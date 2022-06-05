Customer Reviews of Audi Ontario
Unexpected purchase
by 05/06/2022on
I have had only good experiences and outcomes at Audi Ontario. Anthony made me feel comfortable and confident in my unexpected purchase. I was in for a recall service on my previous Audi. Thank you Anthony Lee. I appreciate you.
Unexpected purchase
by 05/06/2022on
I have had only good experiences and outcomes at Audi Ontario. Anthony made me feel comfortable and confident in my unexpected purchase. I was in for a recall service on my previous Audi. Thank you Anthony Lee. I appreciate you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Farzy, you’re exceptional
by 05/04/2022on
I never could have imagined that a car-buying experience might actually be enjoyable. But alas, it absolutely was thanks to my new friend Farzy. My new e-tron wasn’t in stock a bit over a week ago when I walked in for a test drive, but Farzy kept me updated via text on its expected delivery date, and even sent me a picture as soon as it arrived! I came in just a few hours later, and after a short (but admittedly very fun and comfortable) time, walked out the new owner of my dream car. Yay! He made my business lease easy peasy and- AND- even delivered my car to my house himself! Talk about five star service! Very grateful to have met Farzy and have gone through this experience with him as my guide. I would recommend him to any and all. Thank you, Farzy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
thank you anthony for the beautiful car
by 05/01/2022on
this dealship has been extremely helpful and has been able to give me a reliable, beautiful, and great deal on an electric car. i highly recommend the salesman, anthony lee, he has given me the best service and overall been the best for anything i needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service
by 04/30/2022on
FARZY RASHID was easy to work with and was very helpful in making our vehicle purchase easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealer & Farzy Is The Best!
by 04/24/2022on
Audi Ontario is a great dealer. Whole buying experience from beginning to end was excellent. Highly recommend them. Farzy Rashid is your go to man. He is truly amazing! He is persistent, great to work with, follows through like he promises, and provides excellent customer service! He promised he would find me the car I want and make sure I drive it off the lot. He kept his promise and far exceeded my expectations. I am so glad I stayed local this time and met Farzy. Farzy I can’t thank you enough for all you have done and for getting me into the Q8 I want!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Our new Q7 from Audi Ontario
by 04/21/2022on
We had a great experience at Audi Ontario. We were treated respectfully and fairly by all personnel. Dean in finance aided us in negotiating a deal advantageous to Audi and us. Specialist, Farzi Rashid was personable, knowledgeable, honest and a pleasure to work with. He made our business, concerns and questions a priority from the first contact to driving off the lot with the new Q7. We recommend Farzi and this business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Young talent
by 04/17/2022on
Farzy Rashid, My man. I am 24 years old and was looking for my dream car which is an Audi, something I have been wanting for years. Farzy was able to help and show us around and took his time allowing us to test drive multiple cars to find the exact one we wanted. My wife and I ultimately had to make the decision but Farzy was right there sculpting us to the finalize what was ideal in the long time for our family needs. This is what a ideal salesmen should do, not lean you in the wrong direction but understand where you’re coming from and execute the decision based on what you stated. We ended up getting an A6, with the price and payments we loved. Thank you Farzy, we will be back for the SQ5 in the near future. -N&T
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 04/09/2022on
The folks at Ontario Audi really took care of us. Shawn Nabi our sales associate was especially helpful. We received updates from Shawn and the Audi team while our car was in transit to the dealership from the factory which was very informative and helpful. Our Audi eTron S was pristine when we arrived to drive it for the first time. First class customer service all the way from a great dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Experience
by 04/01/2022on
So happy with my new Q3! Farzy Rashid was an absolute pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Highly recommend!
by 04/01/2022on
Wonderful and efficient service at Audi of Ontario! FARZY RASHID was very thorough, helpful, and made the process quick and easy. I would recommend to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Knows his stuff
by 04/01/2022on
If you're going to buy a car buy it from farzy Rashid. He is very professional and knows his cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best experience ever!!!!
