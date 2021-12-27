Citrus Motors Kia
Customer Reviews of Citrus Motors Kia
Best dealership!!!
by 12/27/2021on
I loved my whole experience with Citrus Motors!!! From test driving by myself to buying a new car!! Edward, Dallas, & Ernesto were all great people!!!
Awful Dealership
by 01/13/2022on
I made an appointment for a recall on my KIA Sportage about a month ago for 1/14/22 and they called me to cancel the appointment because I wasn't a regular customer. Unbelievable!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thank you 😊
by 02/28/2021on
Citrus Motors made the purchase of my daughter’s car painless. The car we chose was already pulled when we got there.
Sportage
by 08/26/2017on
Dan and Rick we're great! They made it easy for us to get a new Sportage. They were so nice and helpful. Dan made it possible for us to stay within our price range for our monthly payment. I would recommend Citrus Motors if you are looking for a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful and informative
by 01/03/2017on
We had an appointment with Rick Holstein and unlike other dealers we've been to he was ready and waiting for us. Pulled the cars we wanted to see, got us right out on the test drives, so easy! Then instead of a random number on a scrap of paper he brought out our trade value with the mechanics details and started with HIGH trade value no less, and payment figures for 3 contract lengths with 5 down payment options starting at zero along with what interest rate they were based on. So nice to get ALL purchase info at once!!!! Then finance manager Brian sat down with us and explained lease options which I did not think would work as I drive 20k mikes per year. Some folks might have thought it was a pressure tactic but it was NOT, Brian educated me on how leases work today and I was able to compare and evaluate for myself what way to go...Brian did me a great service as the lease is and will save me thousands over 3 years. Then Tyler Mann from Products made sure I knew how to work the Bluetooth and systems. I will be back to lease another vehicle from these folks and would RECOMMEND this dealership to anyone looking to get into a nice Kia
Kia Optima Oil change special
by 08/16/2016on
It's always a pleasure bringing my Kia in to be serviced. Friendly and efficient workers who treat their customers with repect. They get the work done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/02/2016on
The gentlemen that helped me was very professional, friendly. Had my car done in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 07/20/2016on
Jake was very thorough with my service needs. He was very service oriented
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kia Soul 2016
by 07/17/2016on
I really felt no pressure. The sales people were very friendly, helpful, personable, and I left feeling good about my purchase. I was not happy with the finance department I had some issues with them. The finance department was good the day of my purchase. But the follow-up was a pain and they got some of the information wrong. Thet gave out my personal account information to one of my references. Not a good experience with their Department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/15/2016on
great service all the way around.. the car was ready on time, there was no pressure, and was not told I needed a million things to be done to my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service department
by 07/14/2016on
I have two cars I take to them and I trust them. I do recommend this place to anyone. I like that they're certified Ford and Kia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, and great vehicle with low gas mileage!
by 07/07/2016on
"Gnome" and Jimmy were the best! Even with questionable credit, I was able to lease what I needed, with a payment I was happy with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/06/2016on
I bought my car here and I received great service from the start. I made a mistake in taking my car to the Pomona Kia for its first service because I got charged more and they replaced my licence frame without my consent. They were also booked and did not seem concerned about finding me an appointment that met my needs. So I decided to bring it to Citrus Kia in Ontario and I paid less and received better service. Cesar was great and informed me about their shuttle service so I wont have to wait around while my car is being serviced. I highly recommend Citrus Kia in Ontario.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service supportive and friendly.
by 07/05/2016on
Outstanding service supportive greater place to do business. Thanks again Kathryn White
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Found the right car at the right price
by 07/04/2016on
Thank you Citrus Kia for helping get into the exact car I was looking for. Appreciate all the help from Darin, Steven, Jimmy and Elizabeth who teamed up on this deal. Excellent service at the dealership. P.S. Perhaps it's time for a little interior redecorating as the offices and furniture look a little tired.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
15K Mile Maintenance
by 06/29/2016on
The service was great. As soon as I arrived the car was promptly processed. The shuttle took a bit of time because it was busy but another member of the staff offered to take us to our destination while we wait for the car. I was picked up promptly as well. Lastly, The bill came with a 15% discount which was very much appreciated. The service went the extra mile to make sure I am satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/27/2016on
Very good series and very friendly staff. Very happy with my experience. Would glad recommend this dealership for people looking to buy their first car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome staff!!!
by 06/24/2016on
Stress free car buying. 2hrs in and out. No haggling, just honest people not trying to get rich but rather trying to help. Asked alot of questions to find our perfect car and these guys knew it all. I would highly recommend Darin Fectzo and Tom Larson. They even introduced me to the service dept lead and gave me their cell phone numbers just in case any issues. Thats customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service. Extremely satisfied every time I come.
by 05/27/2016on
Very helpful in every aspect. Every time I come in they treat me like it's my first time. They returned my car as if it was brand new all over again. I Just want to say thank you citrus motors for always taking car of me and my family car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/19/2016on
Fast and friendly service listen to concerns completed in the service in a reasonable time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/18/2016on
I had great service. They were nice and very professional. My car was finished with the time frame they gave me. Also they have a waiting area with a TV and some snacks as well. I would definitely go back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes