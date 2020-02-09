Audi of Ontario was a wonderful place to buy our first Audi. Raquel Hernandez was a real star we worked very hard for our business. She unhesitatingly showed us multiple vehicles before we decided on our new Q5. She was extremely knowledgeable, especially about the new Audi virtual cockpit.
I'd like to start by saying thank you for the excellent service that was exhumed by the staff at Walter's Audi of Ontario. I dealt with the service manager as well as had the extreme pleasure of the outstanding service by Jake Narasky. He actually orchestrated the delivery of an Audi loaner vehicle to my residence and had my vehicle driven to the service center. And when the job was completed he personally drove my vehicle back to my residence and picked up the loaner vehicle. This was extremely helpful and necessary due to the fact that I had serious back surgery a week prior and was immobile. I truly appreciate the attention to detail and service.
my guy Jay's been great. Ontario was only a pit stop, my family and I were really on the way to Beverly Hills after stopping by the first dealership. I checked online and saw a car in stock at the Ontario. Since my parents don't need extra options, we were just looking at the base model (if your parents are like mine, more tech=more problems and confusion). We test drove the car (contact less ofc) We were able to work out a deal and during that time, I get a call from the first dealership that they were willing to beat Jay's price by $500...then it became $1000.(when we were there, the car wasn't there yet bc it was on its way from the port but has arrived since then) I talked to my parents and Jay, since he was sitting across from me. He was upfront with us and was looking out for our best interest and told us what we needed to do in the case we took their offer(it seemed like he was okay with us walking out to go back to the other dealership as long as we weren't being jooped). At this point, my parents were okay with keeping the price we got from Jay even though it would be a loss on our part. Overall, Jay made us feel at ease (you know the feeling you get when you go into a dealership, it feels a bit eerie, ofc I felt that way in the beginning but went away with the quickness). My parents were able to connect with Jay on a personal level which was great to see.
What I also liked was that the guy in the financial department was not pushy at all, he only suggested the ones we needed. Although we did not purchase anything extra, I appreciated that, unlike a bmw dealership we were at when getting a car a year back. I think there were some arguing going on lol.
Spending many times at a dealership throughout my years, purchasing or trying to make a deal, this has to be in my top 3 best experience I've had.
There are some things I forgot to mention for hoping for a better price, for one - forgot to mention the military discount :\ - (Jay, will you make an exception and apply the military discount? haha)
And DAMN, the place was clean. There was a lady that cleaned the door handle every time someone used it and also wiped down other places that were being used. Everyone were masked up. The place didn't feel stuffy or crowded with excess amount of furniture. They could have done it with a car or two less in the showroom but that's all my preference.
side note: after the purchase and on my way back home, the first dealership called again and offered to give an extra $1500 off, so a total of $2500 off but oh well too bad too sad. Still not mad about the purchase tho.
I checked reddit if there's an audi purchasing gift, but damnnn Audi dealer in Mexico mailed a luggage bag as a gift. Can Audi Ontario be an Audi Mexico for a day? lol
After coming back home, I checked the website to see if the car we purchased was still up, nope, taken down, I was a bit surprised. The online team is on it. This is nice, so that it doesn't trick others into thinking the car is still available
At BMW, from what I can remember, the car we got was still on there even after I got home. Mind you it was an extra one hour + drive home compared to the 30 minute-ish drive from Audi to my home
update: I tried calling him couple times(day after purchase) but no answer; he must've been busy.
This was my 2nd time leasing with Audi of Ontario. I kept with touch with my buddy Estevan Alvarez. He was an excellent resource for questions and options that were available when it came time for my lease end. I love my car. I would highly recommend Audi Ontario. The staff is Friendly there service is impeccable. If you are interested in an Audi give my friend Estevan a call.
As a first time car buyer, the thought going into a dealer was nerve racking. My strategy was, "be honest". And it worked! Angel Ortiz and Jonathan Valdovino allowed me to share my story and relieved me of so much anxiety. I am SOOOO happy with my purchase and am grateful that they were the ones to walk with me through the process of it. Thanks guys, and thanks Audi Ontario!
I recently purchased a 2020 SQ5 from Audi Ontario. I worked with Leo Cano, who was helpful, informative and very straight forward the entire time. He was very efficient and made the experience painless. I would recommend the dealership and Leo especially for anyone who's looking for a positive car buying experience.
