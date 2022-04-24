5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give 10 stars for the service that Alex and Byron provided, I would! Their calm demeanors, honesty, transparency, and commitment to the values of Citrus Motors' "No Pressure Guarantee" truly made the experience smooth, fast, and simple. That's saying a whole lot, because we all know what the car buying experience can be like. This is going to be a long one, but bear with me. Let me just start by saying, I read, and write, a lot of reviews. When I read the reviews for Citrus Motors, I was skeptical... I've bought 3 used cars from different dealerships in the past and every one of those experiences was grueling. I have credit complications (through no fault of my own) that have made my life difficult, from apartment hunting to car buying and everything in between. When I went to Citrus Motors with the hope of buying my first new car, I had really low expectations. I didn't expect to leave with a car and was convinced I wouldn't be receiving favorable terms. I decided to check out Citrus Ford because, through family, I was eligible for the Ford A plan discount, and no other dealership in SoCal would honor it right now. I understand their is a chip shortage and because of that it is truly a seller's market. Every dealer in SoCal is seeking 7-10k over MSRP simply because they can. It's truly honorable that Citrus Motors continues to accept Ford plan discounts, as these discounts are well earned by Ford's hard-working employees and the ways Ford decides to express gratitude to their employees should be honored, regardless of the demand in the market. That alone should get this dealership 5 stars, but it was really the service that Byron and Alex provided that exceeded all expectations! Despite my difficult position as a buyer, Alex promised he would go to bat for me... This is something I've heard before during the car buying process, but never believed. Alex was true to his word. Somehow, through some miracle, he was able to secure me a 1.9% interest rate with Ford Credit. This was above and beyond even my most hopeful of expectations. From beginning to end, Byron and Alex worked phenomenally as a team to make the car buying experience as quick, easy, and smooth as possible. They were both so personable and calm. They really helped to ease my nerves. I really had no idea that car buying as a subprime borrow could even come close to a positive experience. Alex and Byron forever changed that for me. Their team work made the whole process go by quickly, so I was never waiting too long before one of them would come back to help advance me along through the process. It was my partner's first time being involved in the car buying process, and I had told him about what to expect based on my experiences in the past. Even he, by the end of the whole process, was surprised by how enjoyable the experience was. I am so pleasantly surprised by the way Alex and Byron handled the experience. They are just kind, genuine, honest people doing their absolute best at what they do and it shows. If we ever need a car in the future, it will be coming from Citrus Motors Ford. I will recommend this dealership to everyone I know. If you're trying to decide where to get your next Ford, look no farther, and ask for Byron and Alex. I gaurantee you will not regret it. Read more