Great Service & Helped our Coummunity
by 11/07/2019on
Jerry Schleshinger as usual was awesome and the GM Jason Verkler helped us at Chino Valley Young Life by supplying a car for our fundraisng golf tournament. We can't thank you enough for your support and keep the trucks coming Jerry. We alsways get good deals and great service. We have bought over 12 pick ups from Citrus.
Friendly staff
by 09/19/2017on
Very efficient and friendly staff. Facility is great. Staff is very knowledgeable.
Outstanding Service
by 09/12/2017on
Had some issues with my Truck called . Matt Parker answered and took care of all my needs. Outstanding customer service and did a wonderful job !!! Got me in & out in no time at all. Thanks again for making me feel like someone cared. Keep up the great Service
Great service - Exceptional Customer Service by Advisor
by 08/31/2017on
My service was great! My service advisor Victor was exceptional.He explained things to me and was very helpful. I have worked in sales and customer service and know how important it is to show the customer you care about them. He is just the kind of person you want representing your dealership.
Great Service
by 08/28/2017on
Your sales person and manager we're outstanding and extremely courteous to my daughter (first time buyer). Thinking of going back to buy a car for myself! Great job!
Great customer service
by 08/28/2017on
Marco always takes care of me and our loaner vehicle was brand new which is a definite plus so they could have taken as long as they wanted to fix my car. When I returned the loaner I left cash in ther and it went missing bt the manager reimbursed me for my cash and I'm so grateful! Thnk u again!
Great experience
by 08/19/2017on
We truly appreciated our buying experience. Joe Demeritt was so knowledgeable, answered all our questions and assisted us in getting the truck of our dreams! We are so happy with the no hassle, no pressure sales experience! Nick finished the experience with the truck tour and option lesson. They really were a great team. Thank you to Citrus Ford! No reason to go anywhere else! Thank you, James and Lisa Amico
Really good service
by 08/14/2017on
Victor was very helpful. took care of all of my problems / questions. I would use him again if I ever have to have my car serviced. I would recommend him to everyone.
Great customer service
by 08/12/2017on
When I pulled in the service center Dean came right up to me and asked if had been helped I said no and he helped me right away. My car took longer than expected so he had my car washed for the inconvenience. He was an amazing service rep and I will continue to come to ford for now on for services that need to be done on my ford escape. Thank you Dean ;)
Great people
by 07/31/2017on
Manager and service representative were very helpful
Best Ford Dealership Anywhere - Citrus Motors Ontario
by 07/31/2017on
Citrus Motors is the Best Ford Dealer in the Country Bar-None. The wrote the book on Customer Service and all the people in Sales and Service are excellent. Dean Leblanc, Service Advisor, was excellent and took great care of me while I waited for my car to be serviced. He helped me get several things done on the car that were included in my purchased service plan that I was not aware of. This Dealership really cares about their customers!! That is why we have bought 4 cars from them and will continue to do business with only Citrus Motors. Thanks to the entire Staff at Citrus Motors. You guys are Fabulous.!! Thanks very much Bill Kohl
Great Service and Customer Suuport
by 07/28/2017on
Great all around customer focus. Service was completed on time as promised and we were kept informed of the status of the work while our truck was in for service.
excellence customer service is their nature
by 06/27/2017on
I will 1000% recommend working with Vinnie Lora and his team at Citrus Motors in Ontario CA They are always helpful and you are their Priority # 1 You will for ever be a happy client with their Service, like we are one more time again.
Never going back
by 03/17/2017on
Ford fiestas have had a recall on their transmissions and their transmission control modules, so that's what we assumed was wrong when my car. Ford citrus told us it was our fuel pump, so we agreed to let them replace it at 62,000 miles. After that, they told us our car was throwing out transmission codes which meant our transmission module needed to be replaced. Cool, that was covered. We still had to pay for the fuel pump, which was $882.39 for a 2014 Ford Fiesta. When we went to pick up the car another service provider who hadn't been following our case even remarked that it seemed unusually high, and hey didn't even bother washing my car. Throughout this whole process, no one spoke to me, even though it's my Ford Fiesta and not my husbands. It wasn't until I asked to speak to he service director that anyone paid attention to me. Next time I'll pay the extra $40 and have it towed to hembourg ford. Also when we asked for to take their csi survey they refused to give us the code.
Great experience, start to finish.
by 12/07/2016on
Absolutely recommend Emmanuel and Kenny for your peasant sales experience.
quick, professional, friendly, no pressure, best car dealer
by 07/23/2016on
The entire team at citrus motors in ontario was outstanding. From their easy to navigate website and pre approved finance application to the complimentary car wash on our car we drove over in was a pleasure. We drove out from Chatsworth to buy a used car and were so happy with the entire car buying experience we will use Citrus Motors again.
Avoid Citrus Ford...Lack of Integrity & Competence
by 07/14/2016on
Avoid Citrus Motors...once you submit your customer satisfaction survey to Ford, they're done with you! My 2015 Ford Mustang GT unevenly wore through two sets of rear tires in only 9200 miles. Wayne (salesman) and Dean (Service Manager) both tried to convince me that was "normal". Citrus Ford not only missed a suspension and alignment issue but conveniently refused to honor my warranty so they could charge me $824.30 for the new tires. Don't be fooled by their phoney "no commission, no hassle" sales environment. Spend your money somewhere else.
Warranty repair
by 07/11/2016on
My 2016 Escape broke down on a Saturday night. It was towed to the dealer on Sunday morning. On Monday morning the dealer did a diagnosis and my car was repaired. Monday evening I drove the car home.
Great Deal at Citrus Motors
by 06/18/2016on
I got a great price on a new 2016 Explorer and Citrus gave me a great price for my trade in SUV. The staff was great and they did not try to push a bunch of extras. They offered once and i declined the offer and then we went on with the rest of the process. This is the fourth vehicle i have purchased from Citrus Motors.
SUPER PLEASANT EXPERIENCE
by 05/17/2016on
I purchased my Ford Edge a couple of weeks ago from Citrus Motors in Ontario. I was not pressured at any point. Being a woman I made sure I made my wishes be known in regards to what I wanted in a car and how much I wanted to pay. Frank Cuevas helped my find the right car at the right price. The was no price haggling and they were very helpful getting me into my Edge at what was affordable for me. This was my first buying experience that did not take all day or all night. It went very fast and the whole deal was a pleasant buying experience for me. Frank is a wonderful guy and I would reccomend my family and friends to Frank Cuevas at Citrus.
Great service! Fast process
by 05/09/2016on
I bought a 2016 F250 lariat fx4. I knew what I wanted and what I wanted to pauper month and they met that for me.