Elite Service by- Sales Professional Raquel Hernandez
by Best on 07/23/2020
Purchasing a new vehicle can be overwhelming and stressful to say the least. However, when it comes to Audi of Ontario- Raquel Hernandez whom has been my go-to Sales Professional for the second time, always knows best. She tailors her professional skillset around the customer by providing an affluent level of service. She takes time to know who her clients are. She is not one to pressures you and allows you sufficient amount of time to decide what’s suits you best. Raquel knows her product and knows how to compliments her clients. Raquel always provides options when it come to vehicle selection. I strongly recommend you get on her VIP list by making an appointment ahead of time. I guaranteed you won’t be disappointed doing business with Raquel.
Need Audi, this is the Place. Jay & Dean are the Best !!
by AbhiSingh on 07/21/2020
Very nice dealer. Not only is the dealer itself great to work with but Jay and Dean were fantastic. They did everything possible to make this the best experience and it was. Jay is very peronale and took care of all our needs, my kinds got migled well with him and really liked him. We are so happy with our new Q5.
I would definitely recommend this Dealership and Jay Baik & Dean Vetricek !!
Loved the quick service, the safety measures, and non contact service. They also went above and beyond by washing My car! Mr. Macias was very professional and courteous ! I love dealing with Audi of Ontario!
Had a great car-buying experience at Audi Ontario with Jay Baik yesterday. Called and discussed the car I wanted and the price I was looking for, drove out and made a deal same day! All the while, Jay was helpful as well as conscious of space and cleanliness (Hello? COVID!?). The dealership is big, beautiful, and spotless. Couldn't be happier with my car, the deal, or the service. (Who gets in and out of a dealership with a new car in less than 2 hours?)
I have recently purchased a new Q5 from Audi Ontario and the entire process was smooth and enjoyable. Thank you Estevan (Estevan Alvarez) for making this happen. I strongly recommend Estevan and Audi Ontario
The customer service at Audi Ontario is truly a five-star experience. My first introduction to this dealership started with Raymundo Lopez, Sales Representative. His professionalism, knowledge, and courteous manner guided my spouse and I into our first Audi from this dealership.
We have been Audi owners for many years out of Audi Beverly Hills. Moving out of the area, Audi Ontario, was convenient. Sometimes convenience doesn’t always mean the best customer service.
With Audi Ontario the convenience came with incredible customer service. This is exemplified in Chris Davila, Service Manager. Chris provides the professionalism and personal touch that gives Audio Ontario that five-star customer service experience. Chris is always available and ready to assist with a friendly smile that is contagious. This cascades across the service department at Audio Ontario with team members ready to accommodate in a friendly courteous manner.
With the location of his desk right as you walk into the Ontario service department, Chris is the first person to greet you and the last person to make sure you were taken care of as you leave. Chris is the reason we enjoy our experience at Audi Ontario.
My partner and I each have an Audi. His from Beverly Hills Audi and mine from Ontario. about Audi of Ontario Is light years ahead of BH. Their service department is five stars. All the guys are knowledgeable and friendly. Special shout to Chris Davila. He’s our favorite and always takes time to help us. He’s a big reason to patronize Audi of Ontario.
I’ve recently purchased my first car from Audi of Ontario. My experience went as I expected. As a 30 yr long Audi owner, I am use to a high standard of service. Audi Ontario was already meeting my service needs and now they’ve come through on the sales side. The team of people who worked with me at every step of my buying process couldn’t have done better. I was in and out within a few hours with my new car.. I found my experience to be low key and informative. I come from more than 60 miles away passing other Audi stores for a reason. Audi Ontario experience confirms my reason.
Audi of Ontario best audi dealership in customer experience.
by service department 10 on 06/04/2020
Luis at the service department always has the best attitude to help us when we need service. Me and my wife apreciate that alot. There was some hip ups this time but we apreciate the attention and level of respect we get from this dealership when we need service. We apreciate everything that makes a difference making us come back. Thank you again! @luis and rest of the team.
Sincerely,
Hector C & Jasmin M
Jay Baik was my sales representative at Audi Ontario and he was very helpful and there was not haggling or misrepresentation - just 100% professionalism.. I felt Jay was truly looking out for my best interest. Also Dean T. Vetricek was very helpful supportive in Finance, you know how much of a pain that part of the process can be. Dean made it simple. Thank you - Philip B.
