showed the vehicle off to family and about 2wks after a cousin of mine needed a cat.. Took him to Penske and he got one too ! Great experience.. I'll definitely be recommending fam and friends!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't honor the deal
by 04/29/2015on
Horrible place to buy. Came in with an edmunds price that they said they can honor. After test driving and talking, I came to the decision to get the car and made a deal with the saleswoman MARIA or something that started with an M. WHILE SIGNING paperwork they completely pulled the chair from under us and said they can not honor the price anymore. A person is only as good as their word, and this place can not keep one. DO NOT DEAL! Read on for full story... Came for a Civic Si. When we walked up a lady greeted us and showed us what they had in stock. We showed them the edmunds price we found online and they said they can honor the price given. We test drove and came to a decision with the sales woman. After a couple of minutes of talking she said the manager can honor the edmunds price and throw in the security system for the agreed upon price. Once we started filling out paperwork we were deciding whether to pay in full or just finance the car. As soon as they heard we might pay in full they said they can not honor the price of edmunds anymore. The manager came to me to explain and had the audacity to say that it's because the thought it was a regular civic. Why would a regular civic even be close to a civic si price. The manager was [non-permissible content removed] who showed no respect to business ethics. Do not deal with the Maria or the manager. Do no deal with the whole business for a matter of fact.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and switch
by 01/04/2015on
Do not ask for an equote from these people. I contacted Internet sales and Fallon Richards emailed me a quote. The email included the year, make and model of the car, the original MSRP, and the discounted offer price. It also included an even lower offer if I met two other incentives for military and college grads . After receiving the quote I called and spoke to her personally to verify the price and the car make and model. She told me that the quote and car was correct. I asked if it was okay to buy the car the next day. She said it was fine. Before going to the dealership I called again to confirm the price and to make sure the car was still available. Fallon said yes everything was set to go. I printed the quote as instructed on the email and went to buy the car. Upon arrival I received the old bait and switch tactic. Fallon claimed that the price could not be honored because the incentives ran out yesterday. I would have bought the car yesterday if that was the case and the reason why I asked if I could buy the car the next day. I asked to speak to the manager to present the emailed quote. The manager said that the price was a mistake. I did not stay to negotiate a new price. [non-permissible content removed] This dealer completely lacks any and all business ethics. They epitomize what it means [non-permissible content removed]. No one should even consider to purchase a car from this dealer. One star is way too high of a rating.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best auto buying experience EVER!
by 03/03/2014on
We live 60 miles from this dealership and it was the only one that had the exact car we wanted. Before driving all that distance I called to inquire about the car, a new Honda Insight. Navaid assisted me, answered all my questions and did so with speed and friendliness. He was awesome! He gave me an out the door price, which was fair, but not low enough for my liking. I countered and didn't think my low offer would be accepted. He responded he could make the deal so we drove up the following morning. We were greeted by the manager, John, and another sales associate, Mike. They honored the deal and Jose (finance) got us out of there in 2 hours! The entire deal was done via text with Navaid and it was the easiest process ever. I highly recommend the dealership. Everyone was extremely friendly AND they had a nice area for our 2 year old to play. Thank you Navaid, John, Mike, Jose and Wendy for making our experience smooth and painless. We are so happy with our little Hybrid!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No problems
by 05/10/2013on
I have always hated buying a new car. Penske Honda changed my mind.Everything was clear, straight forward, and all questions were answered fully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Honda Accord
by 04/04/2013on
I had a great experience with this dealership. I initially went to Rock Honda because I live around the corner from them. Long story short, they would not give me the monthly payment I wanted. The sales person kept going back and forth telling me that the finance manager could not do it. I finally got up and left the store. I thought they would case after me but that was not the case. I ended up going to Penske Honda of Ontario. I was strait forward with my sales person. I asked, can you do it or not!? Four hours later I was driving my new Honda Accord home :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Treatment
by 05/28/2012on
No follow up from the dealer. Its as if they don't care...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent
by 05/12/2011on
They were very friendly, and answered all my questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They don't negotiate the MSRP
by 04/04/2010on
They were not willing to negotiate the MSRP. I had better deals elsewhere. And one of the salesmen, I forgot the name, she was an older lady with dark colored hair, she was very rude and argument, btw she greeds you at the door so she is also hard to avoid.
