5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So this is my second car from Jay Baik, i personally care more about how the people at the dealerships treat me and how they approach me. I dont like the car sales people who end up being pushy or flate out ignore you. This dealership is honestly perfect. Not only do they help you in a friendly and honest manner but they also tell you how things really are. Jay Baik, who is the personal who sold me both the Q3 and the Q7, is really the man to talk to. He is very polite and honest. He told me everything i questioned plus even informed me of things i didnt ask as well. Such a stand up person and never made me, nor my dad uncomfortable. The place in general provides such top notch service that my third car will most likely be another Audi from this dealership. I know i didnt have to write a review but every now and then you find a place that has such amazing service you just want to write one up. I want people to know that the service department is also amazing. The financial guy upstairs was also super amazing. He also was honest, upfront, and really helped out tons when it comes to additional services/warranties. Finally i have to also thank Raymundo Lopez. When i came in for a service, he was someone I bumped into and asked a bunch of questions to, ultimately he was the one who really made things rolling for the Q7. Never once did he mind that i told him im just here for a service and not here to buy. He helped me for an hour plus, knowing I wasn’t even going to buy a car, never rushed me or brushed me away. He reconnected me to Jay and Both of them together, really made me confident and excited about the car. Thank you so much to everyone there, every staff member there was just perfect. I would give this place a 20 out of 10 if that was even possible. As i mentioned before, any time i shop for a new car, no matter how great of a deal the car could be, the people working there will make me buy or walk away. This is the highest praise i could give someone, this is the place to get an Audi. We live an hour and thirty mins away and have a much much closer Audi dealership but still always come to this one. That should tell you, how much i vouch for these guys. Oh and also, you never have to do the back and fourth when it comes to negotiating, they will really give you the best price without having to go back and fourth a million times. Read more