by 03/08/2022on
Raquel Hernandez made my experience of purchasing a brand new Audi Q3 extremely easy and fast! She was very kind and professional!! I recommend Audi Ontario to everyone who is looking for a wonderfully made vehicle and professionals who care!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mind blowing
by 03/01/2022on
Farzy Rashid was the best sales man I’ve ever dealt with. Was so outgoing and worked hard for what we wanted. Not pushy like others. Felt very comfortable with him. Thanks for helping us out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2022 Q5
by 02/22/2022on
Farzy Rashid was a big help to us and made the whole buying process easy and quick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Farzy Rashid and Ontario Audi
by 02/22/2022on
Great service, great offer, great dealership. Very happy with my experience. Farzy was so great. He was professional, hard working and made sure I went home happy with the deal I got. I would recommend him to anyone buying an Audi from Ontario Audi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
This is THE Audi dealership to come to.
by 02/20/2022on
So this is my second car from Jay Baik, i personally care more about how the people at the dealerships treat me and how they approach me. I dont like the car sales people who end up being pushy or flate out ignore you. This dealership is honestly perfect. Not only do they help you in a friendly and honest manner but they also tell you how things really are. Jay Baik, who is the personal who sold me both the Q3 and the Q7, is really the man to talk to. He is very polite and honest. He told me everything i questioned plus even informed me of things i didnt ask as well. Such a stand up person and never made me, nor my dad uncomfortable. The place in general provides such top notch service that my third car will most likely be another Audi from this dealership. I know i didnt have to write a review but every now and then you find a place that has such amazing service you just want to write one up. I want people to know that the service department is also amazing. The financial guy upstairs was also super amazing. He also was honest, upfront, and really helped out tons when it comes to additional services/warranties. Finally i have to also thank Raymundo Lopez. When i came in for a service, he was someone I bumped into and asked a bunch of questions to, ultimately he was the one who really made things rolling for the Q7. Never once did he mind that i told him im just here for a service and not here to buy. He helped me for an hour plus, knowing I wasn’t even going to buy a car, never rushed me or brushed me away. He reconnected me to Jay and Both of them together, really made me confident and excited about the car. Thank you so much to everyone there, every staff member there was just perfect. I would give this place a 20 out of 10 if that was even possible. As i mentioned before, any time i shop for a new car, no matter how great of a deal the car could be, the people working there will make me buy or walk away. This is the highest praise i could give someone, this is the place to get an Audi. We live an hour and thirty mins away and have a much much closer Audi dealership but still always come to this one. That should tell you, how much i vouch for these guys. Oh and also, you never have to do the back and fourth when it comes to negotiating, they will really give you the best price without having to go back and fourth a million times.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Dealership - Highly Recommend!
by 01/30/2022on
I would like to acknowledge this amazing dealership, and specifically Raquel Hernandez for all of her help through the process of me getting my new Audi! Raquel helped me get the exact vehicle I was looking for and I am in love with my new car! She was beyond helpful and so pleasant to work with. I highly recommend going to Audi Ontario and having Raquel help you. I could not be happier with my purchase and I will be recommending any of my friends/family who are looking at getting a new vehicle to go see Raquel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Syed Ali is a great representative for Audi, honest and great knowledge!
by 01/24/2022on
I'm am purchasing my third Audi from Syed in the last 7 years. Would not consider going to anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 01/24/2022on
This dealership is great! Honest and didn’t waste my time. Raquel was wonderful to work with. I highly recommend this dealership and Raquel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership and Raquel was great!
by 01/10/2022on
This was our second time leasing from this dealership. Our representative, Raquel, was very informative and helpful during the whole lease process. I would highly recommend Raquel and this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Awesome Experience
by 01/07/2022on
Raymundo was amazing! He is super knowledgeable and he answered all the questions we had. He showed us different car options that might work for me and we didn’t feel pressure. I will definitely recomend him. He even followed up after we bought our car to make sure everything was good and to make sure we weee happy. I love my car ❤️😀
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
We're prepared to answer any questions you may have, without applying unnecessary pressure, so you can be comfortable during your car-buying experience. You'll also have access to our deep well of financing resources because our team works with a broad network of lenders. This allows us to provide you with the most competitive financing options available as well as excellent lease options on an Audi.
Routine maintenance and service is important if you want to keep your luxury vehicle on the road for years to come. Audi Ontario features a state-of-the-art Audi service center that's staffed with experienced, well-trained technicians. We won't be hard to find from Chino, Rancho Cucamonga or Los Angeles either, especially when you follow the interactive driving directions on our site.
1 Comments