Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mercedes-Benz of Oakland

Mercedes-Benz of Oakland

Visit dealer’s website 
2915 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Oakland

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

How Do They Stay in Business?

by lomita2 on 04/25/2009

We didn't buy our first Mercedes from this dealership. We expressed they had the car we wanted to buy and their price was quite competitive. We expressed our intentions to buy it and drive it home. They never contacted us to collect the deposit as agreed. We got tired of waiting for the call from them. We contacted another dealership about the same car, with the same options, but with a different vin number, and within two days had that car in our driveway. Then MB of Oakland gave us a follow up call and asked us how everything had gone. All we could tell them was they missed the boat. Go figure............!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
30 cars in stock
0 new9 used21 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
0 new|4 used|
10 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
0 new|1 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for