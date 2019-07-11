service Rating

Ford fiestas have had a recall on their transmissions and their transmission control modules, so that's what we assumed was wrong when my car. Ford citrus told us it was our fuel pump, so we agreed to let them replace it at 62,000 miles. After that, they told us our car was throwing out transmission codes which meant our transmission module needed to be replaced. Cool, that was covered. We still had to pay for the fuel pump, which was $882.39 for a 2014 Ford Fiesta. When we went to pick up the car another service provider who hadn't been following our case even remarked that it seemed unusually high, and hey didn't even bother washing my car. Throughout this whole process, no one spoke to me, even though it's my Ford Fiesta and not my husbands. It wasn't until I asked to speak to he service director that anyone paid attention to me. Next time I'll pay the extra $40 and have it towed to hembourg ford. Also when we asked for to take their csi survey they refused to give us the code. Read more