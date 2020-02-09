sales Rating

my guy Jay's been great. Ontario was only a pit stop, my family and I were really on the way to Beverly Hills after stopping by the first dealership. I checked online and saw a car in stock at the Ontario. Since my parents don't need extra options, we were just looking at the base model (if your parents are like mine, more tech=more problems and confusion). We test drove the car (contact less ofc) We were able to work out a deal and during that time, I get a call from the first dealership that they were willing to beat Jay's price by $500...then it became $1000.(when we were there, the car wasn't there yet bc it was on its way from the port but has arrived since then) I talked to my parents and Jay, since he was sitting across from me. He was upfront with us and was looking out for our best interest and told us what we needed to do in the case we took their offer(it seemed like he was okay with us walking out to go back to the other dealership as long as we weren't being jooped). At this point, my parents were okay with keeping the price we got from Jay even though it would be a loss on our part. Overall, Jay made us feel at ease (you know the feeling you get when you go into a dealership, it feels a bit eerie, ofc I felt that way in the beginning but went away with the quickness). My parents were able to connect with Jay on a personal level which was great to see. What I also liked was that the guy in the financial department was not pushy at all, he only suggested the ones we needed. Although we did not purchase anything extra, I appreciated that, unlike a bmw dealership we were at when getting a car a year back. I think there were some arguing going on lol. Spending many times at a dealership throughout my years, purchasing or trying to make a deal, this has to be in my top 3 best experience I've had. There are some things I forgot to mention for hoping for a better price, for one - forgot to mention the military discount :\ - (Jay, will you make an exception and apply the military discount? haha) And DAMN, the place was clean. There was a lady that cleaned the door handle every time someone used it and also wiped down other places that were being used. Everyone were masked up. The place didn't feel stuffy or crowded with excess amount of furniture. They could have done it with a car or two less in the showroom but that's all my preference. side note: after the purchase and on my way back home, the first dealership called again and offered to give an extra $1500 off, so a total of $2500 off but oh well too bad too sad. Still not mad about the purchase tho. I checked reddit if there's an audi purchasing gift, but damnnn Audi dealer in Mexico mailed a luggage bag as a gift. Can Audi Ontario be an Audi Mexico for a day? lol After coming back home, I checked the website to see if the car we purchased was still up, nope, taken down, I was a bit surprised. The online team is on it. This is nice, so that it doesn't trick others into thinking the car is still available At BMW, from what I can remember, the car we got was still on there even after I got home. Mind you it was an extra one hour + drive home compared to the 30 minute-ish drive from Audi to my home update: I tried calling him couple times(day after purchase) but no answer; he must've been busy. Read more