Citrus Motors Ford

1375 S Woodruff Way, Ontario, CA 91761
Today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Citrus Motors Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Great Service & Helped our Coummunity

by Craig Gordon on 11/07/2019

Jerry Schleshinger as usual was awesome and the GM Jason Verkler helped us at Chino Valley Young Life by supplying a car for our fundraisng golf tournament. We can't thank you enough for your support and keep the trucks coming Jerry. We alsways get good deals and great service. We have bought over 12 pick ups from Citrus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

83 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Friendly staff

by Shawn1968 on 09/19/2017

Very efficient and friendly staff. Facility is great. Staff is very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service

by Dilksy1 on 09/12/2017

Had some issues with my Truck called . Matt Parker answered and took care of all my needs. Outstanding customer service and did a wonderful job !!! Got me in & out in no time at all. Thanks again for making me feel like someone cared. Keep up the great Service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service - Exceptional Customer Service by Advisor

by Terryont on 08/31/2017

My service was great! My service advisor Victor was exceptional.He explained things to me and was very helpful. I have worked in sales and customer service and know how important it is to show the customer you care about them. He is just the kind of person you want representing your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by kodikodi on 08/28/2017

Your sales person and manager we're outstanding and extremely courteous to my daughter (first time buyer). Thinking of going back to buy a car for myself! Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service

by AtaVuki on 08/28/2017

Marco always takes care of me and our loaner vehicle was brand new which is a definite plus so they could have taken as long as they wanted to fix my car. When I returned the loaner I left cash in ther and it went missing bt the manager reimbursed me for my cash and I'm so grateful! Thnk u again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by JALA1234 on 08/19/2017

We truly appreciated our buying experience. Joe Demeritt was so knowledgeable, answered all our questions and assisted us in getting the truck of our dreams! We are so happy with the no hassle, no pressure sales experience! Nick finished the experience with the truck tour and option lesson. They really were a great team. Thank you to Citrus Ford! No reason to go anywhere else! Thank you, James and Lisa Amico

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Really good service

by laford371 on 08/14/2017

Victor was very helpful. took care of all of my problems / questions. I would use him again if I ever have to have my car serviced. I would recommend him to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service

by Cbarrios05 on 08/12/2017

When I pulled in the service center Dean came right up to me and asked if had been helped I said no and he helped me right away. My car took longer than expected so he had my car washed for the inconvenience. He was an amazing service rep and I will continue to come to ford for now on for services that need to be done on my ford escape. Thank you Dean ;)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great people

by Bmfsapper on 07/31/2017

Manager and service representative were very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best Ford Dealership Anywhere - Citrus Motors Ontario

by Billkohl on 07/31/2017

Citrus Motors is the Best Ford Dealer in the Country Bar-None. The wrote the book on Customer Service and all the people in Sales and Service are excellent. Dean Leblanc, Service Advisor, was excellent and took great care of me while I waited for my car to be serviced. He helped me get several things done on the car that were included in my purchased service plan that I was not aware of. This Dealership really cares about their customers!! That is why we have bought 4 cars from them and will continue to do business with only Citrus Motors. Thanks to the entire Staff at Citrus Motors. You guys are Fabulous.!! Thanks very much Bill Kohl

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service and Customer Suuport

by gwelliott on 07/28/2017

Great all around customer focus. Service was completed on time as promised and we were kept informed of the status of the work while our truck was in for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

excellence customer service is their nature

by ludwin12 on 06/27/2017

I will 1000% recommend working with Vinnie Lora and his team at Citrus Motors in Ontario CA They are always helpful and you are their Priority # 1 You will for ever be a happy client with their Service, like we are one more time again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Never going back

by Past1314 on 03/17/2017

Ford fiestas have had a recall on their transmissions and their transmission control modules, so that's what we assumed was wrong when my car. Ford citrus told us it was our fuel pump, so we agreed to let them replace it at 62,000 miles. After that, they told us our car was throwing out transmission codes which meant our transmission module needed to be replaced. Cool, that was covered. We still had to pay for the fuel pump, which was $882.39 for a 2014 Ford Fiesta. When we went to pick up the car another service provider who hadn't been following our case even remarked that it seemed unusually high, and hey didn't even bother washing my car. Throughout this whole process, no one spoke to me, even though it's my Ford Fiesta and not my husbands. It wasn't until I asked to speak to he service director that anyone paid attention to me. Next time I'll pay the extra $40 and have it towed to hembourg ford. Also when we asked for to take their csi survey they refused to give us the code.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience, start to finish.

by Wade69r on 12/07/2016

Absolutely recommend Emmanuel and Kenny for your peasant sales experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

quick, professional, friendly, no pressure, best car dealer

by Cooper264 on 07/23/2016

The entire team at citrus motors in ontario was outstanding. From their easy to navigate website and pre approved finance application to the complimentary car wash on our car we drove over in was a pleasure. We drove out from Chatsworth to buy a used car and were so happy with the entire car buying experience we will use Citrus Motors again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Avoid Citrus Ford...Lack of Integrity & Competence

by JimOntarioCA on 07/14/2016

Avoid Citrus Motors...once you submit your customer satisfaction survey to Ford, they're done with you! My 2015 Ford Mustang GT unevenly wore through two sets of rear tires in only 9200 miles. Wayne (salesman) and Dean (Service Manager) both tried to convince me that was "normal". Citrus Ford not only missed a suspension and alignment issue but conveniently refused to honor my warranty so they could charge me $824.30 for the new tires. Don't be fooled by their phoney "no commission, no hassle" sales environment. Spend your money somewhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Warranty repair

by boskerdude on 07/11/2016

My 2016 Escape broke down on a Saturday night. It was towed to the dealer on Sunday morning. On Monday morning the dealer did a diagnosis and my car was repaired. Monday evening I drove the car home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Deal at Citrus Motors

by slowMule on 06/18/2016

I got a great price on a new 2016 Explorer and Citrus gave me a great price for my trade in SUV. The staff was great and they did not try to push a bunch of extras. They offered once and i declined the offer and then we went on with the rest of the process. This is the fourth vehicle i have purchased from Citrus Motors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

SUPER PLEASANT EXPERIENCE

by AnnetteE on 05/17/2016

I purchased my Ford Edge a couple of weeks ago from Citrus Motors in Ontario. I was not pressured at any point. Being a woman I made sure I made my wishes be known in regards to what I wanted in a car and how much I wanted to pay. Frank Cuevas helped my find the right car at the right price. The was no price haggling and they were very helpful getting me into my Edge at what was affordable for me. This was my first buying experience that did not take all day or all night. It went very fast and the whole deal was a pleasant buying experience for me. Frank is a wonderful guy and I would reccomend my family and friends to Frank Cuevas at Citrus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service! Fast process

by RicardoC79 on 05/09/2016

I bought a 2016 F250 lariat fx4. I knew what I wanted and what I wanted to pauper month and they met that for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

168 cars in stock
168 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
60 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
29 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
25 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
