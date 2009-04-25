3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We didn't buy our first Mercedes from this dealership. We expressed they had the car we wanted to buy and their price was quite competitive. We expressed our intentions to buy it and drive it home. They never contacted us to collect the deposit as agreed. We got tired of waiting for the call from them. We contacted another dealership about the same car, with the same options, but with a different vin number, and within two days had that car in our driveway. Then MB of Oakland gave us a follow up call and asked us how everything had gone. All we could tell them was they missed the boat. Go figure............!