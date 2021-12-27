5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had an appointment with Rick Holstein and unlike other dealers we've been to he was ready and waiting for us. Pulled the cars we wanted to see, got us right out on the test drives, so easy! Then instead of a random number on a scrap of paper he brought out our trade value with the mechanics details and started with HIGH trade value no less, and payment figures for 3 contract lengths with 5 down payment options starting at zero along with what interest rate they were based on. So nice to get ALL purchase info at once!!!! Then finance manager Brian sat down with us and explained lease options which I did not think would work as I drive 20k mikes per year. Some folks might have thought it was a pressure tactic but it was NOT, Brian educated me on how leases work today and I was able to compare and evaluate for myself what way to go...Brian did me a great service as the lease is and will save me thousands over 3 years. Then Tyler Mann from Products made sure I knew how to work the Bluetooth and systems. I will be back to lease another vehicle from these folks and would RECOMMEND this dealership to anyone looking to get into a nice Kia Read more