Don't buy a car here!
by 09/23/2008on
I had been a loyal customer at Penske for 10 years and referred at least 20 people, if not more, in that time. My last purchase a few months ago with them was the worst experience I have ever had at any dealer in my life. I started with internet sales department with an extremely rude and unprofessional salesman. He then referred me to his "supervisor" and was just barely tolerable. I did all the work online to mimimize my time at the dealership the day I picked up the car. The day I came in to pick it up I was sent to 3 different people to collect my information and all of them were extremely cold and unprofessional the first hour I was there. I finally spoke to the "general manager (Brian)", to tell him that I had been a loyal customer for more than 10 years and I had never been treated as badly as I had been in buying a car. Instead of being apologetic, the general manager was just as rude as all the other people I had encountered. The reason I was a return customer at Penske for more than 10 years and referred so many people to this dealership was the customer service they had. I don't know what happened now, but this dealership is definitely not the same.
Best purchasing experience ever!
by 01/21/2008on
Penske Honda has the best prices of any Honda Dealership in Southern California. I had been searching for a 2008 CR-V EX model in "tango red pearl" for 2 weeks! I was about to give up hope, because the other 7 dealerships I had contacted had been stringing me along, but were unable to tell me when the car would be in. Other dealerships that had claimed they could get the car for me, wanted to add several hundred dollars to the price for the delivery. Two dealerships (Rock Honda and Buena Park Honda) claimed they had what I wanted, but the vehicles turned out to have hundreds to thousands of dollars of dealer added extras that I didn't want to pay for. Penske Honda went way out of their way to obtain the car from Hemet, and were still willing to sell me the car for the super low price they had originally quoted me. The sales experience was very pleasant and low pressure. We weren't hassled to buy additional equipment or warranties that we didn't want. The salesmen and managers were genuinely nice and it was the most positive purchasing experience I have ever had at a dealership.
Bad sales techniques. Not a place for negotiations and/or basic models.
by 11/27/2007on
Car of Interest: Honda Accord 2008 LX-P Salesman: Was given a hard time because I didn't want to buy a car with extras on it. Every car they had, was requiring the buyer to sucker into the "pro package" Sales Manager: I was treated rudely and had to leave in discust just because the sales manager didn't want to negotiate. He blabered on and on trying to avoid negotiations and after getting a word in edge wise... was treated rude for doing so. If that part was horrible.. just imagine the financing negotiations. Go here if you want to pay MSRP like a sucker, but dont go here if you want to negotiate.
A pleasant internet sale exprerience
by 11/03/2007on
It is good to know that an excellent customer service still matters with this Honda dealership. Recently I bought a 2007 S2000 and could not help but compare the treatment I received from them and the other Honda dealers I've been in touch with. Within a short time after requesting an internet price quote, I received a prompt response from Ashley T. (Internet sales). Between phone calls and e-mails my contact with her had been straight forward and professional compared to the other dealers within 50 miles of my home. If her customer service skills are what we could expect from the rest, truly this dealership could only attract more customers with the loyalty and favorable endorsement from them. I was reluctant to drive far from my home but Ashley gave me a promise that if I don't buy from them she will fill my gas tank without any commitment on my part. Seems like a fair deal, so on a Saturday my wife and I went there for a test drive and was amazed that we were able to get the deal we wanted. Charlie P, the sales manager was fair and helped us with the deal without taking too much of our time. Going through their finance department was just as pleasant. Bill H. informed us on some options that we can add without the usual hard sell. Overall this dealership treated us LEXUS style (minus the usual LEXUS amenities) and totally opposite of our experience with Honda World in Westminster (reviewed here also).